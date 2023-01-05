The Los Angeles Times recently featured an exhibition at the USC Pacific Asia Museum that draws from the USC Libraries' Wayne Thom Photography Archive. Curated by architectural historian Emily Bills, showcases Thom's work in documenting the rise of Late Modernist architecture in Southern California, beginning in the late 1960s, through more than seventy-five original prints, artifacts from Thom's archive, and an interactive kiosk (developed by the USC Libraries) that samples the roughly 250,000 images Thom created over his career.

