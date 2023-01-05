Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WISH-TV
Trial begins Monday for man accused of raping Ohio child who went to Indiana for abortion
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WISH) — A trial begins Monday in Columbus, Ohio, for the man accused of raping and impregnating a child in Ohio who then had to travel to Indiana for an abortion. Gerson Fuentes, 27, is facing two counts of felony rape of a minor under age 13,...
WISH-TV
Cannabis advocates gather at Indiana Statehouse
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple speakers gathered for a press conference and rally for responsible cannabis reform. The press conference was late Monday morning at the Indiana Statehouse. A rally followed. According to a news release, the event was a chance for Hoosiers who support responsible cannabis reform to engage...
WISH-TV
Todd Huston, Speaker of the Indiana House of Representatives
Representative Todd Huston is the Speaker of the Indiana House of Representatives and this week’s guest on the “Leaders and Legends” podcast. Co-host Jim Shella and I talk with Todd about his family’s political history, what made him run for office, and the responsibilities of being Speaker.
WISH-TV
Kid-ing with Kayla: Back of the cereal box
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kayla Sullivan, on Kid-ing with Kayla on Monday’s “All Indiana,” continued her discussion on how she’s hoping popular childhood pastimes can replace her son’s screen time. Did you ever look at the back of your cereal box growing up? Sullivan says...
WISH-TV
90% of Californians are under flood watches as another storm threatens mudslides, power outages and deadly inundation
(CNN) — Much of California can’t soak up another drop of rain. Yet the state is getting deluged again and whipped by ferocious winds, meaning more power outages and treacherous travel conditions could be on tap. More than 34 million Californians are under a flood watch Monday —...
WISH-TV
Health, workforce issues drive agendas on opening day of Indiana Legislature
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Leaders from both parties on Monday promised major action on public health and workforce development during the Indiana legislative session but differed on ways to get there. Speaking to reporters in detail for the first time since Gov. Eric Holcomb released his budget priorities last week,...
WISH-TV
The Mind Trust’s Brandon Brown to be honored with Lifetime Education Advocate award
In this week’s “Success Story” segment, we meet another winner of the Indiana Minority Business Magazine’s 2023 Champions of Diversity awards. Brandon Brown is the CEO of The Mind Trust and will soon be awarded with The Lifetime Education Advocate award. Business, Equity & Opportunities will continue to introduce viewers to additional winners of the Champions of Diversity awards in coming weeks.
WISH-TV
Indiana’s largest RV expo returns for its 54th year
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s largest RV Expo has returned to the Indiana State Fairgrounds for the 54th year. There are more than 300 brand new makes and models located inside the West Pavilion. RV types include: motorhomes, travel trailers, 5th wheels, and toy haulers spread across 120,000 square...
WISH-TV
Making space and clearing off your calendars
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Let’s talk about your work calendar. You use it to steer your career on a daily basis, but the beginning of a new year is the right time for a detox or a calendar cleanse. A calendar cleanse is an audit covering every minute of...
