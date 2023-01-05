Rosie O’Donnell Skipped Former ‘View’ Co-Host Barbara Walters’ Tribute

Journalist and creator of The View, Barbara Walters, recently passed away at the age of 93. Many tributes poured in online including one from her former View co-host, Rosie O’Donnell. Later on, The View had a special tribute episode to Barbara and invited some of the past co-hosts. However, Rosie was not in attendance.

At first, one of her representatives said that she had a conflict of interest. She eventually shared the true, very emotional reason that she didn’t go to the tribute. She admitted, “They invited me but I wasn’t able to make it.” She added, “I didn’t want to be in a big group of people. I don’t know, I was worried I would get upset and I didn’t want to do that. So, there you go.”

Barbara created The View in 1997 and hosted it for decades before stepping down. Current View co-host Joy Behar was on the panel with Barbara for many years and spoke about how she was a “role model” to a lot of people.

Joy shared, “She’s very much the role model for a lot of people in showbiz and the news world for sure. She had a work ethic you couldn’t deny.” She continued, “She very much defied sexism and defied ageism. She went right into the jaws of the lion … She started The View when she was 68 years old – very few people start a brand new career at 68.”

May Barbara rest in peace.