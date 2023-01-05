ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

People Are ‘Giving Up on Expensive Face Creams’ For This $14 Option That Makes Small Lines ‘Disappear’

By Maya Gandara
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

This month, it’s all about hydrating skincare. Whether you’re up against dry flakes from icy winds or the painful cracks that quickly appear from stepping out without gloves, having a consistent face and body care regimen in place is a smart move. Luckily, you won’t have to rely on a multitude of products to keep your skin nourished, since options like Ancient Greek Remedy Butter Cream soften the face, hands and cuticles all in one.

If you’ve ever wanted to cut down on both time spent and the number of products in your regimen, this emollient cream is the place to start. It contains several hydrating oils—organic extra virgin olive oil, sweet almond oil, jojoba oil, castor oil, grapeseed oil, sunflower seed oil, vitamin E oil and lavender essential oil—which handle anything from dark spots to fine lines to split ends.

Beyond acting as an anti-aging face cream , the cream can be utilized as a “natural alternative” to chemical hair creams for those with thicker, curlier hair, per the brand, alongside a hand butter balm for dry cracks, redness and irritation.

Ancient Greek Remedy Butter Cream $14.44 (Originally $16.99) Buy Now

To say reviewers love the product would be an understatement. The cream has racked up over 5,200 five-star ratings , which is quite a lot for a relatively unknown brand. But hey, the reviews speak for themselves; “luxurious magic” and “best all over moisturizer” are a couple.

Some people have found it even does wonders on reversing signs of aging. “Started using this on my face a month ago,” wrote one 66 year old shopper. “I use it in the mornings. My skin looks lighter and brighter. Feels softer. Small lines have disappeared. My daughter remarked that I have less wrinkles than she does!”

RELATED: This Hydrating Moisturizer Is So Effective, Shoppers Call It The ‘Fountain Of Youth’—Here’s How to Get 20% Off For Life

“My skin feels so silky,” raved another . “I thought maybe using it on my face would be too much, but it feels amazing at night. That’s all I use now. I gave up my expensive night time facial cream that I was using and now I only put this on my face and neck after cleansing. Happy skin in my early 40s”.

If you’re looking for simple ways to keep your skin in check over the next several months, consider adding the Ancient Greek Remedy Butter Cream to your cart while it’s on sale for less than $15.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FLSPn_0k4qOX6900

More from StyleCaster
Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Prince Harry Signed a 4-Book Deal Before Releasing ‘Spare’—Here’s How Much He Made

After making headlines with several leaks from the book, many Royal fans are asking: how much does Prince Harry make with Spare? Prince Harry’s book named Spare launched on January 10, 2023, but many details of its contents were leaked a week prior. The book is described by its publisher, Penguin Random House, as a “landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.” The book will be the first insight into Prince Harry’s life since he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties and since the bombshell Oprah...
StyleCaster

These 3 Unlucky Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Year—Here’s Why 2023 Could Be Rough

Another year means another opportunity to live your *very* best life. Granted, we are about to narrow it down to the unlucky zodiac signs who will have the worst year 2023, but don’t take this to heart. There will be highs and lows for all 12 zodiac signs, because in addition to our ever-evolving nature as spiritual beings, there is no such thing as perfect. So, taking a closer look at the more challenging aspects of the year ahead will help ground, and prepare you for what’s to come. Are you ready? Let’s not sugar coat it—despite the thrill of the NYE...
StyleCaster

This $20 Retinol Eye Stick Works So Fast on Dark Circles, Shoppers Are Even Skipping Concealer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Riddle me this: When’s the last time you felt comfortable enough to skip concealer when going out into the world? For some shoppers, it’s now more often than ever thanks to one “miracle” product. Now, hear me out: The Velamo Advanced Retinol Eye Stick has an 89 percent approval rating on Amazon from reviewers who swear by its efficacy, and for the greater good of all those who suffer from dark circles, I’ve spent my afternoon doing some digging. At first...
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
shefinds

The Two Hair Products Every Woman Should Be Using To Boost Volume And Thickness

With age comes plenty of good things — like wisdom, more patience, and the ability to put together an outfit that works for you in seconds because you know your style so well. But with all the pros, you may have noticed a hair concern that you weren’t expecting: thinner-looking, frailer, and more delicate strands that seem to have lost a little (or a lot) of volume and oomph.
shefinds

3 Ingredients Dermatologists Swear By To Reduce Fine Lines And Wrinkles

How well do you know your skincare ingredients? You can have shelves upon shelves of products, but if you aren’t honing in on specific ingredients that can address your skincare needs, you may be throwing money away. Luckily, gaining skincare IQ points isn’t as difficult as it seems. There are three key ingredients that you can incorporate into your skincare routine today that will make a big difference in your skin’s texture and can help reduce fine lines and wrinkles.
shefinds

2 Vitamins You Should Be Taking Daily For A Healthier Body And Brain Over 40

In an ideal world, we’d all get the perfect amount of nutrients straight from our diet every day. Of course, though, that isn’t the case for everyone, which is where daily supplements come in. Taking the right vitamins every day in order to make sure you’re nourishing your body with everything it needs to thrive and function properly can make all the difference in your overall health, from your heart to your brain to bones. And they can be especially helpful as we age and our body’s absorption and production of certain things begins to decline. In fact, there are two vitamins that health experts say every woman over 40 can take in order to keep their health in check: Vitamin D and B12.
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Stop Having ASAP, According To Aging Experts

This article has been updated since its initial publish date to include more relevant information. With so much talk about what you should be eating more of to ramp up your health and well-being, beverages are often not part of the conversation or are limited to tips like “drink lots of water.” When we talk about the “aging” effects of a food or drink, we’re referring not just to how it may contribute to drying skin, though that may be a concern for you, but also how it can get in the way of your body performing its everyday functions to keep you in the best health possible.
shefinds

The Unexpected Spice That Can Boost Metabolism, Weight Loss And Digestion–We’re Adding It To Everything!

If you’re trying to lose weight or reset your gut, you’ve probably read time and time again about all the foods you should cut out. From sugar to processed carbs to alcohol, the list of foods we’re supposed to avoid for our health sometimes feels overwhelming. In fact, you may be wondering if there’s anything left to eat at all! Luckily, we’re here to tell you that there are still plenty of ingredients you can cook with in order to keep your body happy and healthy–in fact, certain foods and spices can actually help you lose weight and boost your digestion. That includes one versatile spice that tastes delicious in a whole range of meals and beverages: ginger.
shefinds

This Is The One Fast Food Meal You Should Stop Ordering In 2023 Because It Causes Visceral Fat

Some fast food places are no-brainers to avoid like McDonald’s, Papa John’s, Panda Express, and more. However, many people are under the impression that foot-long deli sandwiches from chains like Subway or Jersey Mikes are a healthy alternative to burgers or pizza because they provide a nutritious variety of options. You could, in theory, make a healthy sandwich at this “Eat Fresh” establishment. Most of Subway’s healthiest items are on its Fresh Fit menu. These sandwiches are low in calories and high in protein. Recently, Subway has even earned Heart Check Certification status from the American Heart Association (AHA).
Well+Good

I Tried the Scandinavian Sleep Method—And Now My Partner and I Refuse To Sleep Any Other Way

Last month, my now-husband, Alex and I spent a week in Copenhagen, Denmark for part of our honeymoon. And not to be dramatic, but I loved absolutely everything about it—the hygge lifestyle, the thriving bike culture, the drool-worthy design, the clothes—even the sleeping arrangements. Yep, the sleeping arrangements. Because when we tucked in for bed on our first night, we noticed we weren’t bundled under one duvet, but two.
shefinds

3 Timeless, Short Haircuts That Are Perfect For Women Over 40–They Take Years Off Your Look!

Admit it: you are craving a major hair change. Maybe you’ve been styling your hair the same exact way for years. Or perhaps you can’t imagine living without your long hair (but want to freshen it up and give shorter hair a spin). Whatever your reason, a shorter haircut can breathe new life into your look. And if your beauty goals include a glow-up after a certain age, many hair stylists say shorter hair is perfect for highlighting features like your bone structure and jawline and for making the most out of thinning hair. Cindy Marcus, a hairstylist with more than 17 years’ experience who is the editor-in-chief of Latest-Hairstyles.com, recommends three timeless, short haircuts that are especially perfect for women over 40.
studyfinds.org

Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory

NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
shefinds

2 Types Of Lip Balm You Should Never Use Because They Actually Make Your Lips So Dry

Harsh winter weather can wreak havoc on the skin. It dries out your hands, nails, and hair (. about how to combat dry winter skin!)–and it can also take a toll on your lips. It can be easy to neglect our lips in the winter. According to the Cleveland Clinic, chapped lips, medically known as “chelitis,” is an acute and prolonged inflammation of the lips. And if you’ve ever experienced chronically dry lips, you know that it can be extremely painful. While a little bit of dryness is inevitable, you don’t want your lips to be completely vulnerable to the elements. That’s where a good lip balm comes in handy. But the bleeding, dryness, and generally chapped appearance that you’re struggling with in the winter may actually be the fault of many of the ingredients present in bad lip balms.
Tyla

People are only just realising that sinks have a secret function

Social media users are divided over a TikToker's revelatory 'best life hack'. Prepare to have a whole lot more respect for your standard kitchen sink:. You're scrolling on TikTok, aimlessly flicking your way through viral dances, cute dog videos and then you strike gold. There's nothing better than finding a...
Popculture

New Recall Affects Coffee Drinkers

AliExpress has recalled its blue cup heater coffee mug warmer timer heating coaster (AliExpress item number: 1005003229233125), which has a two-pin U.S. plug and a fixed mains supply cord. A three-pin travel adaptor was also included. According to gov.uk, there is a serious risk of electric shock because the creepage and clearance distance between the live and neutral input circuits are insufficient. Due to the lack of cord anchorage, the equipment does not meet the mechanical requirements to ensure persons, domestic animals, and property are not at risk. Furthermore, the mains plug did not meet the BS 1362 (the British Standard number for cartridge fuse links used in U.K. plug tops) dimensional and marking requirements and was not fitted with a fuse link. The product was found not to meet the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016 requirements and is no longer listed on AliExpress.
shefinds

The One Healthy Snack You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight

Wouldn’t we all love to snack to our heart’s desire without worrying about the health risks? Unfortunately, most snacks out there are highly processed and terrible for our overall health–especially if you’re trying to slim down. And if you’re trying to lose weight, you probably know all too well that snacking can be a hard habit to kick. Luckily, believe it or not, there are snacks that are both tasty and healthy. In fact, there’s one crunchy snack that experts say you can eat on a daily basis without being held back from your weight loss goals: nuts!
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

74K+
Followers
5K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy