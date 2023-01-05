Read full article on original website
Woman charged with setting tree on fire
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A woman who's had repeated trouble with the law was caught setting fire outside a children's museum last month. Jayda Rene Klinger, 18, was seen on video with two other people on Dec. 4 near the Bloomsburg Children's Museum, 2 W. Seventh Street, according to Bloomsburg Officer Kenneth Auchter. Klinger reportedly can be seen torching a pine tree on the property around 8 p.m. Related reading: Alleged...
Three under investigation for serial purse snatching
CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating three men following a purse snatching incident in Monroe County. According to a press release, state police responded to the ShopRite at Kinsley Drive on Friday for reports that a woman in her 90s was the victim of a theft. The release states three men […]
Suspects sought in Monroe County robbery
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are still looking for two of the three men who robbed an elderly woman outside of Kinsley's ShopRite in Brodheadsville. According to police, on Friday, three men approached a woman in her early 90s just after lunchtime. The men were reported to have stolen her wallet and several credit cards.
Watch: Dunmore police look to ID theft suspects
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are searching for two suspects caught on camera breaking into cars in Dunmore early Monday. According to the Dunmore Police Department, two people were seen on camera breaking into a car in the 1200 block of Monroe Avenue between 2-4 a.m. Police say they also attempted to […]
Man charged with throwing woman down stairs
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they tased a man multiple times as they arrested him for reportedly shoving a woman down a flight of stairs. According to the Plymouth Borough Police Department, on Sunday John G. Mulroy, 39, of Plymouth was arrested at home in the 500 block of West Main Street around […]
Trio of robbers targeting seniors in series of holdups in Pa., N.J., cops say
Robbers have been targeting senior citizens in a series of incidents in eastern Pennsylvania and northwest Jersey since May and one man is in custody following a rend holdup outside a ShopRite store, authorities said. Pennsylvania State Police in Fern Ridge said the most recent robbery happened shortly before 1...
Fireworks seized from garage in Moosic
MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say they confiscated a stash of fireworks from a garage in Moosic. According to Moosic Police Department, officers served a search warrant at a garage in the 3300 block of Birney Avenue around 4:00 p.m. Sunday after an undercover investigation revealed George Cramer, 44, of Scranton, was selling illegal […]
Secret video of ‘murder plot’ played to jury
WILKES-BARRE — A Pittston woman who said she was a longtime confidential drug informant for state police testified Monday she believed h
Man sentenced for stabbing, throwing fireworks at group
TEXAS TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce that a man has been sentenced after an investigation discovered he stabbed a man multiple times after throwing fireworks toward a group at a bar. According to Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell, in July 2020 around 3:30 a.m., officers were told about an assault that occurred […]
Police: Plymouth man shoved woman down stairs
PLYMOUTH — A trial for a Plymouth man on allegations he threatened police officers with a shotgun nearly a year ago was continued Monday
Monroe County dispatchers awarded for helping mother deliver baby
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County 911 dispatcher in training was awarded for helping a family deliver a baby at their home after the mother unexpectedly went into labor. The unsung heroes in an emergency. As the first line of response dispatchers at the Monroe County 911 control center work around the clock […]
Man in Bradford County jail after assaulting woman with gun, police
TUSCARORA TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Tuscarora Township man is being held in the Bradford County Correctional Facility after assaulting a woman with a gun. According to police, the assault happened around 3:30 a.m. on December 19th near Papoose Acres Lane. 53-year-old Charles Fletcher was in a verbal argument with […]
Fire at concrete business in Schuylkill County ruled accidental
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — A fire that damaged a concrete business in Schuylkill County has been ruled an accident. Quandel Concrete near Minersville, caught fire last week. The owner says he was grateful local fire crews were able to quickly put out the flames, saving his business. No one was...
Argument leads to man's arrest
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A husband punched his wife in the head multiple times during a fight after she slapped him, police say. Thomas M. Zurewich, 55, allegedly admitted he and his wife had gotten into an argument on Dec. 23 in their home on East Tenth Street before she called 911. The dispatcher told police they could hear a fight in the background before a male voice said, 'You don't need help. You beat up on me." ...
Garage destroyed by flames in Berwick
BERWICK, Pa. — A garage was destroyed, and two homes were damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon in Columbia County. Officials say the flames broke out at the place along East 8th Street in Berwick around 1 p.m. The garage was a total loss, and the homes next to...
Man who posed as teen’s ‘stepfather’ and took her to Mexico is back in state prison
A Lehigh County man on parole for posing as a 16-year-old girl’s stepfather and running away to Mexico is back in state prison. Kevin Michael Esterly pleaded guilty to corruption of a minor in the 2018 case in Lehigh County Court and was sentenced in 2019 to two and a half to five years in state prison.
Gunman Opened Fire At Neighbor's Allentown Home, Police Say
An Allentown man is charged with attempted murder after authorities say he fired a gun into a neighbor's home in Jordan Heights early Saturday morning. Police were called to the 700 block of North Jordan Street just after midnight on Jan. 7 for a reported shooting, the department said in a rel…
Binghamton felon sentenced for stealing $3,000 in tools
Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man pled guilty to felony Attempted Grand Larceny in the Third Degree.
Man charged after firing shots at driver in Luzerne County
KINGSTON, Pa. — A Scranton man is behind bars after a road rage incident in Luzerne County. Investigators say Erik Viquez fired shots at another person's car on the Cross Valley Expressway in Kingston early Wednesday morning as they tried to change lanes. No one in the other car...
Woman finds homeless man sleeping in her car
Muncy, Pa. — A woman discovered a homeless man sleeping in her car the morning of Jan. 3 while it was parked on Washington Street in Muncy. Patrolman Ernest Delp of Muncy Borough Police says by the time they arrived, suspect Joshua Morse Probst, 40, had left the area. The victim told police the suspect had taken a red fur coat from the car. Police found Probst a short time...
