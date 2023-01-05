Read full article on original website
Hobbs focuses on border, schools in 1st speech to lawmakers
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has praised President Joe Biden’s weekend trip to the U.S.-Mexico border and his stepped-up efforts to combat illegal immigration. Hobbs looked for balance between get-tough border hawks and immigration advocates focused on a humanitarian approach in her first state of the state address on Monday. Hobbs outlined a legislative agenda focused on tackling education, water shortages and housing costs. Several Republican lawmakers walked out on Hobbs as she pledged to promote abortion rights, foreshadowing the contentious fights that confront the new governor in her dealings with the Legislature. Earlier, two GOP senators stood and turned their back on the governor as she spoke about education.
Oregon's new governor sworn in, declares homeless emergency
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Liberal Democrat Tina Kotek unveiled measures to combat homelessness as she was sworn in as Oregon's new governor on Monday. In her inaugural address at the state Capitol in Salem, she said she will declare a homeless state of emergency and sign an executive order to increase housing construction on her first full day in office. She also proposed an emergency investment of $130 million to help people move off the street. Other priorities include education and treatment for mental health and addiction. She is one of the country's first two openly lesbian governors, joining Gov. Maura Healey of Massachusetts.
Iowa's largest city cancels classes due to cyber attack
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s largest school district has cancelled classes for Tuesday after determining there had been a cyber attack on its technology network. Des Moines Public Schools announced Monday that Tuesday classes would be cancelled for its 33,000 students after being “alerted to a cyber security incident on its technology network.” The district said in a news release that it took its internet and network services offline while it assessed the situation. It didn't describe the nature of the attack or say whether sensitive information might have been stolen. It also didn't immediately respond to Associated Press requests for further information. Sports and other activities will take place Tuesday as planned.
Birth control ruling to see fresh scrutiny at Texas Capitol
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas lawmakers are returning to the Capitol for the first legislative session since a statewide abortion ban took effect, and access to birth control for minors is likely to command fresh attention. A December court ruling took away the ability of minors in Texas to receive contraceptive healthcare without parental consent through a federal program. The lawmakers at the Republican-controlled Texas Capitol open their biennial legislative session on Tuesady. And reproductive rights are back on the table as a top focus, as legislators also look to tackle voting issues, LGBTQ rights and security on the border with Mexico, among other priorities.
Ill. Senate OKs gun ban, House Democrats agree with changes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Senate has approved a ban on semiautomatic weapons. The measure was approved 34-20 Monday just hours after Gov. J.B. Pritzker was sworn in to his second term and delivered his disgust for deadly shooting so frequent that each "needs a title so you know which one we’re referring to.”The Senate’s plan differs slightly from the version the House OK’d last week, but after objections from House Democrats, Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch joined Pritzker and Senate President Don Harmon in a statement confirming House concurrence Tuesday, which would send the matter to Pritzker.Republicans predicted the law will be summarily overturned in court as unconstitutional.
AP News Summary at 12:21 a.m. EST
California deluge forces mass evacuations, boy swept away. LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rescuers have ended the search for a 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in central California Monday morning. Meanwhile, the entire coastal community of Montecito was ordered evacuated as California residents grappled with flooding and mudslides in the latest in a series of powerful storms. Tens of thousands of people remained without power, and some schools closed for the day. The evacuation order came on the fifth anniversary of a mudslide that killed 23 people and destroyed more than 100 homes in Montecito. Streets and highways transformed into gushing rivers, trees toppled, mud slid and motorists growled as they hit roadblocks caused by fallen debris.
Oklahoma prison officials: Pastor can't be in death chamber
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says a condemned inmate's spiritual advisor cannot be inside the death chamber during his execution on Thursday. In a statement provided to The Associated Press on Monday, DOC spokesman Josh Ward said death row inmate Scott Eizember's minister has a history of anti-death penalty activism, including arrests. The Rev. Jeff Hood and Eizember filed a lawsuit in federal district court on Monday seeking to stop Eizember's execution until Hood is allowed inside the execution chamber. Texas and other states, including Oklahoma, have begun allowing clergy inside the death chamber during executions following a U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2021 brought by a death row inmate in Alabama.
Hearing sought for man facing execution who claims innocence
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Attorneys for a Missouri man setto be executed next month are seeking a new hearing. The lawyes for 58-year-old Leonard Taylor say sworn statements provide convincing evidence he didn’t kill his girlfriend and her three children in 2004. Taylor is set to be put to death on for the killings. But on Friday, Taylor’s attorneys asked a St. Louis County prosecutor for a new hearing. A spokesman for Bell says the request is being reviewed. At issue are new sworn statements from Taylor’s daughter, her sister and mother. They claim that Taylor was in California at the time of the killings.
$1 million system to reduce traffic in Puerto Rico forest
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. government says it's investing $1 million to establish a park-and-ride system for Puerto Rico's El Yunque National Forest. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says some 1.2 million people visit the forest every year, with up to 3,000 cars competing for 300 parking spaces each day. The department said Monday that it already has invested $250,000 in a master transit plan. It noted that vehicular congestion has been a problem at El Yunque for 80 years. El Yunque is the only tropical rainforest in the U.S. National Forest System and represents 20% of Puerto Rico’s tourism economy.
Puerto Rico reggaeton singer accused of domestic violence
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in Puerto Rico have arrested Randy Ortiz Acevedo of the popular reggaeton duo Jowell & Randy on domestic violence charges after a judge ruled there was sufficient evidence against the singer. Prosecutor Anthony Oyola told reporters that Ortiz was detained Monday on a $15,000 bond. A publicist for Ortiz did not immediately return a message seeking comment. The singer is not yet required to enter a plea. Oyola said the charges stem from a Jan. 7 incident but declined to provide further details given that it’s a domestic violence case. Jowell & Randy are considered reggaeton pioneers that began their careers 20 years ago.
