People Are ‘Giving Up on Expensive Face Creams’ For This $14 Option That Makes Small Lines ‘Disappear’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

This month, it’s all about hydrating skincare. Whether you’re up against dry flakes from icy winds or the painful cracks that quickly appear from stepping out without gloves, having a consistent face and body care regimen in place is a smart move. Luckily, you won’t have to rely on a multitude of products to keep your skin nourished, since options like Ancient Greek Remedy Butter Cream soften the face, hands and cuticles all in one.

If you’ve ever wanted to cut down on both time spent and the number of products in your regimen, this emollient cream is the place to start. It contains several hydrating oils—organic extra virgin olive oil, sweet almond oil, jojoba oil, castor oil, grapeseed oil, sunflower seed oil, vitamin E oil and lavender essential oil—which handle anything from dark spots to fine lines to split ends.

Beyond acting as an anti-aging face cream , the cream can be utilized as a “natural alternative” to chemical hair creams for those with thicker, curlier hair, per the brand, alongside a hand butter balm for dry cracks, redness and irritation.

To say reviewers love the product would be an understatement. The cream has racked up over 5,200 five-star ratings , which is quite a lot for a relatively unknown brand. But hey, the reviews speak for themselves; “luxurious magic” and “best all over moisturizer” are a couple.

Some people have found it even does wonders on reversing signs of aging. “Started using this on my face a month ago,” wrote one 66 year old shopper. “I use it in the mornings. My skin looks lighter and brighter. Feels softer. Small lines have disappeared. My daughter remarked that I have less wrinkles than she does!”

RELATED: This Hydrating Moisturizer Is So Effective, Shoppers Call It The ‘Fountain Of Youth’—Here’s How to Get 20% Off For Life

“My skin feels so silky,” raved another . “I thought maybe using it on my face would be too much, but it feels amazing at night. That’s all I use now. I gave up my expensive night time facial cream that I was using and now I only put this on my face and neck after cleansing. Happy skin in my early 40s”.

If you’re looking for simple ways to keep your skin in check over the next several months, consider adding the Ancient Greek Remedy Butter Cream to your cart while it’s on sale for less than $15.