Jeff Foxworthy Concert in Lake Charles Sold Out, Win Tickets Here
Funny man Jeff Foxworthy is set to make his return to Lake Charles on Saturday, January 21st, 2023 at L'Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles. Tickets for the event have been on sale for a few weeks now. We have some good news and some bad news for you. The...
Things To Do In Lake Charles And SWLA This Weekend Jan. 6-8
The first full weekend of 2023 is here so what are you doing this weekend? Go out to eat, watch some live music, go to a sporting event, or are you ready to bring in the start of Mardi Gras?. There is a bunch of things going on in the...
New Movies This Weekend In Lake Charles, Louisiana Theaters
1. M3GAN (PG-13) M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a lifelike doll that's programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally. Designed by Gemma, a brilliant roboticist, M3GAN can listen, watch and learn as it plays the role of friend and teacher, playmate and protector. When Gemma becomes the unexpected caretaker of her 8-year-old niece, she decides to give the girl an M3GAN prototype, a decision that leads to unimaginable consequences.
Lake Charles, Louisiana: Walk-On’s CEO Stepping Down And Who Will Replace Him
A former LSU basketball player and co-founder of Walk-On's Bistreaux is stepping down as CEO of the Baton Rouge based company. Brandon Landry helped create the restaurant chain over two decades ago in Baton Rouge. He's stepping down as chief executive officer but will remain the company’s board chairman.
Guy Tries To Break Into The Calcasieu Correctional Center In Lake Charles [VIDEO]
Mark this up as what was he thinking? Yesterday a guy decided he needed to try and break into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center in Lake Charles. The subject's name is Kenneth D. Hunt, 39 of Lake Charles. He had been released from the correctional center at approximately 3:00 pm yesterday after being booked into the correctional center on November 1 for theft; criminal damage to property; and criminal trespassing.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Holding Junior Deputy Academy In January
Is your child fascinated with police officers, their patrol cars, or even police-based tv shows? Do you want them to learn good values, right from wrong, and how to handle themselves in certain situations?. If so, then this is a great event for you to get your child involved in....
