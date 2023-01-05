ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NBA

CJ McCollum off the injury report ahead of Monday game in Washington

New Orleans released its official injury report Sunday afternoon. After a multitude of players were listed against Dallas, the Pelicans shortened their list for their trip to Washington. CJ McCollum has been taken off the report, while Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) is listed as probable. Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) are listed as out.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

Ja Morant (right thigh soreness) out due to injury vs. Jazz

The Memphis Grizzlies played Sunday’s home game against the Utah Jazz without star guard Ja Morant, who missed his sixth game of the season due to right thigh soreness, the team announced pregame. Tyus Jones, the Grizzlies’ top backup point guard, took Morant’s place in the lineup and finished...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

Recap: Turnovers, rebounds the difference in the Wizards' 132-112 loss to Pelicans

On Monday night in D.C., the Wizards hosted the Pelicans in the first game of a four-game homestand. It was a fast-paced, up-and-down game that saw the lead change hands nine times, but ultimately, the Pelicans' ability to force turnovers and turn defense into offense made it impossible for the Wizards to climb back from a big second-half deficit. Final score: Wizards 112, Pelicans 132.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

Keys to the Game: Bulls vs Jazz (01.07.23)

The Chicago Bulls (18-21) return home to take on the Utah Jazz (20-21) for the second and final time this season. Back in November, Chicago traveled to Salt Lake City and came away with a 114-107 victory behind DeMar DeRozan’s team-high 26 points. Former Bulls forward, Lauri Markkanen, led the way for Utah with a game-high 32 points.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

LaVine hits 11 threes, Vucevic secures triple-double as Bulls beat Sixers

Could the Bulls be the greatest sub-.500 team in NBA history?. Perhaps with Friday’s 126-112 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers that previously included wins over Eastern Conference powers Miami, Brooklyn and Milwaukee to raise the Bulls record to 18-21 on the wings of 41 points and 11 of 13 threes from Zach LaVine.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Chuck Checks In - 01.09.2023

GAME NIGHT FROM BOSTON: Bulls (19-21, 8-12 on the road). at Boston: (28-12, 15-5 at home). 6:30 CT. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 6:15 CT pre. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 6:30 CT. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls:DeRozan: 26 ppg. Boston: Tatum: 30 ppg. LEADING...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Pelicans shootaround update: New Orleans has increased lead over several West foes in last 30 days

Starting with a two-game home sweep over Phoenix on the weekend of Dec. 9-11, New Orleans (24-16) has played exactly .500 basketball over the past month, but a break-even mark has actually yielded very positive results in the Western Conference standings. Several West postseason contenders have struggled mightily lately, including the conference’s seventh- and eighth-place squads currently dealing with six-game losing streaks (Clippers and Suns). Every club in current spots No. 7 through 12 is below .500 over its past 10 games with the exception of the Lakers (6-4). As a result, despite some ups and downs and the challenge of playing without one-time All-Star forwards Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, the third-place Pelicans remain in position for homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs. To remain there, they’ll need to be more successful on the road, where they’ve dropped three in a row (Memphis, Philadelphia, Dallas) and have four more away games over the next eight days (Washington, Boston, Detroit, Cleveland). Still, an 8-8 record since Dec. 9 has allowed New Orleans to improve its position on nine of the other 14 West teams (Golden State is 7-7 over that timeframe, making it a draw). A No. 1 seed in the West last season and the team that eliminated New Orleans from the 2022 playoffs, Phoenix is just 4-12 since arriving in the Crescent City, while hot-starting Utah is only 5-11 in the past month. Similarly, after turning heads early in the regular season, Sacramento (7-8) and Portland (6-8) have cooled considerably.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Second-Quarter Surge Lifts Thunder

Dallas threw the first punch against the Thunder on Sunday night, but the Thunder didn’t flinch. Playing without Luka Dončić, the Mavericks took control behind a flurry of 3-pointers to take an 11-point lead but OKC quickly rallied with a run of its own thanks to some high-level shot making and physical defense. By out-scoring Dallas by 15 in the second quarter, the Thunder evened the scales of the ball game and ultimately walked away with a 120-109 victory.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 7, 2023

New Orleans opens a five-game road trip Saturday in Dallas at 7 p.m. Pregame coverage of Game 2 of a weekend back-to-back begins on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM at 6:30. We’ll have a Behind the Numbers preview and Saturday’s updated Pelicans injury report this morning and early afternoon, respectively, on Pelicans.com.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Suns

The Wine & Gold’s current roadie rolls on, traveling to the Valley of the Sun for a Sunday night showdown against DeAndre Ayton and the struggling Suns. The Cavaliers are coming off a 121-108 loss in the trip opener, falling to the West-leading Nuggets on Friday night in Denver. Darius Garland returned to the lineup, but Donovan Mitchell was on the shelf, and after a tight first half, Nikola Jokic and Co. went to work just after intermission – using a 13-4 run to grab a double-digit lead that they wouldn’t relinquish, snapping Cleveland’s three-game run. Caris LeVert and Garland each topped the 20-point mark, but it wasn’t enough to offset seven Nuggets in double-figures and Jokic’s 10th triple-double of the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA

Rob Williams Returns to Starting 5, as Celts Stomp Bulls

BOSTON – Celtics’ public address announcer Eddie Palladino began his starting lineup introduction in typical order Monday night, calling forth Derrick White and Al Horford, respectively, into the lone spotlight of a dimmed TD Garden. Then, out over the PA system boomed a name that hadn’t been heard...
BOSTON, MA
NBA

NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Jan.9

I’m so excited about this week! This is the best we’ve ever seen from a scheduling perspective. Every day has between six and nine games, which is the perfect amount for DFS. The monster slates with 12 and 13 games are simply too many players to look at, and the smaller slates are frustrating because of the lack of diversification, but all of the slates this week are perfect. With that in mind, let’s kick things off with this Monday card!
NBA

Preview: Wolves at Rockets

The Minnesota Timberwolves (19-21) are off on a two-game road trip, stopping in Texas first to face the Houston Rockets (10-29) on Sunday night at Toyota Center. Minnesota started the new year strong, winning three games in a row after defeating the LA Clippers on Friday night, 128-115. Rudy Gobert posted 25 points and 21 rebounds in the game, while D’Angelo Russell also had 25 points, and Jaden McDaniels added 18.
HOUSTON, TX
NBA

PODCAST » Rookies And Rough Fourth Quarters on The Brief Case

Greetings from North Portland. With the Trail Blazers set to spend almost all of the remainder of January at home after returning from an 0-3 trip, it seemed like a good time to record the 16th edition of The Brief Case, which you can listen and subscribe to below... Topics...
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Kevin Durant (right MCL sprain) to miss at least next 2 weeks

Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant has a MCL sprain in his right knee, the team announced Monday, and will be reevaluated in two weeks. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, there is optimism that Durant will miss less time than he did with a six-week absence last season. Midway through...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Mavericks 127, Pelicans 117

Mavericks (23-17), Pelicans (24-16) New Orleans has managed to generate enough offense to win games all season while playing without some of its best offensive weapons, resulting in a plus-.500 record when early-career pros such as Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy have moved into starting roles. On Saturday the Pelicans faced another shorthanded situation, missing all of their three leading scorers, but couldn’t score enough or produce the requisite defensive stops to prevail. Dallas handed New Orleans a defeat on the first stop of the Pelicans’ five-game road trip, their longest of the 2022-23 regular season. They’ll next head to Washington for a Monday visit to the Wizards.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

