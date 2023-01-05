ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A reading week for the books

LANSING, Ill. (January 7, 2023) – Police officers, firefighters, town officials, business owners, grandparents, pastors, and others all took turns reading to Lansing Christian students as part of the school’s reading week. Just returned from their Christmas break, students were eased back into their school routine with comfy...
LANSING, IL
Obituary: James A. Smits

James A. Smits, age 70, of South Holland, IL passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Dear brother of Eva (Bob) DeBoer and Mark Smits. Dear uncle of Suzanne (Geert) Heetebrij and Bonni (Michael) Hines and eight great-nieces and -nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Evelyn (nee Hoeksema) Smits. James was a farmer and served his country in the United States Navy.
SOUTH HOLLAND, IL
Obituary: James R. Bruinsma

James R. Bruinsma, age 74, of St. John, IN, formerly of South Holland, IL went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Beloved husband of Kathleen Bruinsma, nee Hoekstra. Loving father of Kristen Prim, Ryan (Jaime) Bruinsma and Eric (Kelly) Bruinsma. Devoted grandfather of nine grandchildren. Dear brother of Lois (Jim) Rau, Jerry (the late Martha) Bruinsma, Karen Bruinsma, and the late Raymond Bruinsma Jr. Preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Tena Bruinsma.
SAINT JOHN, IN

