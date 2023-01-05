GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan want to stress the importance of dental care for babies. According to the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, it is important that we are taking our babies to the dentist either when their first tooth comes out or when they turn 1 year old. A common misconception is that you need a referral to come and visit a specialist like a pediatric dentist. While The Pediatric Dental Specialists of Southwest Michigan are specialists, they also offer primary care for your babies so they can see babies without a referral.

