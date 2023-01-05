Channel 2 Action News on the ground in LA for UGA-TCU national championship

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Channel 2 Action News is on the ground in Los Angeles ahead of Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship showdown between the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs.

UGA and TCU fans alike are flocking to the west coast to cheer on their teams.

Several Channel 2 Action News crews arrived in Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon among hundreds of other fans ready to see the Dawgs bring home back-to-back national championships.

Channel 2, your official Georgia Bulldogs station, will have all the festivities in Los Angeles and back home in metro Atlanta over the next several to get fans pumped up before the big game.

Watch Channel 2′s special Road 2 the Championship with exclusive interviews ahead of the big game, LIVE from Los Angeles on Sunday night at 7 p.m.

The championship matchup kicks off on Monday at 7:30 p.m. from SoFi Stadium in L.A.

