Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Tuesday, Jan. 10
Martin Luther King Jr. will be remembered from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday at the Lincoln Recreation Center in College Station (1000 Eleanor St.). Hear words of empowerment from former Lincoln Recreation Center Supervisor Lance Jackson, along with uplifting music by Men of Purpose. Special recognition will be bestowed on those who have significantly impacted our community. Free admission. For more information, contact the Lincoln Recreation Center at 979-764-3779 or parks@cstx.gov.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for January 9
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (10) updates to this series since Updated 20 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Boundary recommendations presented to BISD board
The results from the Bryan school district’s school boundary survey are in. With the participation of 600 district community members [in addition to feedback offered by 700 focus group attendees prior to the survey], option two was presented as the preferred outcome at Monday’s board workshop. Barbara Ybarra,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Good luck, Jesse Medina, in retirement
Thank you for the well-written article in the paper about Jesse Medina's retirement and the closure of his barber shop, Aggieland Barber Shop, after 67 years of excellent service to the community. I agree with Gene Hawkins in his assessment of Jesse's professional skills. Jesse has a good wife and...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Former Bryan softball coach Luna indicted by grand jury
Former Bryan High School softball coach Enrique Luna was indicted by a Brazos County grand jury Friday for his role in allegedly misappropriating funds, according to KBTX. Luna, an 18-year BISD employee, was fired during the 2022 season by the school district for a “personnel matter.” Three months later, Luna was charged with theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 and misappropriation of fiduciary property between $2,500-$30,000.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bryan: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Bryan College Station Eagle
21-5A Boys Basketball Standings
A&M Consolidated 67, Rudder 50; Magnolia West 66, College Station 65; Montgomery Lake Creek 57, Magnolia 44; Montgomery 37, Brenham 35. College Station at Rudder; Montgomery Lake Creek at A&M Consolidated; Magnolia West at Brenham; at Montgomery Magnolia.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan City Council and Bryan Firefighters Association set to discuss mutual agreement
The Bryan Firefighters Association and the city will discuss a proposed meet and confer agreement between both parties at Tuesday night’s Bryan City Council meeting. The proposals in the agreement, which was set to expire in December before the city allotted a one-month extension to Jan. 31 for negotiations, include revisions to management rights, a no-strike clause, association business, public confidence, fiscal responsibility, staffing, grievances and more.
Bryan College Station Eagle
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $799,900
Don’t miss your chance to own this William Johnson Signature Home located in the highly desired Greens Prairie Reserve neighborhood. The functional floor plan has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms downstairs, a multi use space for formal dining or private study nook, built in desk area, and large mud space/laundry room. Upstairs offers a large open space, a full bath, and a large bonus room with a closet that could serve as another bedroom. This home uniquely offers so many spaces for storage, including an oversized pantry located under the stairs with ample space. The kitchen is equipped with a gas range, island, double ovens, and beautiful cabinetry. Back patio will be entertainment ready with an outdoor kitchen. Master suite includes a walk-in shower, a standalone tub, and a closet that connects to the laundry room with a door that can be locked for privacy. House is built to be functional and efficient with two tankless water heaters, pre-wired for fiber internet connections and alarm system, plus more. Greens Prairie Reserve is planned to have privacy buffers between the back of nearly every home as well as several outdoor amenities such as over 12 miles of trails that will wind through the 370 acre development, a pavilion to serve as a community event center, several ponds stocked for fishing, and more.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2023 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Bryan College Station Eagle
One injured in shooting in Bryan
One person was injured in a shooting that occurred in the 300 block of West Duncan Street in Bryan on Saturday, according to a tweet from the Bryan Police Department. The victim had non-life threatening injuries, according to police who advised that people avoid the area. Police are investigating.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Interviews for A&M Consolidated football coach vacancy upcoming
College Station Independent School District athletics director Kevin Starnes anticipates the first round of interviews for A&M Consolidated’s head football coach/campus athletics coordinator vacancy to begin in mid-January. “I am currently taking applications,” Starnes said in an email. “We will keep the job posted until we have someone hired....
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station girls soccer team wins tournament finale over Friendswood
Eli Dang scored with five minutes left, and Sydney Abington earned the shutout in goal to lead the College Station girls soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Friendswood on Saturday in the 10th annual College Station Classic at Cougar Field. College Station (1-1-1) lost to Austin 4-2 on Thursday...
Bryan College Station Eagle
City should have had required inspector
On Dec. 22, I smelled gas in my house and called ATMOS. A worker came and discovered a leak in two valves in the kitchen. A lock was put on my meter and I was informed to have a plumber replace the valves and an inspector for the city of Bryan would have to come out and check the repair and remove the lock.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated boys soccer team goes 3-0 at Kilt Cup
THE WOODLANDS — The A&M Consolidated boys soccer team wrapped up a perfect run at the Kilt Cup with a 2-0 victory over Alief Taylor on Saturday at Woodforest Bank Stadium, tying for first place at the annual tournament. Consol opened the tournament with a 3-0 victory over Spring...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Seventy years after playing days, former TCU football player Jack Ramsay still cheering on Horned Frogs
Jack and Claudia Ramsay’s residence at Crestview Retirement Community in Bryan is a very different hue than the Aggieland outside it’s walls. The TCU graduate and former Horned Frog football player has lived on his own purple and white island over the last half century in the Brazos Valley, and he says he’s loved every minute representing the Frogs south of Fort Worth.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M's Marble earns SEC honors
Texas A&M junior forward Julius Marble was named the Southeastern Conference’s men’s basketball player of the week Monday after scoring 34 points with 15 rebounds in leading the Aggies to victories over Florida and LSU. The 6-foot-9 Marble, a transfer from Michigan State, made 15 of 27 field...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Former Bryan Viking boys basketball guard to officiate national title game
When former Bryan point guard Brian Perry started to have a family, he decided to supplement his income by officiating sporting events. Two decades later, he will get the payoff of a lifetime as part of the Atlantic Coast Conference crew that will call the national title game between Georgia and TCU on Monday night in Los Angeles.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M effort at the rim enough to defeat LSU 69-56
Texas A&M guard Dexter Dennis stopped mid-sentence during the Aggie’s postgame press conference Saturday to ask a very pressing question. “Is this water for us?” Dennis asked, motioning toward a bottle at the front of the podium. He quickly unscrewed the top and gulped the cool liquid, having indicated multiple times how hot he felt.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M women lose 5th straight, Ole Miss leans on defense for 57-38 win
A short bench and a stout schedule caught up to the Texas A&M women’s basketball team against Ole Miss on Sunday at Reed Arena. The Aggies made only two field goals in the last quarter along with five turnovers as the Rebels pulled away for a 57-38 Southeastern Conference victory. A&M (5-9, 0-4) erased an early nine-point deficit, but it couldn’t mount another comeback in the second half, never pulling within single digits. Ole Miss (15-2, 4-0) wasn’t great in the fourth quarter, but effective. The Rebels made 4 of 11 field goals, while the Aggies missed 12 of 14 in losing their fifth straight game.
Comments / 0