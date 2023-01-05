Read full article on original website
Queens men’s basketball loses to Kennesaw State
CHARLOTTE – The Queens University of Charlotte men’s basketball team dropped their first home game of the season Jan. 8 as the Royals fell to Kennesaw State 76-67. Kennesaw State shot 53% from the field and outscored Queens in the paint 46-22. Queens won the battle on the glass 38-31 but had 17 team turnovers.
Richmond man wins $336,589 jackpot playing Virginia Lottery
According to Virginia Lottery's website, David Shelman bought a Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket from the Stop & Go at 1600 Mechanicsville Turnpike on Dec. 14, choosing numbers taken from his grandchildren's birth dates.
City of Charlotte adjusting solid waste schedule for Martin Luther King Jr. holiday
CHARLOTTE – City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services will not collect garbage, recycling, yard or scheduled bulk waste on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Solid Waste Services will operate on a one-day delay following the holiday, with Thursday customers receiving collection on...
Charlotte, Matthews, Stallings and other towns meet to discuss key issues
The Charlotte City Council will hold the first day of a Housing and Jobs Summit at The Boplex, where they’ll hear the state of the housing and jobs markets from UNC Charlotte and Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond reps. Members will also review the results of the city’s housing...
Michigan Has the No. 4 Best City for Black Families in America
A new study reveals that Michigan has one of the best cities for Black families in America. That’s great news for any Black family looking to make a permanent residence in the Great Lakes State. The study comes from ThatSister.com, which calls itself a site that provides “fun and...
This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina
SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
Why Richmond restaurant Hot Chick closed in Shockoe Bottom
EAT Restaurant Partners shuttered its fried chicken joint Hot Chick at 7 N. 17th St. in Shockoe Bottom.
Her Richmond mansion 'Tiara' sold for millions, she died the next day
The 8,300-square-foot “Tiara” mansion at 5511 Cary Street Road in Richmond sold on Dec. 15 for $2.4 million.
Wingate professor finds right formula for student success in math
WINGATE – For math professor Kaitlyn Perry Niedzielski, successful teaching is as much about relationships as it is about square roots. The winner of Wingate University’s 2022 Debra M. O’Neal Award for Excellence in Teaching, Niedzielski starts each semester with the goal of helping math-haters and those who doubt their competence become a bit less adversarial toward the subject.
UVa infectious disease specialist says new omicron variant more contagious, but not immensely potent
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – A new omicron variant is becoming more dominant that, once again, is a bit better at evading immunization than previous variants. The prominence in Virginia is such that the CDC recommends masking for those in higher risk categories in 57 Virginia localities — including the entire metro Richmond area. UVa Health infectious disease specialist, Dr. Patrick Jackson, says the “X-B-B 1.5” omicron variant is what’s taking off now, and the percentage of the infections is different in different regions. In our area, it’s about 30-percent. The good news is while “X-B-B 1.5” is increasing infections, people are not getting any sicker than previous variants… and the thinking continues that there’s enough natural immunity and vaccination that we’re not going to see the surge we saw with previous variants.
22 drug dealers arrested in massive North Carolina round-up operation
All arrests stem from investigations done during the later portion of 2022 and 2023.
Helping children fuels Wingate staffer’s research efforts
WINGATE – Mary Swiggum spends most of her days at Wingate among adults in the doctor of physical therapy program, but what motivates the associate professor is her desire to help children. “I love my profession and am passionate about sharing my knowledge and love of PT with our...
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through January
According to the Virginia Department of Social Services, SNAP benefits for Virginians will be automatically loaded onto EBT cards on Monday, Jan. 16.
This iconic Arby's hat survived the wrecking ball. What's next?
Crews bulldozed the old Arby's along the 5900 block of West Broad Street, near Libbie Avenue, in Henrico County.
Man shot by Richmond Police during 'narcotics investigation'
A man was shot by Richmond Police Monday morning while they attempted to execute a search warrant during what police described as a "multijurisdictional narcotics investigation."
Woman 'heartbroken' when sick mom sat 16 hours in ER waiting room
“I was just overwhelmed with what I saw, with the number of people that were sitting around. It was just really heartbreaking," she said.
Police: Ashland teen seen getting into car with man found safe in North Carolina
Surveillance video shows a missing 17-year-old girl last seen Wednesday night in Ashland getting into a sedan, according to authorities.
Death threat closes Richmond Community Schools
RICHMOND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - School is closed for a week, a reality for kids in the Richmond Community School District. This comes after an alleged death threat against a staff member and their family. Our Alysia Burgio spoke to parents who say there's much more going on in the district than just threats."They're not being transparent. There's something going on within the district," said Carolyn Gallo.On Tuesday, Richmond Community Schools Superintendent Brian Walmsley sent a letter to parents first addressing teacher shortages being a major problem.Read the letter below:"And then came the death threat," Gallo stated. A death...
Mother, stepfather of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl indicted by grand jury
Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter were indicted for failing to report a child's disappearance to law enforcement; she had been missing since November, but her mother didn't report her missing until Dec. 15.
Got a Keurig? Submit your claim in the $10 million K-Cup settlement
If you've been making your coffee at home using a Keurig machine, you may be owed some money.
