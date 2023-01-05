ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame Leaving Oakdale Mall

Officials with the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame say they will no longer be located inside the Oakdale Mall. They say as of January 15th, they are closing and have to vacate their current location and will soon be moving to a temporary location. There is no other store space available in the mall.
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: January 9, 2023

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, the Binghamton Automobile Club is advising that due to the recent heavy snowfall, travel be restricted to emergencies at this time. Over the last week nearly 10,000 people attended the skating rink and toboggan slide...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Roller Derby 101 Returns

For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, a popular roller derby training course has returned to Binghamton. Today saw the beginning of Roller Derby 101 -- an eight-week program hosted by Parlor City Roller Derby. According to its Facebook page, Parlor City Roller Derby is Binghamton's first and only all-gender flat-track roller derby league.
BINGHAMTON, NY
pv-magazine-usa.com

New York approves siting for upstate solar projects with 309 MW output

The New York State Office of Renewable Energy approved the site permitting of three upstate utility-scale solar projects with 309 MW of total power capacity. The projects are developed by EDF Renewables North America and AES Corporation. Three projects are set for construction in Cortland and Jefferson County, N.Y. and...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY

Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
ONEONTA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Black Bears Comeback Falls Short Against Port Huron

The Binghamton Black Bears three-goal 2nd period to tie the game 5-5, was not enough, as the Port Huron Prowlers notched the only goal in the 3rd period for a 6-5 victory. Check out the highlights of Binghamton's busy 2nd period above!
BINGHAMTON, NY
NewsChannel 36

Late night fire in Ithaca damages home

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A late-night fire in Ithaca left two people without a home Thursday. While the home is not completely destroyed, fire officials say repairs are needed before the residents can return to their house on East Falls St. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Thursday night....
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Grand Larceny

A Binghamton man faces up to three years in state prison after pleading guilty to attempted grand larceny. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Joseph J. Stoeckel was sentenced to 1.5 to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree. Stoeckel admitted...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Heavy Police Presence on Doubleday Street

There was a heavy police presence on Doubleday Street in the City of Binghamton earlier this afternoon. Police responded to reports of shots fired around 1:45 p.m. Fox 40 crew members on scene spoke with neighbors who say they heard gunshots. Additionally, authorities on scene state they were responding to...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Mary Miner

Mary Miner is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Miner has violated her probation. Miner was convicted of falsifying business records. Miner is 42 years old. Miner has brown hair and blue eyes. Miner is 5’3″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. The last known address for...
ELMIRA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy