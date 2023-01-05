ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Tudor Dixon responds to Stabenow announcement, won't 'rule out' running

By Elle Meyers
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 4 days ago
U.S Sen. Debbie Stabenow announced Thursday she will not run for reelection in 2024, and although the election cycle is still a long ways away, her announcement has some Michigan politicians potentially eyeing the competitive spot.

On Thursday, politicians here in Michigan and nationwide commented on Stabenow's tenure. She served in the Senate since 2001 and was Michigan's first woman to serve in the U.S Senate at the time.

In response, Tudor Dixon, who lost her bid for governor against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, said Stabenow's retirement is an opportunity for the state's Republican Party to unite behind a strong candidate.

A person with knowledge of Dixon's situation says she hasn't ruled out running for the seat, but her primary focus remains on how she can help her party win seats in 2024.

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

