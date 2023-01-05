ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, MA

homenewshere.com

Year in Review 2022: Tewksbury Select Board stays busy, receives good financial news

TEWKSBURY — In 2022, the Tewksbury Select Board discussed several new developments, projects and funding opportunities. Here are some of the highlights. In January, the board announced that following the federal census, the town has received three additional restaurant all-alcohol licenses for a total of 33 licenses; one additional restaurant wine and malt liquor license for a total of seven licenses; one additional all-alcoholic retail package license for a total of seven licenses; and one additional wine and malt retail package license for a total of seven licenses.
TEWKSBURY, MA
homenewshere.com

Tewksbury proves to be a community that cares

TEWKSBURY — A piece of steaming lasagna is placed on the plate of a young mother as her toddler, wide-eyed, excitedly holds a tiny juice box. “Lasagna Love provided us with four trays of home-baked lasagna,” said Lori Carriere, a volunteer for the Healthy Families Lowell mother and baby party which was held recently in Tewksbury.
TEWKSBURY, MA
homenewshere.com

Voters support Lynch School override

WINCHESTER - 80 percent of voters backed the override question for the Lynch Elementary School project. The question, which asked residents to “exempt from the provisions of proposition two-and-one-half” the “amounts required to pay for the bonds in order to pay for the costs of the construction of a new Lynch Elementary School,” passed with 2,892 in favor and only 618 against.
WINCHESTER, MA
homenewshere.com

Wildcats still searching for their first win

HAVERHILL – After opening the season with losses against two of the state's best teams in Reading and Arlington, the thought was perhaps the Wilmington High School boys' hockey team could get their first and possibly their first and second wins of the season competing at the annual Haverhill Christmas Tournament.
WILMINGTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Tewksbury looks at cybersecurity

TEWKSBURY — The Town of Tewksbury has recently secured a grant to improve security for its operational technology systems governing critical infrastructure. As part of an ongoing initiative, the town has been reviewing and hardening its OT (operational technology) and IT (information technology systems), both for critical service delivery and to protect sensitive data.
TEWKSBURY, MA
homenewshere.com

Both Hockey teams off to flying starts; Girls 4-1 and Boys 5-0

METHUEN – The season is only 20 percent done, and certainly Tewksbury/Methuen girls' hockey coach Sarah Doucette is pretty happy or content with the team's 4-1 start. She is concerned however with the team's overall offensive productivity, which on paper anyway, could be an even tough challenge in the next few weeks as the schedule gets a bit tougher with games with Andover and Shrewsbury.
TEWKSBURY, MA
homenewshere.com

After 9 years (16 total), Hackett resigns as tennis coach

WILMINGTON – Tough decisions are never easy and never fun to make. You hope in the end that you make the right one. For Matt Hackett, he knows his decision to step down as the Wilmington High School girls' tennis coach is the right choice for him and his family, but it certainly didn't come lightly.
WILMINGTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Wilmington/Stoneham Girls Hockey team splits pair of games

STONEHAM — One would have thought that the Stoneham-Wilmington girl’s hockey team would hold the upper hand over Woburn in their season rematch, especially after hammering the Tanners 5-1 in their first meeting two weeks earlier. But it was obvious that Stoneham-Wilmington took their opponent far too lightly...
STONEHAM, MA
homenewshere.com

Despite an amazing score, Gymnastics team defeated by Andover

ANDOVER – When a gymnastics team puts up 134.95 points in a meet, averaging an 8.4 score per person, per event, that's a pretty darn awesome night. But for the Tewksbury High School team, that played second to Andover, who somehow had a little better of a night, finishing with 140.9, to come away with the Merrimack Valley Conference dual meet held last Wednesday night.
ANDOVER, MA
homenewshere.com

Museum of Fine Arts reinvents itself

The Museum of Fine Arts in Boston is back from the pandemic and better than ever. Tucked against the Back Bay Fens on Huntington Avenue, the museum continues to reinvent itself for today’s museum goer. The recently renovated Greek and Roman wing takes on the ancient world while offering...
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Gymnastics team opens season with impressive score, defeats Wakefield

WILMINGTON – After finishing as the third best team in the entire state in last year's debut season, the Wilmington/Bedford co-op gymnastics team carried those incredible performances, scores and wins over to at least the opening meet of this new season. On Monday night, the team put up a very impressive score to beat Wakefield, 138.4-123.0.
WILMINGTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Girls Basketball team defeated twice by undefeated Chelmsford Lions

TEWKSBURY – There's an old 'Foreigner' song named 'Cold as Ice' and well on this night, last Wednesday, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' basketball team was as cold as ice from the field. The Redmen scored just three fields goals in the first half, missed their first 15...
TEWKSBURY, MA
homenewshere.com

Sign of the times

TEWKSBURY — They say that good writers borrow, but great writers steal — and that’s exactly how Gene Gerry comes up with his roadside sayings. Gerry, a Tewksbury resident, has been changing the Schlott Tire sign at 530 Main St. for over 15 years, coming in about three times a week to swap out the messages on the double-sided board.
TEWKSBURY, MA
homenewshere.com

Burlington's Amy Poehler named to Comedy Museum Board of Directors

BURLINGTON – The National Comedy Center, the nation’s official cultural institution dedicated to the art of comedy, recently announced that Amy Poehler, a Burlington native and Burlington High School graduate of 1989, has joined its Advisory Board of Directors. The actress, writer, producer and director joins a roster of creative talent who helps guide the Center’s mission to present the vital story of comedy in its state-of-the-art museum and to preserve its heritage for future generations.
BURLINGTON, MA

