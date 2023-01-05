ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Mayor Bennet announces plans for re-election

By Molly Cummings, Sky Christian
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DqKV7_0k4qK3o000

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett says he is running for re-election.

Bennett says opening the new police station and the downtown convention center were huge accomplishments for the city. He also added that the city is working on more quality-of-life initiatives.

McCarthy loses 7th bid for House speaker as election drags into 3rd day

Some of the examples he gives are major investments in city parks and a possible future athletic complex with a water park feature for the community. Bennett says Terre Haute’s financial situation has come a long way since 2015 and he hopes to serve another four years in what he calls an exciting time for the city.

“There’s just a lot of things that are happening, kind of been planned. We’ve accomplished some great things but there’s a lot more to come now that we have some financial resources to be able to spend on the community and I’d just like to see that through,” Bennett said.

Indiana’s municipal election will be on November 7.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

New Vigo Co. Council President outlines goals for 2023

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Todd Thacker was named the Vigo County Council President within the last week– but he already has his goals laid out for 2023.  Towards the top of the list was establishing a plan to spend the rest of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funding– which sits around $20 million. He […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Interim superintendent at VCSC provides latest on racial harassment investigation

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Interim Vigo County Schools Superintendent Tom Balitewicz provided an update on the racial harassment investigation that’s been ongoing for the better part of two months at the Vigo County School Board meeting on Monday. Several residents raised concerns about a lack of transparency and accountability throughout the process, stemming from […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Railroad St. Fire in Washington

A fire occurred yesterday in Washington at 515 Railroad St. around 6:40 p.m. Both stations responded to this incident, and according to the police report, the fire blazed for about a half hour until fire command advised the fire had been knocked down. Extra patrols were requested throughout the night...
WASHINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Lincoln Memorial Bridge to be closed for months

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A highly-traveled bridge in the Wabash Valley is now closed and will remain closed for the next several months. While many residents use the Lincoln Memorial Bridge in Vincennes often to cross the Indiana/Illinois border, they will now have to find a new route. The closure of the bridge is so […]
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Duke Energy will use helicopters to finish Vigo Co. project

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may notice helicopters flying overhead in Vigo County on Monday. Duke Energy specialty crews will be finishing a project. Duke is removing electric transmission towers from the Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area in West Terre Haute. A company spokesperson says the helicopters will maintain...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Three in custody after a Terre Haute pursuit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A vehicle pursuit that began in Terre Haute led to the arrest of three suspects. Terre Haute Police officers attempted to stop a vehicle for multiple violations. The car did not stop and fled from officers. The chase continued to the Wabashiki trail area in West Terre Haute where the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
KISS 106

This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Vincennes house fire sends three people to the hospital

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people escaped a house fire Sunday in Knox County. It happened on Cherokee Drive in Vincennes. All residents were out of the house when first responders arrived. Officials said heavy fire and smoke were coming from the house. Firefighters rescued a family dog while fighting...
VINCENNES, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (1/9)

Christian Jimenez, 21, of Washington, was arrested on January 7th by the Washington Police Department on counts of reckless driving and operating without ever obtaining a license. A bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Ritz Theatre in Rockville seeking donors for upgrades

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Ritz Theatre in Rockville dates back to 1912 and could use a little TLC. Those involved with the theatre want to update the electrical system throughout the building. The update will allow for the installation of a new lighting feature used in live performances. Those with the theater also want […]
ROCKVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute Farmers Market hosts first event of 2023

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A community staple made its 2023 debut as the Terre Haute Farmers Market kicked off the new year at The Meadows Shopping Center. Around two dozen vendors were on hand for the event, which ran from 8 a.m. to noon. Market manager Carrie Schoffstall it’s a great chance to support local […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy