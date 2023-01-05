Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Contra Costa by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 20:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 12:20:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Contra Costa FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara. * WHEN...Until 400 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 952 AM PST, Flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Jose, San Francisco, Oakland, Fremont, Hayward, Sunnyvale, Concord, Santa Clara, Berkeley, Richmond, Antioch, Daly City, San Mateo, San Leandro, Livermore, Redwood City, Mountain View, Alameda, San Ramon and Pleasanton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Alameda by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 09:52:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Alameda FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara. * WHEN...Until 400 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 952 AM PST, Flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Jose, San Francisco, Oakland, Fremont, Hayward, Sunnyvale, Concord, Santa Clara, Berkeley, Richmond, Antioch, Daly City, San Mateo, San Leandro, Livermore, Redwood City, Mountain View, Alameda, San Ramon and Pleasanton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Monument by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Monument; Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley; Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast; Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park, Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and Carmel Valley and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Flood Watch issued for Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley .Widespread rainfall overnight Sunday through Tuesday morning. The heaviest rainfall is initially expected between 4 am and noon on Monday morning. A brief lull Monday afternoon followed by another round a rainfall Monday night into Tuesday with thunderstorms expected on Tuesday. Some locations may see brief heavy downpours due to thunderstorms, which would exacerbate local flooding concerns. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central California and northern California, including the following areas, in central California, Mountains of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park, Northern Salinas Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast and Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio. In northern California, East Bay Hills, East Bay Interior Valleys, Eastern Santa Clara Hills, Northern Monterey Bay, San Francisco, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose and Santa Cruz Mountains. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Heavy rain over the Dolan, Colorado, and River burn areas is expected with 5 to 10 inches of rain during the period of the watch. Rain rates of up to 1 inch an hour will be possible from late Sunday night into Tuesday morning which could trigger debris flows. Residents near burn areas should prepare for potential flooding impacts and stay up to date with information from local authorities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Several streams, creeks, rivers and main stem rivers are forecast to rise above flood stage. Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall continue to be possible over the Dolan, Colorado and River burn areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for East Bay Hills, East Bay Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: East Bay Hills; East Bay Interior Valleys; Eastern Santa Clara Hills; Northern Monterey Bay; San Francisco; San Francisco Bay Shoreline; San Fransisco Peninsula Coast; Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose; Santa Cruz Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...San Francisco Peninsula, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, East Bay Valleys and Hills, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley and Hills, Northern Monterey Bay. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Flood Watch issued for Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buena Vista; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Coalinga - Avenal; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Fresno-Tulare Foothills; Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Mariposa Madera Foothills; Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; South End San Joaquin Valley; South End Sierra Foothills; South End of the Lower Sierra; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side Mountains South of 198; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties; Yosemite NP outside of the valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following areas, Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5, Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma, Coalinga - Avenal, Delano-Wasco-Shafter, Frazier Mountain Communities, Fresno-Clovis, Fresno-Tulare Foothills, Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra, Grant Grove Area, Grapevine, Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kern River Valley, Los Banos - Dos Palos, Mariposa Madera Foothills, Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra, Merced - Madera - Mendota, Mojave Desert Slopes, Piute Walker Basin, Planada - Le Grand - Snelling, San Joaquin River Canyon, Sequoia NP, South End San Joaquin Valley, South End Sierra Foothills, South End of the Lower Sierra, South End of the Upper Sierra, Southeast San Joaquin Valley, Tehachapi, Visalia - Porterville - Reedley, West Side Mountains South of 198, West Side Mountains north of 198, West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties, Yosemite NP outside of the valley and Yosemite Valley. * WHEN...From Midnight PST tonight through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Monterey by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 10:51:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 10:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim, or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters, stop, turn around and go another way. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 1015 AM PST. Target Area: Monterey The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in California Salinas River near Spreckels affecting Monterey County. For the SALINAS RIVER...including Spreckels...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. However, a higher secondary crest is expected to occur Wednesday. Stay tuned for further updates. * WHERE...Salinas River near Spreckels. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Lowland agricultural areas will have minor flooding. At 23.0 feet, A few homes near the Salinas River along the reach of the river gage will begin to flood. River Road near Spreckels will have minor flooding. At 24.0 feet, The lowest areas of agricultural land along the lower portions of the Salinas River will have significant flooding. River Road will have moderate flooding. Spreckels Boulevard will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM PST Monday the stage was 14.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage (23 ft) Tuesday morning and continue rising to 24.3 feet late Tuesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 23.4 feet on 03/03/1983. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (10 pm PST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Salinas River Spreckels 23.0 14.5 Mon 9 pm PST 22.6 26.0 22.8
Flood Watch issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 21:43:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Northern Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County; Southern Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Motherlode, Sierra Foothills, and the Mountains of Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County. * WHEN...From Midnight PST tonight through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are likely. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. Continued rises on mainstem rivers will lead to several river forecast points rising above flood stage, especially along the Sacramento and Cosumnes Rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Several more rounds of moderate to heavy rain are forecast across interior NorCal into next week which will lead to rises on area rivers, creeks and streams. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
