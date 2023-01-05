Lakeland police: Mother intentionally drove into lake with two young children inside car, killing all 3

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - A man who deputies say stole guns from a gun shop in Melbourne was caught in Clearwater for trying to commit the same robbery. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Department arrested 24-year-old Jeremy Middleton after he was attempting to rob a gun store in Clearwater on Friday. He tried to get away from deputies, which sparked a chase. He ended up getting out of his car and tried to run, but a K9 officer tracked him down when he was arrested.

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO