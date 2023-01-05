Mayor Bennet announces plans for re-election

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett says he is running for re-election.

Bennett says opening the new police station and the downtown convention center were huge accomplishments for the city. He also added that the city is working on more quality-of-life initiatives.

Some of the examples he gives are major investments in city parks and a possible future athletic complex with a water park feature for the community. Bennett says Terre Haute’s financial situation has come a long way since 2015 and he hopes to serve another four years in what he calls an exciting time for the city.

“There’s just a lot of things that are happening, kind of been planned. We’ve accomplished some great things but there’s a lot more to come now that we have some financial resources to be able to spend on the community and I’d just like to see that through,” Bennett said.

Indiana’s municipal election will be on November 7.

