Charlotte, NC

Queens men’s basketball loses to Kennesaw State

CHARLOTTE – The Queens University of Charlotte men’s basketball team dropped their first home game of the season Jan. 8 as the Royals fell to Kennesaw State 76-67. Kennesaw State shot 53% from the field and outscored Queens in the paint 46-22. Queens won the battle on the glass 38-31 but had 17 team turnovers.
Michigan Has the No. 4 Best City for Black Families in America

A new study reveals that Michigan has one of the best cities for Black families in America. That’s great news for any Black family looking to make a permanent residence in the Great Lakes State. The study comes from ThatSister.com, which calls itself a site that provides “fun and...
This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina

SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
Wingate professor finds right formula for student success in math

WINGATE – For math professor Kaitlyn Perry Niedzielski, successful teaching is as much about relationships as it is about square roots. The winner of Wingate University’s 2022 Debra M. O’Neal Award for Excellence in Teaching, Niedzielski starts each semester with the goal of helping math-haters and those who doubt their competence become a bit less adversarial toward the subject.
UVa infectious disease specialist says new omicron variant more contagious, but not immensely potent

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – A new omicron variant is becoming more dominant that, once again, is a bit better at evading immunization than previous variants. The prominence in Virginia is such that the CDC recommends masking for those in higher risk categories in 57 Virginia localities — including the entire metro Richmond area. UVa Health infectious disease specialist, Dr. Patrick Jackson, says the “X-B-B 1.5” omicron variant is what’s taking off now, and the percentage of the infections is different in different regions. In our area, it’s about 30-percent. The good news is while “X-B-B 1.5” is increasing infections, people are not getting any sicker than previous variants… and the thinking continues that there’s enough natural immunity and vaccination that we’re not going to see the surge we saw with previous variants.
Helping children fuels Wingate staffer’s research efforts

WINGATE – Mary Swiggum spends most of her days at Wingate among adults in the doctor of physical therapy program, but what motivates the associate professor is her desire to help children. “I love my profession and am passionate about sharing my knowledge and love of PT with our...
Death threat closes Richmond Community Schools

RICHMOND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - School is closed for a week, a reality for kids in the Richmond Community School District. This comes after an alleged death threat against a staff member and their family. Our Alysia Burgio spoke to parents who say there's much more going on in the district than just threats."They're not being transparent. There's something going on within the district," said Carolyn Gallo.On Tuesday, Richmond Community Schools Superintendent Brian Walmsley sent a letter to parents first addressing teacher shortages being a major problem.Read the letter below:"And then came the death threat," Gallo stated. A death...
