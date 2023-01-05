ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFAN Sports Radio

BT: Bring back Zach Wilson, but only if Mike LaFleur is gone

By Tiki Tierney, Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z6IQa_0k4qKbXL00

While many Jets fans are calling for the end of Zach Wilson’s brief tenure as the starting quarterback, BT is going against that grain.

But under one condition.

“I want Zach Wilson back next season,” BT said. “But I want him back without [Mike] LaFleur.”

The Jets offensive coordinator has received plenty of criticism this season, and himself admitted on Thursday that there was likely a better way to develop Wilson that involved serving as the backup to a veteran quarterback during his rookie season. BT has seen all he needs to see with LaFleur, but he’d like another look at Wilson with a more capable play caller.

“The way they’ve handled Zach Wilson has really been comical,” BT said.
“It’s been distressing…it’s basically been the blueprint of how not to develop a quarterback.

“I want to run it back with Zach. Caveated, LaFleur’s gotta go. Under no circumstance can Wilson and LaFleur work together net season. If the Jets find a veteran offensive coordinator, I want Zach Wilson back.”

Follow WFAN's midday team on Twitter : @TikiandTierney , @TikiBarber , @BrandonTierney , and @TheHoffWFAN

Listen live to WFAN via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Follow WFAN on Social Media:
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
899K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy