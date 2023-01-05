Lakeland police: Mother intentionally drove into lake with two young children inside car, killing all 3

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
12-year-old and 14-year-old shot in Tampa
Officers were called to a home on East 111th Street shortly before 2:00 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).
Hillsborough County Sheriff Investigating Overnight Riverview Homicide
RIVERVIEW, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation in Riverview. According to deputies, on Saturday, just after 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies and Hillsborough County
WESH
Deputies: Man shot, killed in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating what led to a deadly shooting at a condo complex. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to a scene on the 1900 block of Lake Atriums Circle for a shooting around 11:10 p.m. Saturday. Deputies found...
Woman facing murder charges in deaths of Florida couple murdered in retirement community
A woman who allegedly murdered a Florida couple in their senior living community has been successfully extradited from Georgia and charged with the crimes.
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Suspect Who Stole Pickup Truck In Mulberry
MULBERRY, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a stolen truck and the suspect who took it. On December 26th at around 11 pm, the truck was parked at the Infinity Tire Shop at 500 Canal Street East in Mulberry when
fox35orlando.com
Florida man caught after attempting second gun robbery in three days: Deputies
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - A man who deputies say stole guns from a gun shop in Melbourne was caught in Clearwater for trying to commit the same robbery. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Department arrested 24-year-old Jeremy Middleton after he was attempting to rob a gun store in Clearwater on Friday. He tried to get away from deputies, which sparked a chase. He ended up getting out of his car and tried to run, but a K9 officer tracked him down when he was arrested.
fox13news.com
Teen who fled from disabled vehicle in Pasco County found safe, deputies say
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says a missing, endangered 16-year-old who fled from a disabled car on Saturday in the area of I-75 and SR-56 has been safely located. No additional details were provided.
Missing Florida teen found after running from FHP troopers on I-75 in Wesley Chapel
A missing and endangered central Florida girl ran from Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers along I-75 in Wesley Chapel on Saturday.
1 killed, 1 injured after argument turns violent in Brooksville, deputies say
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — One man was killed and another hospitalized after an argument-turned-shooting Friday night, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a new release, investigators believe that two male family members were in an argument at a home near Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville. The dispute escalated when the two […]
‘Elderly’ Florida woman robbed by group wearing clown masks, armed with sledgehammer: deputies
Four people were accused of robbing an older Florida woman while wearing clown masks and holding a sledgehammer.
Police searching for Lake Wales man who shot at couple in car
LAKE WALES, Fla. — Police in Lake Wales say they are searching for a man who shot a car on New Year's Eve that contained a couple inside. The couple, who were in the area to visit some friends, stopped at a Citgo gas station on North Scenic Highway and when they drove out of the parking lot, a car pulled up next to them, the Lake Wales Police Department said in a news release.
WESH
FHP: Motorcyclist dies after Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a deadly crash occurred on Sunday. Just before 2 a.m., a motorcycle struck a sedan in the area of South Orange Avenue and Wetherbee Road. Troopers said the motorcycle hit the back of the sedan, and the driver was thrown off...
click orlando
Family loses home, 4 dogs dead after fire at duplex in Orange County, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A family lost their home after their duplex caught fire Sunday morning on Balboa Drive in Orange County. The fire also resulted in the deaths of four dogs, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. [TRENDING: SpaceX plans nighttime OneWeb launch of 40 satellites from Cape...
2 killed, 1 hospitalized in Polk County crash
Polk County deputies are investigating a deadly crash that left two people dead and one person injured Friday evening.
fox35orlando.com
'Beef in the streets' possibly linked to Wekiva High School shooting, community leader says
APOPKA, Fla. - Deputies are actively looking for a shooter, or shooters, in an incident that occurred at a Wekiva High School parking lot late Friday. "More than one person could've been harmed," said community leader Bishop Kelvin Cobaris. "There are people who could've nearly lost their lives because of the crossfire."
Man accused of strangling pregnant girlfriend at Orange County apartment complex
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orlando man has been arrested after deputies said he killed his pregnant girlfriend. Orange County deputies have charged Pierre Floriant, 41, with the murder of Joanna Gomes-Simo, 29 and the death of her unborn child. Officials said the death happened around 9 a.m. Thursday...
Two Pedestrians Hit, One Killed By Pickup Truck In Dunedin
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Two pedestrians were hit by a pickup truck on Saturday in Dunedin, and one has died, according to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. On January 7, 2023, at approximately 6:50 p.m., deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) responded to
Orange County tow company investigated for illegal towing
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County towing company is being investigated for unlawful towing. In early December, the Florida Highway Patrol began an investigation into Ready for Action Collision after a rental vehicle which had been unlawfully solicited by the business was located and towed. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
fox13news.com
Two adults shot at home in Brooksville, Hernando deputies say
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Two people were shot at a home on Powell Road in Brooksville Friday evening, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said at around 9:18 p.m., they responded to the home about a reported shooting. Two adults were found shot, and the sheriff's office said their...
villages-news.com
Medical technician arrested after spotted tailgating another vehicle
A medical technician was arrested after she was spotted tailgating another vehicle on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Shelby Elizabeth Forbes, 21, of Leesburg, was driving a black Toyota sedan at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when she was tailgating another vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
