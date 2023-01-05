Read full article on original website
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart: Georgia football started and finished season as hunters, and consequently, champions
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Kirby Smart closed the season the same way he started it, serving notice that Georgia football would be the hunters. The Bulldogs bagged their second consecutive national championship with a resounding 65-7 win over TCU in the CFP Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on Saturday night.
dawgnation.com
Stetson Bennett proclaims Georgia ‘Champions of the whole damn world’ after 65-7 rout
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Stetson Bennett made his final appearance in a Georgia football uniform a special one, and celebrated in appropriate fashion. “Champions of the whole damn world, man,” Bennett said after accounting for six touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 65-7 win over TCU. “I don’t know. Just trying to see everybody for the last time, hug everybody. Trying not to cry.”
dawgnation.com
‘Embarrassment of riches’ around Stetson Bennett has TCU defense leaning toward simplicity
LOS ANGELES — Joe Gillespie looks at the Georgia offense, and the TCU defensive coordinator sees lots of problems for his Horned Frogs to solve in tonight’s championship game. “The variety of what we’re going to get to see, all the shifts and the motions and the variety...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football recruiting: National championship pregame tale of the tape skews heavily for the ‘Dawgs
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - We’ve seen this a few times this year. But it probably hasn’t meant as much or maybe been as extreme as it does at this moment. Georgia faces TCU in less than two hours for the college football national championship. It is a meeting that will either skew the point where recruiting rankings really matter in big games like this one way or the other.
dawgnation.com
Georgia stakes claim to dynasty, beats TCU 65-7 to claim back-to-back championships
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Georgia football dynasty is officially underway. The Bulldogs scored the most dominant championship game victory of the modern era, blowing out TCU by a 65-7 count before the crowd of 72,628 at SoFi Stadium. Georgia became the first program since the inception of the CFP...
dawgnation.com
3 Georgia football keys: Coaching, defense and awareness pivotal versus TCU
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs are two-touchdown favorites over TCU for many reasons, not the least of which is the talent differential. But beyond the 5-star count, Georgia has also been one of the best-coached and most-prepared teams in college football. Smart, however, has...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart: Don’t call it a repeat, 2022 Georgia ‘very different’ championship game team
LOS ANGELES — Don’t call it a “repeat” if/when Georgia beats TCU in the CFP Championship Game tonight at SoFi Stadium. At least, not around Bulldogs’ coach Kirby Smart, who has built a championship culture within his elite football program at the University of Georgia.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football instant observations as Bulldogs go back-to-back with 2023 National Championship win
LOS ANGELES — Georgia coach Kirby Smart made it very clear what was about to happen before Georgia played TCU in SoFi Stadium on Monday. “We’re gonna hunt tonight,” Smart said. Like Neil McCauley in Heat, Georgia settled all scores with extreme discipline. The Bulldogs scored on...
dawgnation.com
National media shares final predictions for 2023 National Championship Game
LOS ANGELES — We’ve made it to the final game of the 2022 college football season, as the Georgia Bulldogs will take on the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2023 National Championship game. The Bulldogs enter the game as overwhelming favorites, with the latest line seeing Georgia as...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football will open 2023 favored to win third-straight national championship
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Georgia fans might have a message for the rest of college football: Get used to it. At least, if the oddsmakers are correct with their read on the immediate future of the sport, per Sportsbetting.ag. The Bulldogs, fresh off a 15-0 season and 65-7 win over...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-TCU live updates, score, analysis, injury news for 2023 National Championship Game
Branson Robinson joined Stetson Bennett and Ladd McConkey as the third Bulldog to score multiple touchdowns. The muscular freshman took the first play of the drive into the end zone for UGA’s fifth rushing score. UGA has scored points on 10 of its 11 drives. Nine of those have...
dawgnation.com
Stetson Bennett sets Georgia football single-season passing record with hot start in 2023 National Championship Game
He also set a school record in the opening quarter, as he became Georgia’s single-season passing leader. He threw for 121 yards on nine pass attempts in the first quarter, giving him 3,944 yards in his career. The previous mark was held by Aaron Murray, set back in 2012.
dawgnation.com
WATCH: David Pollack blows Nick Saban’s mind during halftime of Georgia’s rout of TCU
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Georgia fans don’t always like it when David Pollack “keeps it real” with his football opinions, but on Monday night they probably didn’t mind. Pollack, sitting next to Alabama coach Nick Saban on the ESPN halftime set at SoFi Stadium, proclaimed the Bulldogs new kings of college football.
dawgnation.com
Javon Bullard ruled out of game for Georgia after sensational first half
Javon Bullard will not get a chance to finish the national championship game, as he left with the game with a shoulder injury. He was ruled out for the second half. Bullard did enough in the first though to earn defensive MVP honors, as he intercepted two passes and recovered a fumble.
dawgnation.com
Georgia building 2023′s preseason No. 1-ranked team while preparing for Monday CFP title game
LOS ANGELES — The final moments of the 2022 season are ticking away, but already, the look ahead to the 2023 campaign is underway. Coach Kirby Smart explained that in Georgia’s case, it is incidental but necessary, as he reflected back on the building of these 2022 Bulldogs.
dawgnation.com
Cover 4 on Georgia football: How many more national championship game weeks like this are on the way?
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The hours are certainly dwindling now until the ‘Dawgs will tee it up to play for another national championiship. The DawgNation team has now all made it into Los Angeles this weekend for the TCU game on Monday. Feels like a good time to take the pulse on a few national championship-centric topics heading into the big tilt at SoFi Stadium.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart shares how Darnell Washington is pushing to play in 2023 National Championship: ‘Done a lot of rehab’
LOS ANGELES — As far as an actual health update on Darnell Washington’s injured ankle, Kirby Smart could only offer that he’s hopeful to have Washington on Monday night against TCU. Washington picked up the injury in the second quarter of Georgia’s win over Ohio State. Offensive...
dawgnation.com
Darnell Washington, injured Georgia football players update how they’re feeling for National Championship
LOS ANGELES — The Georgia Bulldogs are making their final preparations for Monday night’s game against TCU. And a number of injured Georgia standouts are doing all they can to get onto the field. The biggest name, both physically and from an importance standpoint is tight end Darnell...
247Sports
College Football Playoff: Ex-Auburn coach Bryan Harsin praises 'preparation' quote by Georgia's Kenny McIntosh
Bryan Harsin's Auburn head coaching tenure ended just more than two months ago, as the Tigers fired Harsin on Oct. 31 less than two years into his run on The Plains. And as SEC foe Georgia now gets ready to face TCU in Monday's College Football Playoff national championship game, the ex-Tigers coach seems to be throwing his support behind Auburn's historic conference rival.
dawgnation.com
TCU defensive lineman Tymon Mitchell hopeful to win his second national championship against his old team
LOS ANGELES — Tymon Mitchell’s departure from Georgia was not met with much fanfare. The defensive lineman was the last of Georgia’s 13 players to enter the transfer portal this offseason, doing so after the Bulldogs wrapped spring practice in April. It didn’t take him long to...
