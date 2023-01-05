ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
msn.com

Lauren Boebert Issues Warning After GOP's Speaker Battle

Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, tweeted a warning on Saturday morning telling people to "wait" and see what Republicans have planned after the five-day battle for House speaker concluded on Friday night. Boebert took to Twitter and wrote, "If y'all thought that was good, just wait till we take...
GEORGIA STATE
brytfmonline.com

The war in Ukraine – almost empty

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
Amarie M.

Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
GEORGIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin facing ‘catastrophe,’ pro-Kremlin analyst warns

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s army is facing a catastrophic Catch-22 dilemma in Ukraine where attacking or retreating would result in further military losses, an eminent pro-Kremlin war analyst reportedly cautioned this week. Putin’s war strategy has led to the current military impasse, Igor Stretlkov, a former FSB colonel and...
iheart.com

Alabama Republican Party Issues No-Confidence Vote in RNC Leader

Alabama Republican Party leaders have issued a vote of no-confidence in Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel, following the party's performance in the midterm election. McDaniel is seeking another term as RNC chairman, but the Alabama Republican Party Steering Committee says it "cannot support or endorse" her. The committee says "RNC leadership needs a new vision for future elections." The announcement follows similar declarations by state Republican parties in Texas and Arizona, while Florida GOP leaders are set to hold a special meeting to consider supporting the effort. Many GOP leaders and voters expressed disappointment that the party failed to win control of the Senate, and achieved only a narrow majority in the House, following an election season chock full of polls showing President Biden with low approval ratings. A poll taken by the Trafalgar Group in December revealed a whopping 73 percent of Republican voters supported removing McDaniel, who has led the RNC since 2017. McDaniel is being challenged by attorney Harmeet Dhillon, a Republican National Committeewoman from California, who is a frequent guest on Fox News.
ALABAMA STATE
iheart.com

Classified Documents From Biden's Time As VP Found In Private Office

Classified documents from President Joe Biden's time as Vice President were discovered in an office used by a Washington think tank, according to CNN. A source told the outlet that personal attorneys for Biden were clearing out Biden's office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement on November 2 when they found around ten classified documents inside a locked closet.
WASHINGTON, DC

