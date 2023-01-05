ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texas Woman Said She Got A Speeding Ticket For Going 2 MPH Over Limit

By Dani Medina
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A Texas woman said she received a speeding ticket for going just 2 mph over the limit. But that wasn't the only "odd" thing she found on her speeding ticket. Now, police are weighing in on the situation that's causing a stir on social media.

Cindy Nguyen said she was cited by a Houston Police Department officer for going 37 mph in a 35 mph zone on Richmond Avenue, KHOU reports. "When I looked at the citation, 'Speeding 37 mph in a 35 mph zone,' I started scratching my head, how could this be possible. My biggest concern is this is just a misuse of the resources and taxpayer money not going to the right place. Crime is skyrocketing in Houston," Nguyen's husband Omar Sharif said.

A closer look at the ticket revealed a date of December 31, 2023, even though Nguyen received the ticket on January 3. "It's in the future, it's almost a year ahead of us," Sharif said.

An HPD spokesperson who reviewed body cam footage of the traffic stop said the driver was actually clocked in 15 mph over the speed limit. Nguyen was going 50 in a 35, but wrote 37 mph on the ticket to "give her a break." As far as the date error goes, the spokesperson said it was a glitch that officers can't manually correct themselves. The police department's technology team is working to fix this.

Dallas, TX
