In the new year, keep promises, determine to accomplish something

Where did the tradition of making a New Year’s resolution come from?

It’s an ancient practice. And the celebrations that once went along with turning the old year into the new are not only ancient but often dangerous.

For instance, the Danes jumped off chairs to "leap" into the new year. In Spain, the frivolity involved eating 12 grapes at or before bedtime.

In contemporary times, some celebrate the new year by eating black-eyed peas, if you can stand them. We also drink bubbly and find someone to kiss as the clock strikes midnight.

Pace yourself. We have time.

Our holiday observances often include partying into the wee hours, a practice some law enforcement folks call amateur night on the roads.

This is because many people don’t know how to pace themselves. Sadly, we’ve all been there.

Yet, we can try to get real in one aspect. It’s time for each of us to think long and hard about a New Year’s resolution.

The BEST 2023 Predictions:Musk kills Twitter, Kanye babbles, DeSantis labeled a toad

Year after year, many of us make a promise we can’t keep, even if we are clear-headed at decision time.

Realistically, how many of us can shed hundreds of pounds in a year? Is it likely we will successfully reinvent ourselves to become nicer or more gracious? Is it possible to turn over a new leaf and make measurable improvements in 365 days?

Can anyone pay off all their credit cards and become free of debt in the new year?

Can you remember your 2022 resolutions?

We know this because it’s certain very few of us remember what we promised for 2022. I know I can’t recall any resolution I’ve made over the years.

How about if we each resolve to set doable resolutions for 2023, ones that can improve our lives and the lives of others? We might have a shot at success if we put more thought into creating the resolution.

What in the world will 2023 bring?:Our USA TODAY Opinion team has wishes – and fears.

Let’s start with some simple commitments.

We can promise to clean out the garage regularly, learn a foreign language, delete hundreds of ridiculous cellphone photos, go out weekly with friends, plant a garden, rescue a shelter pet, wash mom’s car once a month or clean out the refrigerator.

These resolutions might not sound all that impressive. But if we get real with our commitments, we will have something to celebrate.

When choosing something to promise, we tend to forget the resolution must be accompanied by a plan to do or not do something. It’s that simple.

Let's start small

After all these years of meaningless resolutions, I’m starting with the basics for 2023. I hereby commit to getting somewhat familiar with my own kitchen so I can try cooking, drink more water every day and consume less sugar and carbs.

Or these might be acceptable solid resolutions for me.

Watch fewer YouTube videos; turn off the cellphone at funerals; keep researching my ancestry; make thrift shop purchases and stop buying new and shiny; quit moaning over the loss of the local Dillard’s store; purchase and read every book written by a friend or relative and be grateful for what I have. I basically must often stop to smell the roses.

At the end of next year, the success rate in making changes by setting believable resolutions can be impressive.

Oh, wait. It will be hard for me to smell the roses anytime soon since I killed two backyard rose bushes this past spring.

Guess I need to promise to move plant a garden higher up on the resolution list.

Happy new year!

Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years' of experience in newspaper and magazine journalism, and 20 years in corporate public relations.