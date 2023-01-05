Cedar Park-based health food store, Northside Nutrition now offering energizing teas, smoothie bowls, plus more

Read full article on original website
Cedar Park Eye Care celebrates 20 years of business
Cedar Park Eye Care opened Nov. 18 in 2002. (Courtesy Pexels) Cedar Park Eye Care reached its 20-year anniversary Nov. 18. The business specializes in eye exams, dry-eye syndrome, contact lens exams, myopia management and computer lens syndrome. Founded by Dr. Dennis McCarty, Cedar Park Eye Care is located at...
Cosmos clothing store at Arbor Walk to close by end of March
The owner, Abdullah Maraclu, will transfer all merchandise left at the end of the lease in March to his other stores in Round Rock and Lakeline Mall. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Cosmos, a clothing store at 10515 N. Mopac, Ste. A130, Austin, carrying women’s attire and accessories, will close at the...
Any Lab Test Now to open Georgetown location
In February, Any Lab Test Now will open a Georgetown location at 1013 W. University Ave., Ste. 182. (Courtesy Any Lab Test Now) Any Lab Test Now will open a new Georgetown location in February at 1013 W. University Ave., Ste. 182. Owned by Sean and Sarah Toney, the full-service...
Mochinut announces closure of San Marcos shop
Mochinut at 700 N. LBJ Drive, Ste. 102B, announced its closure Jan. 5. (Courtesy Mochinut) Mochinut announced the closure of its San Marcos shop, located at 700 N. LBJ Drive, Ste. 102B, on Jan. 5 via social media. "We have made the difficult decision to close down our Mochinut San...
Sherwin-Williams now offering painting solutions in western Round Rock
The third Round Rock location of Sherwin-Williams opened Dec. 30, 2022, at 17280 N. RM 620. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The third Round Rock location of Sherwin-Williams opened Dec. 30, 2022, at 17280 N. RM 620. Sherwin-Williams offers interior and exterior painting supplies, paint and wallpaper. 512-212-8189. Brooke Sjoberg is the...
30-plus projects challenging mobility, changing profile of downtown Austin
The area around the Rainey Street Historic District will continue to see new high-rise additions. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) High-rise development in downtown Austin continues to move at a rapid pace as millions more square feet of space are in line to be added in the changing city center in the coming years.
Check out 4 local businesses coming soon to New Braunfels
Nathan Alderety is the owner of Comal River Tattoo. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Several new businesses will be opening soon in New Braunfels, including a tattoo shop located downtown, an intensive outpatient program and a Pickleball Club. 1. Comal River Tattoo. Chain of Strength Tattoo Co., formerly located in Universal City,...
New indoor play area now open in Lakeway
Pikopye’s Town lake-themed playhouse center opened a second location in Lakeway in mid-December. (Courtesy Leah Reed/Pikopye’s Town) Children’s indoor play area Pikopye’s Town opened in mid-December at 1607 N. RM 620, Lakeway. The center, Pikopye’s Town by the Lake, features a themed play area with eight...
Octapharma Plasma set to open location in Southwest Austin
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommends donors only donate twice within a seven-day period, with at least two days between donations. (Courtesy Octapharma Plasma) Octapharma Plasma is set to open a new location this summer at 500 W. William Cannon Drive, Ste. 438A, Austin. Octapharma Plasma offers various promotions...
Red Bud Lane widening on horizon in Round Rock
The project will widen Red Bud Lane from two to five lanes with a continuous left-turn lane at the intersection as well as adding a median to divide the road. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The city of Round Rock made two right of way purchases in November and December in anticipation...
Cypress Springs Elementary teacher awarded inaugural Region 13 Star of the Month award
From left: Laurie Cromwell, Kerry Gain, Millie Klein, Rich Elsasser, Jamie Malchak, Holly Morris-Kuentz, Mary Jane Hetrick, Kellie Raymond, Ron Jones, Karen Kidd, Kristin Tudor celebrate Malchak's award Jan. 6 at Cypress Springs Elementary School. (Courtesy Dripping Springs ISD) In her second year teaching with Dripping Springs ISD, Jamie Malchak,...
Cilantro Grill By SipSaam Thai now offering Hawaiian, Thai cuisine in Cedar Park
Located on N. Bell Boulevard in Cedar Park, Cilantro Grill By SipSaam Thai offers a variety of Hawaiian and Thai cuisine options. (Courtesy Pexels) Cilantro Grill By SipSaam Thai opened its second Cedar Park location on Jan. 1. The restaurant offers mostly Hawaiian cuisine with Thai options available, owner Gajana...
New owner takes over Gino’s Italian Cuisine in Cedar Park, rebrands to Tuscano Italian Kitchen
Tuscano Italian Kitchen in Cedar Park serves Italian cuisine with a special Texas twist, such as the brisket bolognese. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Jay Roush took ownership of Gino’s Italian Cuisine in Cedar Park on Dec. 1 and rebranded and renamed the restaurant Tuscano Italian Kitchen. Roush said Gino’s Italian...
ROUNDUP: 6 fitness centers that opened near Lake Travis in 2022
Club Pilates opened late spring in Steiner Ranch. (Courtesy Angela Doran) As we start 2023, here’s a look at six new fitness centers that opened near the Lake Travis and Westlake area in the last year. The centers provide numerous options, including pilates, cycling, martial arts and jiu-jitsu. 1....
Dollar retail shop Miss A offers affordable beauty products at Lakeline Mall
Miss A, a dollar beauty store, opened in December at Lakeline Mall. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Dollar beauty store Miss A opened Dec. 29 at Lakeline Mall in Cedar Park. With a range of nail care accessories, makeup, and bath and body products, Miss A offers a wide selection of beauty items for less than $2 each.
Austin Mindfulness Center opens location in South Austin
The mental health counselors at the Austin Mindfulness Center provide in-person and telehealth appointments for anxiety, stress, depression, relationship issues, trauma and more. (Courtesy Austin Mindfulness Center) Austin Mindfulness Center opened a second location at 4425 S. Mopac Expressway, Austin. The first location is at 9501 N. Capital of Texas...
4 development stories to follow in 2023 in Round Rock, Pflugerville, Hutto
A proposed 12-acre mixed-use development at 21101 FM 685, Pflugerville, has another chance to move forward. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) In December, several actions were taken that Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto residents should keep their eye on in 2023. Hutto adopted new water and wastewater master plans; Williamson County experts...
City of Bee Cave to launch worker appreciation discount card
Bee Cave relies on tax revenue from local businesses for much of its yearly budget. (Greg Perliski/Community Impact Newspaper) After several roundtable discussions, the city of Bee Cave officially announced their worker appreciation card program for residents who work in service, retail or education and live in the 78738 zip code.
New Braunfels' Adobe Verde to maintain rustic character under new ownership
Adobe Verde will continue to have many of the popular menu items under new ownership with some improvements planned for the restaurant. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The iconic Tex-Mex restaurant Adobe Verde at 1724 Hunter Road is under new ownership and anticipates reopening to customers Feb. 1. Bob Wilson, the owner...
Round Rock transportation master-plan update to include focus on city growth, narrow roads
Master plan updates include a corridor study of Sam Bass Road. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Officials are updating Round Rock's transportation master plan for completion in 2023, and it will include corridor studies of McNeil and Sam Bass roads. In July, Round Rock officials approved a $574,000 engineering contract with Kimley-Horn...
