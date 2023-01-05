Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sicknick's wrongful death claim against Trump is the most severe allegation to dateVictorWashington, DC
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
A new development in the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman who worked in DC real estateMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to OdentonMadocOdenton, MD
'White House is full of hypocrites, led by Hypocrite-in-Chief' - Abbott as he defends busing migrants during ChristmasVictorTexas State
Related
NBA
CJ McCollum off the injury report ahead of Monday game in Washington
New Orleans released its official injury report Sunday afternoon. After a multitude of players were listed against Dallas, the Pelicans shortened their list for their trip to Washington. CJ McCollum has been taken off the report, while Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) is listed as probable. Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) are listed as out.
NBA
Ja Morant (right thigh soreness) out due to injury vs. Jazz
The Memphis Grizzlies played Sunday’s home game against the Utah Jazz without star guard Ja Morant, who missed his sixth game of the season due to right thigh soreness, the team announced pregame. Tyus Jones, the Grizzlies’ top backup point guard, took Morant’s place in the lineup and finished...
NBA
Preview: Wizards host Pelicans Monday in first of four-game home stint
The Wizards (17-23) are back in D.C. after a four-game road trip and are now set to host a four-game stretch against a challenging series of opponents. First up is a meeting with a shorthanded Pelicans (24-16) team. Here's everything you need to know. WHERE: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)
NBA
Recap: Turnovers, rebounds the difference in the Wizards' 132-112 loss to Pelicans
On Monday night in D.C., the Wizards hosted the Pelicans in the first game of a four-game homestand. It was a fast-paced, up-and-down game that saw the lead change hands nine times, but ultimately, the Pelicans' ability to force turnovers and turn defense into offense made it impossible for the Wizards to climb back from a big second-half deficit. Final score: Wizards 112, Pelicans 132.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls vs Jazz (01.07.23)
The Chicago Bulls (18-21) return home to take on the Utah Jazz (20-21) for the second and final time this season. Back in November, Chicago traveled to Salt Lake City and came away with a 114-107 victory behind DeMar DeRozan’s team-high 26 points. Former Bulls forward, Lauri Markkanen, led the way for Utah with a game-high 32 points.
NBA
Tatum, Brown Pad All-Star Resumés while Brogdon Continues to Sizzle
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 63 points Saturday night while strengthening their case to start alongside each other in this year’s NBA All-Star game, set to be played Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City. Tatum poured in a game-high 34 points while Brown notched 29 of his...
NBA
LaVine hits 11 threes, Vucevic secures triple-double as Bulls beat Sixers
Could the Bulls be the greatest sub-.500 team in NBA history?. Perhaps with Friday’s 126-112 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers that previously included wins over Eastern Conference powers Miami, Brooklyn and Milwaukee to raise the Bulls record to 18-21 on the wings of 41 points and 11 of 13 threes from Zach LaVine.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 01.09.2023
GAME NIGHT FROM BOSTON: Bulls (19-21, 8-12 on the road). at Boston: (28-12, 15-5 at home). 6:30 CT. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 6:15 CT pre. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 6:30 CT. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls:DeRozan: 26 ppg. Boston: Tatum: 30 ppg. LEADING...
NBA
Pelicans shootaround update: New Orleans has increased lead over several West foes in last 30 days
Starting with a two-game home sweep over Phoenix on the weekend of Dec. 9-11, New Orleans (24-16) has played exactly .500 basketball over the past month, but a break-even mark has actually yielded very positive results in the Western Conference standings. Several West postseason contenders have struggled mightily lately, including the conference’s seventh- and eighth-place squads currently dealing with six-game losing streaks (Clippers and Suns). Every club in current spots No. 7 through 12 is below .500 over its past 10 games with the exception of the Lakers (6-4). As a result, despite some ups and downs and the challenge of playing without one-time All-Star forwards Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, the third-place Pelicans remain in position for homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs. To remain there, they’ll need to be more successful on the road, where they’ve dropped three in a row (Memphis, Philadelphia, Dallas) and have four more away games over the next eight days (Washington, Boston, Detroit, Cleveland). Still, an 8-8 record since Dec. 9 has allowed New Orleans to improve its position on nine of the other 14 West teams (Golden State is 7-7 over that timeframe, making it a draw). A No. 1 seed in the West last season and the team that eliminated New Orleans from the 2022 playoffs, Phoenix is just 4-12 since arriving in the Crescent City, while hot-starting Utah is only 5-11 in the past month. Similarly, after turning heads early in the regular season, Sacramento (7-8) and Portland (6-8) have cooled considerably.
