ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Park, TX

Cedar Park-based health food store, Northside Nutrition now offering energizing teas, smoothie bowls, plus more

By Zacharia Washington
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

New indoor play area now open in Lakeway

Pikopye’s Town lake-themed playhouse center opened a second location in Lakeway in mid-December. (Courtesy Leah Reed/Pikopye’s Town) Children’s indoor play area Pikopye’s Town opened in mid-December at 1607 N. RM 620, Lakeway. The center, Pikopye’s Town by the Lake, features a themed play area with eight...
LAKEWAY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Cypress Springs Elementary teacher awarded inaugural Region 13 Star of the Month award

From left: Laurie Cromwell, Kerry Gain, Millie Klein, Rich Elsasser, Jamie Malchak, Holly Morris-Kuentz, Mary Jane Hetrick, Kellie Raymond, Ron Jones, Karen Kidd, Kristin Tudor celebrate Malchak's award Jan. 6 at Cypress Springs Elementary School. (Courtesy Dripping Springs ISD) In her second year teaching with Dripping Springs ISD, Jamie Malchak,...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin Mindfulness Center opens location in South Austin

The mental health counselors at the Austin Mindfulness Center provide in-person and telehealth appointments for anxiety, stress, depression, relationship issues, trauma and more. (Courtesy Austin Mindfulness Center) Austin Mindfulness Center opened a second location at 4425 S. Mopac Expressway, Austin. The first location is at 9501 N. Capital of Texas...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy