Boothbay, ME

wiscassetnewspaper.com

Wiscasset police blotter

Wiscasset Police Department reported the following for Dec. 15-31: Dec. 19, Matthew Fountain, 57, of Atlanta, Georgia was summonsed for Operating Vehicle Without License, by Officer Jonathan Barnes. Dec. 19, Crystal Plummer, 36, of Wiscasset was arrested for a Warrant Arrest, by Barnes. Dec. 19, Crystal Plummer, 36, of Wiscasset...
WISCASSET, ME
foxbangor.com

Lincolnville residents still shocked amid homicide investigation

LINCOLNVILLE — Friday evening, the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 phone call reporting an unresponsive male at 54 Thorndike Road in Lincolnville. After searching the property, Sheriff’s Deputies found 37-year-old Kevin Curit deceased. State police detectives later arrested 47-year-old Matthew Pendleton. “I was pretty shocked...
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

Update: Brooks man arrested after police chase, standoff

PLYMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - A Brooks man was taken into custody following a police chase through several Maine towns Monday morning. Belfast Police say just after 2:30 a.m., they pulled over Stephen Larrabee, 48, for a license plate violation on Searsport Road. They say during the stop they started to...
BELFAST, ME
foxbangor.com

Route 7 Standoff

PLYMOUTH — A section of Route 7 was closed off this morning for a stand-off. Officials say that police began a chase in Belfast that went through Waldo County. The chase ended in Plymouth after a Waldo County Deputy was able to successfully spike the offender’s vehicle. Locals...
PLYMOUTH, ME
Q106.5

One Man is Dead, One Arrested in What Maine Police Say Was Murder

Maine State Police are investigating a homicide in Lincolnville and have arrested a suspect. Matthew Pendleton, 47, of Lincolnville is charged with murder for the death of Kevin Curit, 47, also of Lincolnville. What Are the Details of the Investigation?. The investigation began when the Waldo County Sheriff's Office received...
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Fire at residential building in Auburn under investigation

AUBURN, Maine — A structure fire Sunday night at a multi-unit residential building in Auburn is being investigated. The Auburn Fire Department was dispatched around 11:09 p.m. for a reported structure fire at 37 Fifth St., a news release from the department said Monday. The Auburn Police Department arrived...
AUBURN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Are more people going missing in Maine?

PORTLAND, Maine — Mike Harris was in his Florida home when he learned the news that his brother, Thomas P Harris, went missing in Boothbay last week. "I was a little confused, I don't know I wasn't thinking anything other than to find out where he went," Mike Harris said.
BOOTHBAY, ME
foxbangor.com

Man arrested for alleged homicide

LINCOLNVILLE — According to the Maine State Police at approximately 9:39 a.m. the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a unresponsive male from 54 Thorndike Road in Lincolnville. Upon arriving to the scene deputies found 47-year-old Kevin Curit of Lincolnville deceased. Saturday evening State Police detectives arrested...
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
B98.5

Central Maine Teen Passes Away Following Crash

The Greater Central Maine community is mourning the loss of a student who attended South China's Erskine Academy. According to a report on WMTW's website, 17 year old Remy Pettengill passed away from his injuries on Saturday. He was critically injured in a Friday, December 30th crash in Richmond. Representatives...
RICHMOND, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Ask Jeff

The following is a tribute to Jeff Averill, who is retiring from Ames Supply in Wiscasset:. The planter you added to your bill. A coat to keep you dry in rain. Some lye to fix a stubborn drain. Batteries to keep the flashlights bright,. Or solar powered garden lights?. A...
WISCASSET, ME
boothbayregister.com

Route 1, Woolwich crash kills Lewiston man, injures Southport man

Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office posted the following press release, titled “Fatal motor vehicle accident,” on its Facebook page Friday evening:. Jan. 6 at 12:42 p.m., Sagadahoc County Regional Communications Center received multiple 911 calls of a crash on U.S. Route 1 in Woolwich at the north end of Sagadahoc Bridge. The crash reportedly was a head-on collision.
LEWISTON, ME
wabi.tv

Livermore Falls Town Manager on leave pending investigation

LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (WMTW) - The Select Board in Livermore Falls is holding a special session Friday afternoon to appoint an Acting Town Manager. The board voted Tuesday to place Amanda Allen on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation. Stacey Neumann of Murray Plumb & Murray has been hired to...
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
WMTW

Second body found this week on Lewiston street

LEWISTON, Maine — A body has been found on Bartlett Street in Lewiston, according to police. This is the second consecutive day a body has been found on that street. An investigation is underway, but right now, the death is not considered suspicious.
LEWISTON, ME

