Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Arrested in the 36-Year-Old Cold Case Murder of Claire GravelTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Salem, MA
Boston apartments as low as $1,257 per month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
Major retail store opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersNashua, NH
A new development in the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman who worked in DC real estateMario DonevskiWashington, DC
In Massachusetts, authorities are working "around the clock" to find a mother who has been missing since New Year's DayMalek SherifCohasset, MA
Related
homenewshere.com
With latest car delivery concerns addressed: Council agrees to renew sales licenses for Lawless Chrysler
WOBURN - Reassured about the viability of the dealership’s newest parking lot adjustments, the City Council last week released a temporary hold on Lawless Chryslers’ annual licensing renewals. During their latest gathering in City Hall, the council voted unanimously to re-issue both a first and second class sales...
homenewshere.com
Year in Review 2022: Tewksbury Select Board stays busy, receives good financial news
TEWKSBURY — In 2022, the Tewksbury Select Board discussed several new developments, projects and funding opportunities. Here are some of the highlights. In January, the board announced that following the federal census, the town has received three additional restaurant all-alcohol licenses for a total of 33 licenses; one additional restaurant wine and malt liquor license for a total of seven licenses; one additional all-alcoholic retail package license for a total of seven licenses; and one additional wine and malt retail package license for a total of seven licenses.
homenewshere.com
Tewksbury proves to be a community that cares
TEWKSBURY — A piece of steaming lasagna is placed on the plate of a young mother as her toddler, wide-eyed, excitedly holds a tiny juice box. “Lasagna Love provided us with four trays of home-baked lasagna,” said Lori Carriere, a volunteer for the Healthy Families Lowell mother and baby party which was held recently in Tewksbury.
homenewshere.com
Voters support Lynch School override
WINCHESTER - 80 percent of voters backed the override question for the Lynch Elementary School project. The question, which asked residents to “exempt from the provisions of proposition two-and-one-half” the “amounts required to pay for the bonds in order to pay for the costs of the construction of a new Lynch Elementary School,” passed with 2,892 in favor and only 618 against.
homenewshere.com
Wildcats still searching for their first win
HAVERHILL – After opening the season with losses against two of the state's best teams in Reading and Arlington, the thought was perhaps the Wilmington High School boys' hockey team could get their first and possibly their first and second wins of the season competing at the annual Haverhill Christmas Tournament.
homenewshere.com
Tewksbury looks at cybersecurity
TEWKSBURY — The Town of Tewksbury has recently secured a grant to improve security for its operational technology systems governing critical infrastructure. As part of an ongoing initiative, the town has been reviewing and hardening its OT (operational technology) and IT (information technology systems), both for critical service delivery and to protect sensitive data.
homenewshere.com
Both Hockey teams off to flying starts; Girls 4-1 and Boys 5-0
METHUEN – The season is only 20 percent done, and certainly Tewksbury/Methuen girls' hockey coach Sarah Doucette is pretty happy or content with the team's 4-1 start. She is concerned however with the team's overall offensive productivity, which on paper anyway, could be an even tough challenge in the next few weeks as the schedule gets a bit tougher with games with Andover and Shrewsbury.
homenewshere.com
After 9 years (16 total), Hackett resigns as tennis coach
WILMINGTON – Tough decisions are never easy and never fun to make. You hope in the end that you make the right one. For Matt Hackett, he knows his decision to step down as the Wilmington High School girls' tennis coach is the right choice for him and his family, but it certainly didn't come lightly.
homenewshere.com
TMHS Boys Basketball defeated in Christmas Tournament final: Redmen give one of the state’s best teams a true battle
TEWKSBURY – Coming off a three-win season, the thought was the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' basketball team would certainly be improved this year but it would be probably take a lot of baby steps too get there. Through the first couple of games this season, it looked like...
homenewshere.com
Wilmington/Stoneham Girls Hockey team splits pair of games
STONEHAM — One would have thought that the Stoneham-Wilmington girl’s hockey team would hold the upper hand over Woburn in their season rematch, especially after hammering the Tanners 5-1 in their first meeting two weeks earlier. But it was obvious that Stoneham-Wilmington took their opponent far too lightly...
homenewshere.com
Despite an amazing score, Gymnastics team defeated by Andover
ANDOVER – When a gymnastics team puts up 134.95 points in a meet, averaging an 8.4 score per person, per event, that's a pretty darn awesome night. But for the Tewksbury High School team, that played second to Andover, who somehow had a little better of a night, finishing with 140.9, to come away with the Merrimack Valley Conference dual meet held last Wednesday night.
homenewshere.com
Museum of Fine Arts reinvents itself
The Museum of Fine Arts in Boston is back from the pandemic and better than ever. Tucked against the Back Bay Fens on Huntington Avenue, the museum continues to reinvent itself for today’s museum goer. The recently renovated Greek and Roman wing takes on the ancient world while offering...
homenewshere.com
Gymnastics team opens season with impressive score, defeats Wakefield
WILMINGTON – After finishing as the third best team in the entire state in last year's debut season, the Wilmington/Bedford co-op gymnastics team carried those incredible performances, scores and wins over to at least the opening meet of this new season. On Monday night, the team put up a very impressive score to beat Wakefield, 138.4-123.0.
homenewshere.com
Girls Basketball team defeated twice by undefeated Chelmsford Lions
TEWKSBURY – There's an old 'Foreigner' song named 'Cold as Ice' and well on this night, last Wednesday, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' basketball team was as cold as ice from the field. The Redmen scored just three fields goals in the first half, missed their first 15...
homenewshere.com
Sign of the times
TEWKSBURY — They say that good writers borrow, but great writers steal — and that’s exactly how Gene Gerry comes up with his roadside sayings. Gerry, a Tewksbury resident, has been changing the Schlott Tire sign at 530 Main St. for over 15 years, coming in about three times a week to swap out the messages on the double-sided board.
homenewshere.com
Burlington's Amy Poehler named to Comedy Museum Board of Directors
BURLINGTON – The National Comedy Center, the nation’s official cultural institution dedicated to the art of comedy, recently announced that Amy Poehler, a Burlington native and Burlington High School graduate of 1989, has joined its Advisory Board of Directors. The actress, writer, producer and director joins a roster of creative talent who helps guide the Center’s mission to present the vital story of comedy in its state-of-the-art museum and to preserve its heritage for future generations.
Comments / 0