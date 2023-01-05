UMass Chan to participate in pilot COVID-19 telehealth program Home Test to Treat launched by NIH

Ashley Harkins, a PhD student in the neuroscience program at the Morningside Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, has always felt compelled to help others. Harkins, who grew up in Bridgewater, set out to become a physician but fell in love with bench science at Drexel University, where she majored in biology and minored in neuroscience.

