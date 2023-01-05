ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

$20 Million Initiative To Benefit Native Americans In Montana

Wells Fargo has announced a $20 million commitment to advance economic opportunities in Native American communities through its Invest Native initiative. The program aims to address housing, small business, financial health, and sustainability among Native American communities in Arizona, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. What is...
Famous Montana Royalty: Evil Knievel’s Son Robbie Dead at 60

So far 2023, is off to a rough start. We recently learned of the passing of one member of American royalty. Yesterday, it was announced that Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Marie passed away. Lisa Marie was just as big of a piece of Americana as her Dad. If Elvis was the King of Rock then Lisa Marie was his princess. Reports say Lisa Marie passed away at 54 due to cardiac arrest.
What Happened? 6 Cancelled Events That Montanans Used to Love

Montanans love to cut loose during the summer and enjoy themselves. The best way to do that is a good music festival. Montana might not have music festivals year-round, but Montana has some solid festivals that occur during the summer. People who love country music head to Headwaters Country Jam, and if you love Americana, people head to Red Ants Pants Music Festival, and one festival that has been gaining in popularity is Under the Big Sky Festival near Whitefish.
Will Gas Stoves be Banned in Montana?

I'm pretty tired of learning about new things that could be bad for me. It seems like every week I hear a new debate about whether or not something is healthy, whether it's foods, deodorants, scented candles, plastic containers or other items. Next thing you know they'll tell me even cigarettes are unhealthy— oh wait. It happens so often I've developed a fatigue with the whole subject, and at times I'll refuse to look into it at all. I'll admit, if I had a nickel for every time I've said the phrase "I'm here for a good time not for a long time" I'd have enough nickels to fill a swimming pool with, and I'd jump into it like Scrooge McDuck. That's an exaggeration but you get the point.
The Future of Elk Management in Montana Is In Your Hands!

In a first-of-its-kind gathering, The Montana Outfitters and Guides Association along with 8 other organizations welcomes you to discuss the complex issue of Elk Management in Montana. What is trying to be accomplished?. This meeting is open to all, and aims to:. Hear from stakeholders to better understand perspectives and...
Experts Issue New 2023 Winter Predictions For Montana

So far this winter, Montana has experienced above-average snowfall and bone-chilling cold temperatures. Here's what experts are predicting for the rest of the winter in the state. Don't be fooled by the warmer temperatures we've recently had in Montana, because they're not expected to stick around for long. The National...
Ice Jam Season Could Come Early to Montana. Like, Now.

I'm hesitant to even type the "F word" again this year. Spring of 2022 brought what some called "once-in-a-lifetime" flooding to a large swath of south-central Montana. A quick rise in temperates (and heavy rain) caused the snowpack in parts of Yellowstone National Park and the Custer-Gallatin National Forest to melt rapidly. The result was catastrophic damage along drainages that feed the Yellowstone River. The raging waters destroyed roads, property, homes, and businesses from Gardiner to Absarokee, Paradise Valley to Red Lodge, and even in the Billings area.
Electric Grid Attacks, Don’t Mess With Montana Or Else…

We were getting legislative updates and more as we chatted with the Montana Electric Cooperatives Association at the state capitol Friday when I randomly threw out a question: what's going on with all these weird attacks on substations and other electric infrastructure on the East Coast and closer to home in Washington state?
Here Are The Top 5 Highest Paying Jobs In Montana

From the minute we enter our first day of preschool, we are typically asked one question: What Do You Want To Be When You Grow Up?. Lots of children will say they want to be something similar to what a parent or other family member is. Lots of doctors, teachers, firefighters, truck drivers, nurses, etc. This is all fun and games. Playing this imaginary role in our underdeveloped minds is part of what makes being a kid great. We literally believe we can be anything we want.
