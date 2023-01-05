Read full article on original website
We have a few opportunities for some minor snowfall accumulation this week
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As a lot of us are aware of central New York is far below average with respect to snowfall so far this 2022-2023 winter season. While we do NOT foresee any MAJOR SNOWSTORM on the horizon, there will be a few chances for lighter snow this week. What...
Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame Leaving Oakdale Mall
Officials with the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame say they will no longer be located inside the Oakdale Mall. They say as of January 15th, they are closing and have to vacate their current location and will soon be moving to a temporary location. There is no other store space available in the mall.
100 Years Ago: January 9, 2023
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, the Binghamton Automobile Club is advising that due to the recent heavy snowfall, travel be restricted to emergencies at this time. Over the last week nearly 10,000 people attended the skating rink and toboggan slide...
Roller Derby 101 Returns
For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, a popular roller derby training course has returned to Binghamton. Today saw the beginning of Roller Derby 101 -- an eight-week program hosted by Parlor City Roller Derby. According to its Facebook page, Parlor City Roller Derby is Binghamton's first and only all-gender flat-track roller derby league.
New York approves siting for upstate solar projects with 309 MW output
The New York State Office of Renewable Energy approved the site permitting of three upstate utility-scale solar projects with 309 MW of total power capacity. The projects are developed by EDF Renewables North America and AES Corporation. Three projects are set for construction in Cortland and Jefferson County, N.Y. and...
Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY
Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
Happy Pappi opens restaurant on Northside
A popular food cart that was once a staple at the Broome County Regional Farmers Market has now evolved into a new restaurant on Binghamton's Northside.
Free Vaccines for Dogs and Cats at Broome County Humane Society
AWWW! Look at the cute puppy. If you haven't heard the exciting news (at least for the Taylor family), Traci has been a proud pet owner since November. They have a Goldendoodle puppy named Harper and they absolutely love the newest addition to their crew. Harper is probably too young...
Several Gunshots Reportedly Fired in Binghamton Neighborhood
Binghamton police are investigating gunfire that was heard in a residential neighborhood on the city's North Side. People on the east end of Doubleday Street reported hearing several shots around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Binghamton police detective Captain Cory Minor said there had been no indication that anyone was injured. Binghamton...
Black Bears Comeback Falls Short Against Port Huron
The Binghamton Black Bears three-goal 2nd period to tie the game 5-5, was not enough, as the Port Huron Prowlers notched the only goal in the 3rd period for a 6-5 victory. Check out the highlights of Binghamton's busy 2nd period above!
One Year Later: An Update on Shooting of Binghamton High Student
A student who was shot near Binghamton High School a year ago is moving on with his life but it's not known whether a teenage suspect was punished for the attack. 18-year-old Keyshawn Hines Hines was wounded in the chest and hip in the shooting that occurred just west of the school on January 6, 2022.
Late night fire in Ithaca damages home
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A late-night fire in Ithaca left two people without a home Thursday. While the home is not completely destroyed, fire officials say repairs are needed before the residents can return to their house on East Falls St. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Thursday night....
JC to double water prices for Endicott
Mayor Linda Jackson says that Johnson City is raising its water rates by double the price and sometimes the village supplements its water by using JC's.
Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Grand Larceny
A Binghamton man faces up to three years in state prison after pleading guilty to attempted grand larceny. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Joseph J. Stoeckel was sentenced to 1.5 to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree. Stoeckel admitted...
Binghamton felon sentenced for stealing $3,000 in tools
Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man pled guilty to felony Attempted Grand Larceny in the Third Degree.
Vigil for Brennan Loveless to be held tonight
A vigil is being held tonight to honor the life of Brennan Loveless, the 13-year-old boy who was killed by a hit-and-run driver on New Year's Day.
Heavy Police Presence on Doubleday Street
There was a heavy police presence on Doubleday Street in the City of Binghamton earlier this afternoon. Police responded to reports of shots fired around 1:45 p.m. Fox 40 crew members on scene spoke with neighbors who say they heard gunshots. Additionally, authorities on scene state they were responding to...
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Mary Miner
Mary Miner is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Miner has violated her probation. Miner was convicted of falsifying business records. Miner is 42 years old. Miner has brown hair and blue eyes. Miner is 5’3″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. The last known address for...
