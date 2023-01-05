Read full article on original website
weisradio.com
Alabama Gun Law Updates
The Alabama Legislature made several changes to Alabama’s gun laws. Here are a few new things that you need to know about firearm laws in Alabama as of January 1st. Alabamians that are otherwise eligible to possess and carry a firearm are no longer required to purchase a pistol permit in order to carry a pistol on their person (concealed or openly), or in a vehicle. This is what some referred to as “Constitutional Carry.”
WTVC
Gov. Ivey signs executive order changing “good time” rules for Alabama inmates
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey signed an executive order Monday implementing minimum punishments for inmate misconduct and a change to the state’s correctional incentive, or “good time” rules. The order outlines four levels of violation ranging from low, which includes offenses like contraband possession, to severe, which includes escape. Each violation level comes with […]
alabamanews.net
State Changes to Inmate ‘Good Time’ and Prison Law Enforcement
Changes are coming to Alabama prisons… State and local officials held a press conference today to discuss state changes to inmate incentive time and in prison law enforcement regulations. In the past months the The Alabama Department of Corrections has been at the forefront of concerns surrounding the treatment of Alabama inmates, prison overcrowding and deaths occurring within Alabama prisons.
WTVC
southeastagnet.com
Alabama Couple Named Nation’s Top Young Farm Family
(ALFA/SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, Jan. 9, 2023) — Alabama farmers Daniel and Carla Trantham today were named the nation’s top young farm family during American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico. This is the first time an Alabama Farmers Federation farm family has won...
wtnzfox43.com
Young Alabama woman killed in three-vehicle collision on Mississippi highway
A 25-year-old Alabama woman has died after being involved in a three-vehicle collision in Mississippi. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, of Mobile, Ala., died in the hospital on Friday, one day after she was involved in a wreck on US 98 in George County on Thursday,
alreporter.com
Mike Hubbard released from prison
Former Speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives Mike Hubbard was released from Limestone Correctional Facility on Sunday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections. Sunday was the minimum date for Hubbard’s release, with WVTM13 the first to report that he was no longer in department...
WTVC
Alabama woman killed after three-car crash in Mississippi
A 25-year-old Alabama woman has died after being involved in a three-vehicle collision in Mississippi. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, of Mobile, Ala., died in the hospital on Friday, one day after she was involved in a wreck on US 98 in George County on Thursday,
fox5atlanta.com
WTVC
WTOK-TV
