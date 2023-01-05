ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Suspect in Migos rapper Takeoff’s murder out on $1 million bond, records show

By Chad Washington
 4 days ago

HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — The man accused in the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff is out on a $1 million bond, according to records.

The release comes after Patrick Clark and his attorneys attempted to lower the bond.

While Clark maintains his innocence, Houston police detectives claim that he had a gun in one hand and a wine bottle in another when he was caught on camera firing his weapon.

Those are the shots that allegedly struck Takeoff on Nov. 1 outside a bowling alley in downtown Houston.

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was part of the rap group Migos with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.

Clark will be under house arrest and will wear a GPS ankle monitor as part of his release. He is expected back in court in March.

