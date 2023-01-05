Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel WebsiteMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Signers of the Declaration of Independence: Things You Might Not Have KnownWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Meet Wally, the World's only emotional support alligator, Who was seen frolicking in Philadelphia park's fountainMaya DeviPhiladelphia, PA
A Popular Philadelphia Restaurant Is Closing After 15 Years in BusinessMadocPhiladelphia, PA
Related
2 teens charged for carjacking at Pa. Walmart with woman inside
Authorities have finally nabbed the suspects on Friday in connection with a carjacking at a Walmart parking lot in Upper Merion Township, reports said. According to police, the suspects are teenaged girls and are the ages of just 13 and 14-years-old. The carjacking took place Monday evening at the Walmart...
Main Line Media News
Man held for trial in fatal shooting in Norristown
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man was ordered to stand trial on charges he fatally shot a Norristown man during a confrontation on a borough street that was partially recorded by the victim’s cellphone. Eugene “Roc” Ware, 41, of the 7900 block of Langdon Street, Philadelphia, was held for...
Police: Man in custody after firing shot outside Philadelphia City Hall
Witnesses told police and Action News that a male driver got out of the car and fired at least one shot into the air.
Philadelphia begins one of largest police officer redeployments in recent years
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Don't be surprised if you see more police officers on the streets in some Philadelphia neighborhoods. The city began sending at least 100 extra officers to the police districts with the most gun crimes.Those areas are the 22nd and 24th districts in North Philadelphia, the 25th district in Kensington and the 39th district in Germantown.Here is a complete list of all Philadelphia ZIP codes and shooting incidents: The city is coming off two straight years with more than 500 murders.According to the city, it's one of the largest redeployments of police officers in recent years.
southjerseyobserver.com
22-Year-Old Philadelphia Man Charged With Murder & Other Offenses In Connection With Woodbury Shooting
On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 2:41 P.M., officers from the Woodbury Police Department were dispatched to the area of Franklin and Wallace Streets for the report of a male who had been shot. Upon arrival, they discovered a victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Immediate medical attention...
Man arrested for stealing historic railing outside City Hall in Philadelphia: DA's office
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a historic brass railing outside City Hall last month, the Philadelphia District Attorney's office announced on Monday. Raymond Shendock, 41, was charged with burglary, institutional vandalism, theft by unlawful taking, two counts of possession of an instrument of crime and other offenses in connection with the incident. He was taken into custody for a separate theft, according to the District Attorney's office. The antique railing is worth between $15,000 and $20,000. The District Attorney's Office said Shendock was taken into custody on Jan. 6 along with a co-conspirator for an alleged theft in progress in Center City on the 2300 block of Market Street. Shendock and Mario Ford, the co-conspirator, were each charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen criminal property and two counts of an instrument of crime for the incident, the District Attorney's Office said. Shendock and Ford were allegedly trying to steal wire from an air conditioning unit in a building they were not authorized to enter, possibly for resale, according to a release. The District Attorney's Office said a bench warrant had been issued for Shendock for court supervision at the time of the two most recent incidents.
Armed thieves steal ATM from Popeyes restaurant in Overbrook
Police say four suspects, two of whom were armed, walked out with the ATM from the Popeyes restaurant.
Main Line Media News
Norristown man sent to prison for role in gun trafficking organization
NORRISTOWN — A Norristown man has joined his brother in prison for his role in a gun trafficking network that relied heavily on straw purchase schemes. Edzon Castrejon, 23, of the 800 block of West Lafayette Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 4 to 8 years in a state correctional facility after he pleaded guilty to corrupt organizations, illegal sale or transfer of firearms, firearms not to be carried without a license and conspiring in the illegal purchase or transfer of firearms in connection with incidents that occurred between March 2019 and May 2020.
Police investigating series of carjackings in Northeast Philadelphia
Since December 30, there have been at least seven similar carjackings in Northeast Philadelphia.
WDEL 1150AM
New Castle man arrested in connection with shots fired in Middletown
An 18-year New Castle man was arrested early Sunday morning following a report of shots being fired in Middletown. Police said they responded to Plymouth Place around 2 a.m. for a report of gunfire. While canvassing the area they found a vehicle in a nearby convenience store parking lot with...
fox29.com
Police: Teenager shot one block away from his home in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say they are investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured in North Philadelphia on Monday night. Just before 7 p.m., 39th District police officers on patrol heard multiple gunshots coming from the area of 15th and Eerie streets, according to Chief Inspector Scott Small. Upon...
'Must Have Thought It Was Free': Idle Van Stolen From Bucks Wawa, Cops Say
He "must have thought it was free," authorities say. Police in Tullytown Borough are searching for the man who stole a running vehicle parked outside of the Wawa at 225 Levittown Parkway, sometime on Sunday, Jan. 8, the department said in a release. Investigators are asking Levittown area residents to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Norristown Police announce arrest of 2 suspects in New York man's homicide
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The Norristown Police and Montgomery County District Attorney have announced the arrest of Ana Gonzalez-Munguia, 20, and Erick Galo-Ponce, 20, both of Norristown, for second-degree murder, theft, and related charges stemming from the murder of Nilson Velazquez-Cardona of Woodhaven, N.Y. on December 17, 2022. The defendants were...
fox29.com
Officials: Man arrested for robbing Cherry Hill bank at gunpoint, fleeing with over $76k in cash
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - A bank robber is in custody after stealing more than $76,000 and holding employees at gunpoint, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. William Ray, 42, is accused of robbing Investors Bank on Route 70 in Cherry Hill in broad daylight on December 22. Officials say...
fox29.com
Police: Man in custody after shooting erupts near Philadelphia City Hall during morning commute
PHILADELPHIA - Chaotic scenes in Center City Monday morning after a shooting completely shutdown several areas surrounding Philadelphia's City Hall. Multiple squad cars responded to the intersection of 15th and Market near Dilworth Park around 8 a.m. as commuters tried to make their way into work. Witnesses told police a...
Jennifer Brown: Search For Missing Montco Mom Intensifies
Jennifer Brown, the Montgomery County mom who suddenly vanished last week, is still missing — and loved ones are ramping up their efforts to bring her home safely. Brown, a 43-year-old Royersford resident, was supposed to pick up her 8-year-old son from the school bus stop on Wednesday, Jan. 4 but never showed, as Daily Voice has reported. She was last seen by a friend at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, authorities have said.
fox29.com
Double shooting in West Oak Lane critically injures 1 man, police say
WEST OAK LANE - Two men have been hospitalized, one in critical condition, after a shooting in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened late Sunday afternoon, after 4:30, on the street, near 66th Avenue and Limekiln Pike. A 38-year-old man took three bullets to his...
fox29.com
Philadelphia man turns himself in after 21-year-old shot to death in Woodbury home, officials say
WOODBURY, N.J. - An arrest has been made in connection to the murder of a 21-year-old man in South Jersey last week, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office. Tyler McKinney, 22, was wanted by police after a man was found shot to death inside a home on Franklin and Wallace streets on January 4.
sanatogapost.com
Life Sentences Considered in Homicide Cases
NORRISTOWN PA – Montgomery County prosecutors say they will not seek death sentences for two men, from Limerick and Philadelphia respectively, if they are convicted of first-degree murder in the October 2022 gunshot deaths of two Pottsgrove High School students, according to a Friday (Jan. 6, 2023) report in the Norristown Times Herald newspaper.
Two girls, ages 13 and 14, arrested in carjacking at Walmart
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Two girls are in custody in connection with the carjacking of a 54-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot, police said.In the January 2 incident, police say the girls forced their way into an SUV before driving away with the victim still inside and threatening her life.They later pulled over, got the victim out of the car and sped off with the vehicle, police said. The SUV was found a few hours later on North Dover Street in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood.The girls, ages 13 and 14, were identified and arrested Friday night, according to Upper Merion Township police. Their names are not being released because of their age. The girls were charged with robbery, kidnapping and other charges. They are being held at the Montgomery County Youth Center.
Comments / 0