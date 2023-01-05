Your Guide to the Week’s Best Ticket Deals

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Clare Brennan
 4 days ago

Iowa’s conference clash with Michigan is the bargain of college basketball.

A new year means a new sports calendar, with a full slate of matchups on the docket to kick off 2023. The college football campaign may be coming to a close, but the NFL schedule is heating up as teams enter the final stretch of the regular season. College basketball is also climbing, with schools gearing up for the push to March. With so many exciting contests set for this week, there are plenty of opportunities to catch sport’s must-see events in person.

We have compiled a list of the week’s best deals and bargain seats across a range of sports, using insights from SI Tickets.

The listed prices below are based on SI Tickets data gathered Thursday, Jan. 5, and are subject to change. Please visit sitickets.com for the latest prices.

NCAAW: Iowa at Michigan , Jan. 7, 4:30 p.m. ET

Lowest Ticket Price: $8
Average Ticket Price: $22.29
Bargain Meter: $$$

No. 16 Iowa will travel across the Midwest to take on No. 14 Michigan in Ann Arbor on Saturday. The matchup will serve as a major Big Ten showdown, with both teams holding a 3–1 conference record. Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark will look to continue her red-hot perimeter game to lift her side over a steady Wolverines squad.

Seats in the Crisler Center are available for as little as $8, a massive bargain to catch two of the top teams in basketball face off.

NBA: Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets , Jan. 11, 10 p.m. ET

Lowest Ticket Price: $12
Average Ticket Price: $137.27
Bargain Meter: $$$

The Suns and Nuggets will meet on Wednesday in a rematch of the teams’ epic Christmas matchup, which resulted in a thrilling overtime win for Denver. Currently riding a four-game losing streak, Phoenix will look to turn things around against the Nuggets, who now sit atop the West.

Tickets to the matchup start at $12, well below the week’s average NBA seat, which is $284.31.

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Detroit Red Wings , Jan. 10, 7 p.m. ET

Lowest Ticket Price: $22
Average Ticket Price: $95.92
Bargain Meter: $$

The Jets host the Red Wings amid a compelling winning streak, with the recent surge catapulting Winnipeg to second in the Central Division. Eager to build on their momentum, the Jets will need a win over a middling Detroit side that currently holds a 16-13-7 record.

Seats at Little Ceasars Arena are posted for as low as $22, a deal considering the week’s average NFL ticket is priced at $194.33.

NCAAM: Iowa State at TCU, Jan. 7, 2 p.m. ET

Lowest Ticket Price: $40
Average Ticket Price: $103.30
Bargain Meter: $

No. 25 Iowa State will travel to Fort Worth, TX, to face off against No. 17 TCU on Saturday. The Cyclones are coming off an impressive victory over No. 19 Baylor and will look to continue their winning ways against the Horned Frogs. TCU heads into the game on the heels of a one-point win over the Bears themselves and will look to replicate its success against another top team.

Tickets are available starting at $40 for the event, providing fans an opportunity to catch a top-ranked head-to-head for under $50.

NFL: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers , Jan. 8, 8:20 p.m. ET

Lowest Ticket Price: $46
Average Ticket Price: $367.24
Bargain Meter:$

A lot is riding on the Lions–Packers Sunday matchup , with the teams playing for a spot in the postseason. Win and Green Bay is in the playoffs, while Detroit will need a victory and a loss from the Seahawks against the Rams earlier in the day.

Seats at Lambeau Field are posted for as little as $46, well below the week’s average NFL ticket price of $354.51. Sunday’s prime-time matchup is a major bargain considering the meeting’s playoff implications.

Community Policy