Austin, TX

WISH-TV

Cannabis advocates gather at Indiana Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple speakers gathered for a press conference and rally for responsible cannabis reform. The press conference was late Monday morning at the Indiana Statehouse. A rally followed. According to a news release, the event was a chance for Hoosiers who support responsible cannabis reform to engage...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Todd Huston, Speaker of the Indiana House of Representatives

Representative Todd Huston is the Speaker of the Indiana House of Representatives and this week’s guest on the “Leaders and Legends” podcast. Co-host Jim Shella and I talk with Todd about his family’s political history, what made him run for office, and the responsibilities of being Speaker.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Kid-ing with Kayla: Back of the cereal box

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kayla Sullivan, on Kid-ing with Kayla on Monday’s “All Indiana,” continued her discussion on how she’s hoping popular childhood pastimes can replace her son’s screen time. Did you ever look at the back of your cereal box growing up? Sullivan says...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

The Mind Trust’s Brandon Brown to be honored with Lifetime Education Advocate award

In this week’s “Success Story” segment, we meet another winner of the Indiana Minority Business Magazine’s 2023 Champions of Diversity awards. Brandon Brown is the CEO of The Mind Trust and will soon be awarded with The Lifetime Education Advocate award. Business, Equity & Opportunities will continue to introduce viewers to additional winners of the Champions of Diversity awards in coming weeks.
WISH-TV

Indiana’s largest RV expo returns for its 54th year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s largest RV Expo has returned to the Indiana State Fairgrounds for the 54th year. There are more than 300 brand new makes and models located inside the West Pavilion. RV types include: motorhomes, travel trailers, 5th wheels, and toy haulers spread across 120,000 square...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Making space and clearing off your calendars

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Let’s talk about your work calendar. You use it to steer your career on a daily basis, but the beginning of a new year is the right time for a detox or a calendar cleanse. A calendar cleanse is an audit covering every minute of...
INDIANA STATE

