Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop
You might have heard the saying "a picture is worth a thousand words," but what about $5 million? Randy Guijarro walked into a secondhand store in Fresno with no idea that he would be walking out a potential millionaire. According to The Sun, Guijarro purchased three old photographs from the store and one just happened to be worth $5 million.
32-Year-Old Iconic U.S. Shopping Mall Closing This Week
The exterior Target and Dillard’s chain stores are reportedly remaining. Inside stores are shuttering or relocating. Reports state most closing businesses were taken by surprise.
Comments / 0