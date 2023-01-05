Alabama Republican Party leaders have issued a vote of no-confidence in Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel, following the party's performance in the midterm election. McDaniel is seeking another term as RNC chairman, but the Alabama Republican Party Steering Committee says it "cannot support or endorse" her. The committee says "RNC leadership needs a new vision for future elections." The announcement follows similar declarations by state Republican parties in Texas and Arizona, while Florida GOP leaders are set to hold a special meeting to consider supporting the effort. Many GOP leaders and voters expressed disappointment that the party failed to win control of the Senate, and achieved only a narrow majority in the House, following an election season chock full of polls showing President Biden with low approval ratings. A poll taken by the Trafalgar Group in December revealed a whopping 73 percent of Republican voters supported removing McDaniel, who has led the RNC since 2017. McDaniel is being challenged by attorney Harmeet Dhillon, a Republican National Committeewoman from California, who is a frequent guest on Fox News.

