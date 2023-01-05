Read full article on original website
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wiscasset police blotter
Wiscasset Police Department reported the following for Dec. 15-31: Dec. 19, Matthew Fountain, 57, of Atlanta, Georgia was summonsed for Operating Vehicle Without License, by Officer Jonathan Barnes. Dec. 19, Crystal Plummer, 36, of Wiscasset was arrested for a Warrant Arrest, by Barnes. Dec. 19, Crystal Plummer, 36, of Wiscasset...
foxbangor.com
Lincolnville residents still shocked amid homicide investigation
LINCOLNVILLE — Friday evening, the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 phone call reporting an unresponsive male at 54 Thorndike Road in Lincolnville. After searching the property, Sheriff’s Deputies found 37-year-old Kevin Curit deceased. State police detectives later arrested 47-year-old Matthew Pendleton. “I was pretty shocked...
wabi.tv
Update: Brooks man arrested after police chase, standoff
PLYMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - A Brooks man was taken into custody following a police chase through several Maine towns Monday morning. Belfast Police say just after 2:30 a.m., they pulled over Stephen Larrabee, 48, for a license plate violation on Searsport Road. They say during the stop they started to...
foxbangor.com
Route 7 Standoff
PLYMOUTH — A section of Route 7 was closed off this morning for a stand-off. Officials say that police began a chase in Belfast that went through Waldo County. The chase ended in Plymouth after a Waldo County Deputy was able to successfully spike the offender’s vehicle. Locals...
One Man is Dead, One Arrested in What Maine Police Say Was Murder
Maine State Police are investigating a homicide in Lincolnville and have arrested a suspect. Matthew Pendleton, 47, of Lincolnville is charged with murder for the death of Kevin Curit, 47, also of Lincolnville. What Are the Details of the Investigation?. The investigation began when the Waldo County Sheriff's Office received...
Fire at residential building in Auburn under investigation
AUBURN, Maine — A structure fire Sunday night at a multi-unit residential building in Auburn is being investigated. The Auburn Fire Department was dispatched around 11:09 p.m. for a reported structure fire at 37 Fifth St., a news release from the department said Monday. The Auburn Police Department arrived...
Are more people going missing in Maine?
PORTLAND, Maine — Mike Harris was in his Florida home when he learned the news that his brother, Thomas P Harris, went missing in Boothbay last week. "I was a little confused, I don't know I wasn't thinking anything other than to find out where he went," Mike Harris said.
foxbangor.com
Man arrested for alleged homicide
LINCOLNVILLE — According to the Maine State Police at approximately 9:39 a.m. the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a unresponsive male from 54 Thorndike Road in Lincolnville. Upon arriving to the scene deputies found 47-year-old Kevin Curit of Lincolnville deceased. Saturday evening State Police detectives arrested...
Central Maine Teen Passes Away Following Crash
The Greater Central Maine community is mourning the loss of a student who attended South China's Erskine Academy. According to a report on WMTW's website, 17 year old Remy Pettengill passed away from his injuries on Saturday. He was critically injured in a Friday, December 30th crash in Richmond. Representatives...
penbaypilot.com
Lincolnville man charged with murder, held without bail in Waldo County Jail
LINCOLNVILLE — On Friday, January 6, 2023 at approximately 9:39 a.m., the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from 54 Thorndike Road in Lincolnville for an unresponsive male. Sheriff Deputies responded and found Kevin Curit, 47, of Lincolnville deceased. The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Ask Jeff
The following is a tribute to Jeff Averill, who is retiring from Ames Supply in Wiscasset:. The planter you added to your bill. A coat to keep you dry in rain. Some lye to fix a stubborn drain. Batteries to keep the flashlights bright,. Or solar powered garden lights?. A...
boothbayregister.com
Route 1, Woolwich crash kills Lewiston man, injures Southport man
Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office posted the following press release, titled “Fatal motor vehicle accident,” on its Facebook page Friday evening:. Jan. 6 at 12:42 p.m., Sagadahoc County Regional Communications Center received multiple 911 calls of a crash on U.S. Route 1 in Woolwich at the north end of Sagadahoc Bridge. The crash reportedly was a head-on collision.
Erskine Academy student dies after succumbing to injuries from a December 30 car crash
RICHMOND, Maine — A 17-year-old Erskine Academy student died after succumbing to injuries from a December 30 car crash on I-295 in Richmond. According to Maine State Police, Rémy Pettengill was in a car involved in a multi-car crash after 39-year-old Steven Trask sideswiped a tractor-trailer. Trask was...
Maine Police Looking For Suspect Who Crashed into Elderly Couple’s Home, Drove Off
Police are looking for a suspect that led them on a high-speed chase before crashing into the home of an elderly couple and fleeing the scene. Now, that couple has been displaced from their home. According to an article from WGME 13, the Lewiston Police Department was attempting to conduct...
WMTW
School community gathering to 'mourn the loss' of teen critically injured in Richmond crash
The Erskine Academy community in South China is mourning the loss of a student who was critically injured in a crash on Dec. 30 in Richmond. "We are preparing for difficult days and emotions ahead as we mourn the loss of Remy and support the Pettengills and our students while grieving ourselves," the school's headmaster Michael McQuarrie wrote.
wabi.tv
Maine teen dies after Richmond crash, credited with saving lives through organ donation
SOUTH CHINA, Maine (WMTW) - The Erskine Academy community in South China is mourning the loss of a student who was critically injured in a crash on Dec. 30 in Richmond. Remy Pettengill died Saturday, according to the school’s headmaster Michael McQuarrie. A memorial service is planned for next...
wabi.tv
Livermore Falls Town Manager on leave pending investigation
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (WMTW) - The Select Board in Livermore Falls is holding a special session Friday afternoon to appoint an Acting Town Manager. The board voted Tuesday to place Amanda Allen on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation. Stacey Neumann of Murray Plumb & Murray has been hired to...
Second body found on Bartlett Street in Lewiston within two days
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police were called to the scene of a dead body on Bartlett Street on Friday. It was the second consecutive day a body has been found on the street. Police said a body was found Thursday in the entryway of 129 Bartlett St. Officials said...
truecountry935.com
Another Body Found in Lewiston
A second body in as many days has been found in Lewiston on Bartlett Street. Both deaths are under investigation.
WMTW
Second body found this week on Lewiston street
LEWISTON, Maine — A body has been found on Bartlett Street in Lewiston, according to police. This is the second consecutive day a body has been found on that street. An investigation is underway, but right now, the death is not considered suspicious.
