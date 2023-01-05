ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Alabama Gun Law Updates

The Alabama Legislature made several changes to Alabama’s gun laws. Here are a few new things that you need to know about firearm laws in Alabama as of January 1st. Alabamians that are otherwise eligible to possess and carry a firearm are no longer required to purchase a pistol permit in order to carry a pistol on their person (concealed or openly), or in a vehicle. This is what some referred to as “Constitutional Carry.”
Top 5 Worst Places To Live In Alabama

Alabama is one of those states that gets some of it's reputation from Hollywood, or whatever city they are making movies and tv shows in at the moment. As we know, Alabama is nothing like the movies portray it to be. The movies always blow everything out of proportion. Alabama...
Georgia has money for schools to test for lead, few sign up

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Lead exposure can have serious health consequences for children, but only a fraction of Georgia schools have signed up for a free testing program. Advocates worry school leaders are hesitant because of the cost and consequences of discovering lead in their water systems, which the state has not provided funding to address.
Comeback Town: A startling phone call from an Alabama Segregationist Governor

David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Michael D. Waters. Less than one month after Fob James was first inaugurated Governor of Alabama in January 1979, I answered my home telephone on a Saturday afternoon and a friendly voice on the other side said: “Hello, is this Mike Waters, the governor’s legal adviser?”
Gov. Ivey signs executive order changing “good time” rules for Alabama inmates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey signed an executive order Monday implementing minimum punishments for inmate misconduct and a change to the state’s correctional incentive, or “good time” rules. The order outlines four levels of violation ranging from low, which includes offenses like contraband possession, to severe, which includes escape. Each violation level comes with […]
State Changes to Inmate ‘Good Time’ and Prison Law Enforcement

Changes are coming to Alabama prisons… State and local officials held a press conference today to discuss state changes to inmate incentive time and in prison law enforcement regulations. In the past months the The Alabama Department of Corrections has been at the forefront of concerns surrounding the treatment of Alabama inmates, prison overcrowding and deaths occurring within Alabama prisons.
Alabama Couple Named Nation’s Top Young Farm Family

(ALFA/SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, Jan. 9, 2023) — Alabama farmers Daniel and Carla Trantham today were named the nation’s top young farm family during American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico. This is the first time an Alabama Farmers Federation farm family has won...
Alabama DUI Breath Test

Originally Posted On: https://alabamaduidefense.com/alabama-dui-breath-test/. If you are stopped in Alabama on suspicion of DUI, you may be asked to take a breath test roadside. (Note that officers must have reasonable suspicion, or probable cause, to make the initial DUI stop). A breath test measures the concentration of alcohol in your...
Mike Hubbard released from prison

Former Speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives Mike Hubbard was released from Limestone Correctional Facility on Sunday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections. Sunday was the minimum date for Hubbard’s release, with WVTM13 the first to report that he was no longer in department...
Workers' compensation with McMahan Law Firm

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Brent Burks and Jay Kennamer talk about workers' compensation with McMahan Law Firm. McMahan Law Firm is a firm you can trust. Make sure to hire local, the McMahan team has handled all types of cases throughout the community and surrounding areas. Stay connected with McMahan...
9 Popular Fishing Spots in Alabama

If you enjoy fishing, then you will be glad to know that Alabama is full of good fishing spots. Here is a list of ten popular fishing spots in Alabama. Lake Martin is located in Tallapoosa, Elmore, and Coosa counties in Alabama. This 41,150-acre lake is known for its large populations of largemouth bass, crappie, and catfish. In addition to fishing, you can also go swimming, boating, water skiing, camping, and even golfing.
Severe thunderstorms anticipated to rock Georgia on Thursday

ATLANTA - The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking a system that could bring strong to severe thunderstorms to north Georgia Thursday. While the forecast will evolve over the next couple of days, expect the strongest activity from late Thursday afternoon into the early evening hours. The line of storms will move from northwest to southeast across the area likely moving into the Atlanta metro during the rush hour commute.
$400 one-time payment likely coming to Alabama residents

If you're a taxpayer in Alabama, you may soon see a payment of up to $400 coming your way. Why? The state's government collected over $13 billion in the 2022 fiscal year. This means that the state of Alabama has a surplus of $2 billion more than the budgeted amount for the year. Due to this extra money collected by the state, something has to be done with this money. Right now, government officials are now trying to figure out how best to put it to use. Some individuals, such as Senator Orr, say that sending the money back to the taxpayers is a good idea, according to this source.
Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!

Alabama has it's share of popular tourist attractions. The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville and our beautiful white sandy beaches on the coast, for example, attract thousands of tourists each year. If you're someone whose taste in adventure and sightseeing is a bit more eclectic, however, Alabama has lots of places where you can stray off the beaten path of tourism. Planning your summer getaways now? Take a look at the list below - I bet you'll find something new even if you've lived in Alabama your whole life! These places in Alabama should definitely be on your bucket list!
Boater escapes burning vessel in Chattanooga Monday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A boater managed to escape his burning vessel unharmed and swim to safety Monday afternoon in Chattanooga. A post on the Chattanooga Fire Department's Facebook page says the accident happened near Raider Lane, at about 1:30 p.m. CFD says arriving firefighters found the burning boat on...
