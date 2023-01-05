ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman charged with setting tree on fire

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A woman who's had repeated trouble with the law was caught setting fire outside a children's museum last month. Jayda Rene Klinger, 18, was seen on video with two other people on Dec. 4 near the Bloomsburg Children's Museum, 2 W. Seventh Street, according to Bloomsburg Officer Kenneth Auchter. Klinger reportedly can be seen torching a pine tree on the property around 8 p.m. Related reading: Alleged...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Three under investigation for serial purse snatching

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating three men following a purse snatching incident in Monroe County. According to a press release, state police responded to the ShopRite at Kinsley Drive on Friday for reports that a woman in her 90s was the victim of a theft. The release states three men […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Suspects sought in Monroe County robbery

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are still looking for two of the three men who robbed an elderly woman outside of Kinsley's ShopRite in Brodheadsville. According to police, on Friday, three men approached a woman in her early 90s just after lunchtime. The men were reported to have stolen her wallet and several credit cards.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Watch: Dunmore police look to ID theft suspects

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are searching for two suspects caught on camera breaking into cars in Dunmore early Monday. According to the Dunmore Police Department, two people were seen on camera breaking into a car in the 1200 block of Monroe Avenue between 2-4 a.m. Police say they also attempted to […]
DUNMORE, PA
WBRE

Man charged with throwing woman down stairs

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they tased a man multiple times as they arrested him for reportedly shoving a woman down a flight of stairs. According to the Plymouth Borough Police Department, on Sunday John G. Mulroy, 39, of Plymouth was arrested at home in the 500 block of West Main Street around […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
WBRE

Fireworks seized from garage in Moosic

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say they confiscated a stash of fireworks from a garage in Moosic. According to Moosic Police Department, officers served a search warrant at a garage in the 3300 block of Birney Avenue around 4:00 p.m. Sunday after an undercover investigation revealed George Cramer, 44, of Scranton, was selling illegal […]
MOOSIC, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for stabbing, throwing fireworks at group

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce that a man has been sentenced after an investigation discovered he stabbed a man multiple times after throwing fireworks toward a group at a bar. According to Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell, in July 2020 around 3:30 a.m., officers were told about an assault that occurred […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Monroe County dispatchers awarded for helping mother deliver baby

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County 911 dispatcher in training was awarded for helping a family deliver a baby at their home after the mother unexpectedly went into labor. The unsung heroes in an emergency. As the first line of response dispatchers at the Monroe County 911 control center work around the clock […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man in Bradford County jail after assaulting woman with gun, police

TUSCARORA TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Tuscarora Township man is being held in the Bradford County Correctional Facility after assaulting a woman with a gun. According to police, the assault happened around 3:30 a.m. on December 19th near Papoose Acres Lane. 53-year-old Charles Fletcher was in a verbal argument with […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Argument leads to man's arrest

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A husband punched his wife in the head multiple times during a fight after she slapped him, police say. Thomas M. Zurewich, 55, allegedly admitted he and his wife had gotten into an argument on Dec. 23 in their home on East Tenth Street before she called 911. The dispatcher told police they could hear a fight in the background before a male voice said, 'You don't need help. You beat up on me." ...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Garage destroyed by flames in Berwick

BERWICK, Pa. — A garage was destroyed, and two homes were damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon in Columbia County. Officials say the flames broke out at the place along East 8th Street in Berwick around 1 p.m. The garage was a total loss, and the homes next to...
BERWICK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman finds homeless man sleeping in her car

Muncy, Pa. — A woman discovered a homeless man sleeping in her car the morning of Jan. 3 while it was parked on Washington Street in Muncy. Patrolman Ernest Delp of Muncy Borough Police says by the time they arrived, suspect Joshua Morse Probst, 40, had left the area. The victim told police the suspect had taken a red fur coat from the car. Police found Probst a short time...
MUNCY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy