ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Of Prussia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Main Line Media News

Man held for trial in fatal shooting in Norristown

NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man was ordered to stand trial on charges he fatally shot a Norristown man during a confrontation on a borough street that was partially recorded by the victim’s cellphone. Eugene “Roc” Ware, 41, of the 7900 block of Langdon Street, Philadelphia, was held for...
NORRISTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia begins one of largest police officer redeployments in recent years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Don't be surprised if you see more police officers on the streets in some Philadelphia neighborhoods. The city began sending at least 100 extra officers to the police districts with the most gun crimes.Those areas are the 22nd and 24th districts in North Philadelphia, the 25th district in Kensington and the 39th district in Germantown.Here is a complete list of all Philadelphia ZIP codes and shooting incidents:  The city is coming off two straight years with more than 500 murders.According to the city, it's one of the largest redeployments of police officers in recent years.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man arrested for stealing historic railing outside City Hall in Philadelphia: DA's office

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a historic brass railing outside City Hall last month, the Philadelphia District Attorney's office announced on Monday. Raymond Shendock, 41, was charged with burglary, institutional vandalism, theft by unlawful taking, two counts of possession of an instrument of crime and other offenses in connection with the incident. He was taken into custody for a separate theft, according to the District Attorney's office. The antique railing is worth between $15,000 and $20,000. The District Attorney's Office said Shendock was taken into custody on Jan. 6 along with a co-conspirator for an alleged theft in progress in Center City on the 2300 block of Market Street. Shendock and Mario Ford, the co-conspirator, were each charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen criminal property and two counts of an instrument of crime for the incident, the District Attorney's Office said. Shendock and Ford were allegedly trying to steal wire from an air conditioning unit in a building they were not authorized to enter, possibly for resale, according to a release. The District Attorney's Office said a bench warrant had been issued for Shendock for court supervision at the time of the two most recent incidents. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Main Line Media News

Norristown man sent to prison for role in gun trafficking organization

NORRISTOWN — A Norristown man has joined his brother in prison for his role in a gun trafficking network that relied heavily on straw purchase schemes. Edzon Castrejon, 23, of the 800 block of West Lafayette Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 4 to 8 years in a state correctional facility after he pleaded guilty to corrupt organizations, illegal sale or transfer of firearms, firearms not to be carried without a license and conspiring in the illegal purchase or transfer of firearms in connection with incidents that occurred between March 2019 and May 2020.
NORRISTOWN, PA
WDEL 1150AM

New Castle man arrested in connection with shots fired in Middletown

An 18-year New Castle man was arrested early Sunday morning following a report of shots being fired in Middletown. Police said they responded to Plymouth Place around 2 a.m. for a report of gunfire. While canvassing the area they found a vehicle in a nearby convenience store parking lot with...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
fox29.com

Police: Teenager shot one block away from his home in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say they are investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured in North Philadelphia on Monday night. Just before 7 p.m., 39th District police officers on patrol heard multiple gunshots coming from the area of 15th and Eerie streets, according to Chief Inspector Scott Small. Upon...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Norristown Police announce arrest of 2 suspects in New York man's homicide

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The Norristown Police and Montgomery County District Attorney have announced the arrest of Ana Gonzalez-Munguia, 20, and Erick Galo-Ponce, 20, both of Norristown, for second-degree murder, theft, and related charges stemming from the murder of Nilson Velazquez-Cardona of Woodhaven, N.Y. on December 17, 2022. The defendants were...
NORRISTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Jennifer Brown: Search For Missing Montco Mom Intensifies

Jennifer Brown, the Montgomery County mom who suddenly vanished last week, is still missing — and loved ones are ramping up their efforts to bring her home safely. Brown, a 43-year-old Royersford resident, was supposed to pick up her 8-year-old son from the school bus stop on Wednesday, Jan. 4 but never showed, as Daily Voice has reported. She was last seen by a friend at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, authorities have said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Life Sentences Considered in Homicide Cases

NORRISTOWN PA – Montgomery County prosecutors say they will not seek death sentences for two men, from Limerick and Philadelphia respectively, if they are convicted of first-degree murder in the October 2022 gunshot deaths of two Pottsgrove High School students, according to a Friday (Jan. 6, 2023) report in the Norristown Times Herald newspaper.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Two girls, ages 13 and 14, arrested in carjacking at Walmart

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Two girls are in custody in connection with the  carjacking of a 54-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot, police said.In the January 2 incident, police say the girls forced their way into an SUV before driving away with the victim still inside and threatening her life.They later pulled over, got the victim out of the car and sped off with the vehicle, police said. The SUV was found a few hours later on North Dover Street in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood.The girls, ages 13 and 14, were identified and arrested Friday night, according to Upper Merion Township police. Their names are not being released because of their age. The girls were charged with robbery, kidnapping and other charges. They are being held at the Montgomery County Youth Center.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy