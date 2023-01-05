Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Suspected robber stabbed to death by resident of Canton home, police say
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Canton Police Department, a suspected robber was stabbed to death by the occupant of the home on Sunday night. Police say officers arrived at 346 Clarendon Ave. N.W. and 341 Clarendon Ave. N.W. for two separate burglaries in progress around 8 p.m. When...
Deadly shootout on Akron street: Suspect turns himself in
One man believed to be involved in an April gunfight that killed a pregnant woman caught in the crossfire is now in the county jail.
cleveland19.com
Strongsville teenager accused in double fatal accident must remain behind bars
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 18-year-old Strongsville woman accused of killing two people in a July car accident must remain locked up at the Juvenile Detention Center, Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court officials ruled Friday. Mackenzie Shirilla’s attorney had requested she be released while her case goes through the court system....
cleveland19.com
Lorain man wanted for 5 counts of child endangerment
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the arrest of 44-year-old Daleray Mincy. Mincy is wanted by the U.S. Marshals and the Lorain County Police Department for improperly discharging a firearm at or into a home. Mincy...
cleveland19.com
Massillon 18-year-old turns himself in for murder of Akron woman
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Massillon male turned himself into Akron police on Saturday for the fatal shooting of a woman in April 2022. Akron police said Darrion Rackley and multiple others were shooting at each other and the victim was caught in the cross fire. This happened around...
cleveland19.com
Former Hawken School bus driver pleads no contest to driving drunk on the highway
LYNDHURST, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood woman pleaded no contest to OVI after she drove a Hawken School bus drunk on the highway. Diene Hines will be sentenced in Lyndhurst Municipal Court on Feb. 6. In court the judge reveled, this is her first OVI offense and there a possibility...
cleveland19.com
Elyria police release photos of bank robbery suspect
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are asking for the public’s help in identifying bank robbery suspect. Investigators say the incident happened around 2 p.m. Monday at the Key Bank on West River Road North. According to police, the man entered the bank and handed clerks a note demanding...
2 Cleveland homicides under investigation
CLEVELAND — Two homicides that took place last week are under investigation by Cleveland police. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The first homicide took place on January 5 at approximately 7:30 p.m. Officers responded...
cleveland19.com
Man shot and killed on West 81st Street during argument, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland Police, a 38-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday evening in the 2100 block of West 81st in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood. Police said, at approximately 730pm, officers were called to 2180 W. 81st Street for a man shot. When police arrived they...
Suspect caught with suitcase full of meat, arrested for 70th time: Police
A Garfield Heights man was arrested last week after investigators say he stole a shopping cart full of packaged meat to resell at restaurants.
Man fatally shot by sister’s boyfriend in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A man died after he was allegedly shot by his sister’s boyfriend Thursday in the city’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood, according to police. Thomas McGrath, 38, was shot about 7:30 p.m., according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Police found McGrath on the ground next to his vehicle in the 2000 block of West 81st Street, north of Lorain Avenue. McGrath was shot in the groin, police said.
cleveland19.com
Trial date set for Parma dad accused of killing 5-year-old son
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trial date has now been set for the Parma father accused of beating his five-year-old son to death with a baseball bat in 2021. Parma police said Matthew Ponomarenko killed Jax Ponomarenko inside their home on Russell Avenue on March 25, 2021. Ponomarenko’s trial is...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man dead in attempted murder-suicide; woman, dog shot, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating an attempted murder-suicide where a 21-year-old woman was shot and is in critical condition, a 28-year-old man was killed, and a dog was shot on Saturday night. Police say officers arrived at 6405 Gertrude Ave. around 10:10 p.m. for reported gunshots. Officers found...
Cleveland Police: Man shoots woman, dog, then himself at home
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are investigating after a 21-year-old woman was shot, and a 28-year-old man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Saturday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened at...
13abc.com
Sandusky man charged with threatening law enforcement, unlawful possession of machine gun
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A federal grand jury has charged a Sandusky man with threatening law enforcement and unlawful possession of a machine gun. Aron McKillips, 29, is facing five counts of interstate communication of threats and one count of unlawful possession of a machine gun, according to the FBI.
Teen arrested for threats to students at Ohio high school
The Olmsted Falls Police Department says it has a juvenile in custody for threats to students at Olmsted Falls High School.
Cleveland police investigating shooting death of 57-year-old man
A 57-year-old man was found dead by apparent gunshot wounds on Sunday afternoon, Cleveland EMS confirmed to News 5.
crawfordcountynow.com
New names added this week to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Most Wanted list
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Derrick Taylor—44 years old, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 245 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Taylor is wanted for felonious assault. He has ties to Mansfield and Ontario.
Memorial Middle School evacuated in Mentor 'due to smoke' on second floor
MENTOR, Ohio — School officials in Mentor say Memorial Middle School was evacuated Monday morning “due to smoke discovered on the second floor” near room 219 – which is a science room. “Everyone is out of the school and is safe,” according to a tweet from...
cleveland19.com
Several people injured after car crash on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At least three people were hurt in a car crash on the city’s East side Monday morning. The two-car accident happened around 6 a.m. at East 105th Street and Kinsman Avenue. This in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. When Cleveland EMS and police arrived...
