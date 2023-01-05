Read full article on original website
Administrator Todd Wolf Terminated in Special Meeting of the Sheboygan Common Council
By a vote of eight “aye’s” and two “nay’s”, the Sheboygan Common Council approved a resolution to terminate City Administrator Todd Wolf without cause. An overflow crowd filled City Hall by 5:15, and the beginning of the meeting was delayed by the absence of one alder, but eventually the process began with the usual opening and pledge of allegiance.
Silence Abounds as City Administrator Wolf’s Termination is Considered This Evening
(Editor’s Note: This story is a follow-up to that posted on Sunday, and includes remarks from Wolf’s attorney) Outside voices have perhaps been the loudest in the controversy surrounding a call for the termination of Sheboygan City Administrator Todd Wolf. The chair of the Republican Party of Sheboygan County, Russ Otten, called on supporters to “pack the Common Council chambers so that the crowd spills out into the hallway!”
Showdown Likely Over Administrator Wolf’s Proposed Termination During Special Meeting Monday
The Sheboygan Common Council will hold a special meeting at around 5:15 p.m. on Monday to consider a resolution by Alderpersons Felde and Filicky-Peneski terminating Todd Wolf as City Administrator. Accounts vary as to the particulars of whatever issue, or issues, prompted the move, but an attorney was hired by the City to investigate the matter, and following the report of those results to the city, the Third Special Common Council Meeting was set to decide Wolf’s fate.
Several Departments Called To House Fire Near Falls
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WHBL) – Nearly a dozen fire departments responded to knock down a house fire near Sheboygan Falls Sunday afternoon. Lt. James Gottsacker says the Sheriff’s Department got a 911 call about the fire around 4:30. Deputies were first on the scene, and noticed a large amount of smoke coming from the home – all the pets and people were accounted for. Fire crews arrived and put out the fire – there was severe damage to the home, but no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
I-43 and Highway 23 Road Work to Watch Out For This Week
Crews will be busy making repairs to guard rails on several sections of highways in Sheboygan County this week, requiring lane closures for the safety of the crews. Guardrails will be repaired along both north and southbound lanes of I-43 between CTH “EE” and Highway 28 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. this Monday, requiring lane closures there.