NBA
Second-Quarter Surge Lifts Thunder
Dallas threw the first punch against the Thunder on Sunday night, but the Thunder didn’t flinch. Playing without Luka Dončić, the Mavericks took control behind a flurry of 3-pointers to take an 11-point lead but OKC quickly rallied with a run of its own thanks to some high-level shot making and physical defense. By out-scoring Dallas by 15 in the second quarter, the Thunder evened the scales of the ball game and ultimately walked away with a 120-109 victory.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 7, 2023
New Orleans opens a five-game road trip Saturday in Dallas at 7 p.m. Pregame coverage of Game 2 of a weekend back-to-back begins on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM at 6:30. We’ll have a Behind the Numbers preview and Saturday’s updated Pelicans injury report this morning and early afternoon, respectively, on Pelicans.com.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Suns
The Wine & Gold’s current roadie rolls on, traveling to the Valley of the Sun for a Sunday night showdown against DeAndre Ayton and the struggling Suns. The Cavaliers are coming off a 121-108 loss in the trip opener, falling to the West-leading Nuggets on Friday night in Denver. Darius Garland returned to the lineup, but Donovan Mitchell was on the shelf, and after a tight first half, Nikola Jokic and Co. went to work just after intermission – using a 13-4 run to grab a double-digit lead that they wouldn’t relinquish, snapping Cleveland’s three-game run. Caris LeVert and Garland each topped the 20-point mark, but it wasn’t enough to offset seven Nuggets in double-figures and Jokic’s 10th triple-double of the season.
NBA
Rob Williams Returns to Starting 5, as Celts Stomp Bulls
BOSTON – Celtics’ public address announcer Eddie Palladino began his starting lineup introduction in typical order Monday night, calling forth Derrick White and Al Horford, respectively, into the lone spotlight of a dimmed TD Garden. Then, out over the PA system boomed a name that hadn’t been heard...
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Jan.9
I’m so excited about this week! This is the best we’ve ever seen from a scheduling perspective. Every day has between six and nine games, which is the perfect amount for DFS. The monster slates with 12 and 13 games are simply too many players to look at, and the smaller slates are frustrating because of the lack of diversification, but all of the slates this week are perfect. With that in mind, let’s kick things off with this Monday card!
NBA
Preview: Wolves at Rockets
The Minnesota Timberwolves (19-21) are off on a two-game road trip, stopping in Texas first to face the Houston Rockets (10-29) on Sunday night at Toyota Center. Minnesota started the new year strong, winning three games in a row after defeating the LA Clippers on Friday night, 128-115. Rudy Gobert posted 25 points and 21 rebounds in the game, while D’Angelo Russell also had 25 points, and Jaden McDaniels added 18.
NBA
PODCAST » Rookies And Rough Fourth Quarters on The Brief Case
Greetings from North Portland. With the Trail Blazers set to spend almost all of the remainder of January at home after returning from an 0-3 trip, it seemed like a good time to record the 16th edition of The Brief Case, which you can listen and subscribe to below... Topics...
NBA
"Maintain Your Focus" | Utah Closes Out Road Trip With Final Stop In Memphis
***This Game Preview is brought to you by University of Utah Health***. It's safe to say the past few weeks have really tested Utah's will and resiliency. Despite playing clutch minutes in their past seven games, the Jazz are just 1-6 in those moments — and Saturday night against Chicago was another learning lesson.
NBA
"Really Smart Player" | Markkanen Returns To Chicago As Jazz Face Bulls On Saturday Night
When he entered the NBA in 2017, the hype was through the roof for Lauri Markkanen. The 7-footer from Finland was viewed so highly that the Chicago Bulls — one of the league's most storied franchises — traded away perennial All-Star Jimmy Butler for Markkanen, the No. 7 pick in the draft.
NBA
Kevin Durant (right MCL sprain) to miss at least next 2 weeks
Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant has a MCL sprain in his right knee, the team announced Monday, and will be reevaluated in two weeks. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, there is optimism that Durant will miss less time than he did with a six-week absence last season. Midway through...
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Mavericks 127, Pelicans 117
Mavericks (23-17), Pelicans (24-16) New Orleans has managed to generate enough offense to win games all season while playing without some of its best offensive weapons, resulting in a plus-.500 record when early-career pros such as Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy have moved into starting roles. On Saturday the Pelicans faced another shorthanded situation, missing all of their three leading scorers, but couldn’t score enough or produce the requisite defensive stops to prevail. Dallas handed New Orleans a defeat on the first stop of the Pelicans’ five-game road trip, their longest of the 2022-23 regular season. They’ll next head to Washington for a Monday visit to the Wizards.
Comments / 0