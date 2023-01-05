ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa woman arrested, charged in airport assault case

By Associated Press
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lowGr_0k4qNfFI00

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Federal agents have arrested a Puerto Rican woman accused of assaulting two Spirit Airlines employees after she was removed from a plane and tried to get back on it, officials said Thursday.

The woman, who lives in Tampa, was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of interfering with security screening personnel at Puerto Rico’s main international airport, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Authorities said the incident happened in late November and that federal agents arrested her on Wednesday.

She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Tampa man accused in deadly crash to remain in jail until trial after Pinellas arrest on assault charges

TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa man accused in a deadly crash that killed a mother of two in 2021 is in more legal trouble. Jeffrey Guy was out on bond on charges related to the fatal crash, but he was arrested again on new aggravated assault charges in neighboring Pinellas County. New court records said he is accused of assaulting the victim with a pocketknife.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Man shot, killed by relative in Riverview, deputies say

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A homicide investigation is underway in Hillsborough County after deputies say a man was shot and killed Saturday night in Riverview. According to investigators, deputies were called to the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive shortly after 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived...
RIVERVIEW, FL
WFLA

WFLA

131K+
Followers
27K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy