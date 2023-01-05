James R. Bruinsma, age 74, of St. John, IN, formerly of South Holland, IL went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Beloved husband of Kathleen Bruinsma, nee Hoekstra. Loving father of Kristen Prim, Ryan (Jaime) Bruinsma and Eric (Kelly) Bruinsma. Devoted grandfather of nine grandchildren. Dear brother of Lois (Jim) Rau, Jerry (the late Martha) Bruinsma, Karen Bruinsma, and the late Raymond Bruinsma Jr. Preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Tena Bruinsma.

SAINT JOHN, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO