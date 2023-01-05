ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Officially probable vs. Suns

Curry (shoulder) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Kendra Andrews of ESPN reports. Curry took part in practice Friday, went through another full session Monday and now appears to be on track to play for the first time since Dec. 14. If the two-time MVP does play Tuesday, it'll put an end to an 11-game streak of absences due to a left shoulder injury. Given the layoff, it's possible the Warriors could exercise caution with Curry's workload for a game or two, but fantasy managers should feel mostly comfortable locking the star guard into lineups this week. Prior to the injury, Curry was averaging 29.7 points, 7.0 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 threes over his last 20 games.
College basketball rankings: Kansas State enters top 10 as legit Big 12 contenders after OT win at Baylor

As I noted in last Wednesday's edition of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1, Kansas State was picked to finish at the bottom of the Big 12 standings in a preseason poll by the league's 10 head coaches. It was the byproduct of a few different things. The Wildcats only won 14 games last season and were under the direction of a first-time head coach. Also, no one quite knew what to expect from Florida transfer Keyontae Johnson, who hadn't played since December 2020 after collapsing during a game against Florida State.
College basketball rankings: Short-handed Arkansas standing tall in Top 25 And 1

Arkansas was ranked 10th in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll despite losing eight of the top nine scorers from last season's roster that advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2022 NCAA Tournament largely because of a recruiting class that ranked second nationally and Eric Musselman's track record of turning a lot of newcomers into quality teams seamlessly. Two months into this season, it's fair to say he's done it again -- under less-than-ideal circumstances.
Where Georgia's evisceration of TCU ranks among largest blowouts in national championship game history

No. 3 TCU's 65-7 blowout loss to No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship doesn't take away everything the Horned Frogs accomplished by simply reaching the title game in the first place, but they can no longer be deemed a Cinderella story. I haven't seen "Cinderella" in quite some time, but my recollection of the Disney film is she ends up marrying the prince and riding off in his carriage for their honeymoon. She's not run over by the carriage like TCU was Monday night in SoFi Stadium.
