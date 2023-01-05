Starting with a two-game home sweep over Phoenix on the weekend of Dec. 9-11, New Orleans (24-16) has played exactly .500 basketball over the past month, but a break-even mark has actually yielded very positive results in the Western Conference standings. Several West postseason contenders have struggled mightily lately, including the conference’s seventh- and eighth-place squads currently dealing with six-game losing streaks (Clippers and Suns). Every club in current spots No. 7 through 12 is below .500 over its past 10 games with the exception of the Lakers (6-4). As a result, despite some ups and downs and the challenge of playing without one-time All-Star forwards Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, the third-place Pelicans remain in position for homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs. To remain there, they’ll need to be more successful on the road, where they’ve dropped three in a row (Memphis, Philadelphia, Dallas) and have four more away games over the next eight days (Washington, Boston, Detroit, Cleveland). Still, an 8-8 record since Dec. 9 has allowed New Orleans to improve its position on nine of the other 14 West teams (Golden State is 7-7 over that timeframe, making it a draw). A No. 1 seed in the West last season and the team that eliminated New Orleans from the 2022 playoffs, Phoenix is just 4-12 since arriving in the Crescent City, while hot-starting Utah is only 5-11 in the past month. Similarly, after turning heads early in the regular season, Sacramento (7-8) and Portland (6-8) have cooled considerably.

