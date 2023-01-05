Ian Rapoport ponders Daniel Jones Giants contract with Tiki & Tierney

Daniel Jones balled out to the tune of four touchdowns (two passing, two rushing) in Sunday’s playoff-clinching victory over the Colts, putting an exclamation point on a career year with his Giants future up in the air.

But after the season Jones had, while still having thin options at wide receiver, has he won over the new Big Blue regime to invest in Jones as their quarterback of the near future?

If so, NFL insider Ian Rapoport joined Tiki and Tierney on Thursday to discuss what that investment may look like.

“Start at the franchise tag is correct, and he might get the franchise tag,” Rapoport said. “I don’t get the sense they’re close, but if you negotiate that deal before the franchise tag deal closes, you could tag Dabniel Jones…or you could make a short-term deal around the tag to make the cap hit a little better and give him a little more security.

“A short-term deal actually makes sense for both sides. The team will commit to him in a way, but not too much, and he will have a window where if he goes out and kills it with actual weapons, he could have a nice payday. Short-term deal makes sense, so that’s my guess. If this happens, it’s either the tag or a short-term deal that’s near the price of the tag.”

A franchise tag would pay Jones roughly $22.4 million, which may seem high even after the year Jones had had. So, Rapoport believes a short-term deal with a smaller cap hit each year could make sense for both sides, or, as Tiki Barber proposed, a non-exclusive franchise tag, which could net Big Blue two first-round picks if Jones were to sign with another team.

“Most of the time, for everyone except quarterbacks, it’s non-exclusive,” Rapoport said. “That might be one where you say ‘I know he’s a quarterback, but we can do the non-exclusive,’ which isn’t that big of a deal, but it does save you a little bit of money.”

