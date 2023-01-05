Read full article on original website
selmasun.com
Marion teacher named Alexander Shunnarah Teacher of the Month
Breakthrough Charter School teacher Kathryn Dustan has been named to famed Alabama attorney Alexander Shunnarah's Teacher of the Month initiative. “Mrs. Katie Dunstan is a truly wonderful teacher. Katie has a wonderful relationship with her students and they absolutely love her. She has gained their trust and demonstrates daily that she wants each one of her students to succeed,” said a co-worker who nominated her.
selmasun.com
Foster Farms in Demopolis increases wages, will hire for 60 positions
Foster Farms has increased their entry level wage rate for processing plant TEAM members in Demopolis to $12.75 per hour and is currently hiring for 60 positions. Additionally, Foster Farms will allow Demopolis TEAM members to accrue vacation time earlier and qualify for holiday vacation days. Members will also be eligible for comprehensive health care plans, disability coverage and life insurance coverage.
selmasun.com
Craig Field project will set the stage for growth in 2023 and beyond
Good things are on the radar for Selma and Dallas County going into 2023 and beyond. . Economic Development Authority Executive Director Wayne Vardaman said the biggest thing to happen for Selma and Dallas County in 2022 was landing Advanced ATC’s Virtual Air Traffic Control Center and school at Craig Field. He said the groundwork to bring the project to Dallas County started in 2017 and was finalized thanks to a partnership between him and Jim Corrigan, executive director of Craig Airport and Industrial Authority.
wbrc.com
Alabama State Senator says small towns need help with leaking pipes
REFORM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sub-freezing temperatures were a shock to the system and too much for water systems in many small towns and cities in Alabama to handle. Now, a West Alabama state legislator believes more needs to be done to address the problem. State Senator Gerald Allen represents parts...
selmasun.com
This Is the Poorest Town in Alabama
The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the...
selmasun.com
Alabama Forward to host "Road to Democracy" in Uniontown on Jan. 16
Alabama Forward will host "The Road to Democracy" town hall at the Renaissance Center in Uniontown on Jan. 16. Portia Shepherd, director of Blackbelt Women Rising, will be featured. The event is free to the public and free food will be provided by "14 on Wheels" food truck. The event...
Gordo Natives Launch Dairy Farm, Bringing Fresh Milk to West Alabama
A Gordo woman and her parents are bringing back dairy farming in West Alabama with their launch of Circle J Dairy, a new venture aiming to provide fresh milk to people across the region. Jessica Vails and her parents Ralph and Robin Junkin co-own the dairy farm, which was originally...
Outdoor Lover? Check Out This Dream Home in Bibb County Alabama
This Bibb County Alabama property is truly a one-of-a-kind outdoor lover’s estate. The home that is located between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa in Helena, Alabama is listed by Michelle Hyde, RealtySouth | Shelby. It’s a sprawling custom home with tons of space. Every room in this home is huge even...
2 bodies found in separate locations in Tuscaloosa County’s Fosters community
Authorities are investigating the discovery early Sunday of two bodies in separate locations in Tuscaloosa County. Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Mary Sellers said one body was found on Interstate 59 and the other on Frog Ridge Road. Both bodies were in the Fosters community. The deaths are possibly suspicious, Sellers...
Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!
Alabama has it's share of popular tourist attractions. The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville and our beautiful white sandy beaches on the coast, for example, attract thousands of tourists each year. If you're someone whose taste in adventure and sightseeing is a bit more eclectic, however, Alabama has lots of places where you can stray off the beaten path of tourism. Planning your summer getaways now? Take a look at the list below - I bet you'll find something new even if you've lived in Alabama your whole life! These places in Alabama should definitely be on your bucket list!
lowndessignal.com
White Hall commends White, Hall for bravery, heroic actions
The Town of White Hall commended Sherita White and her son, Keddrick Hall, on Dec. 12 for their actions and bravery while assisting the White Hall Volunteer Fire Department in attempting to save their neighbor, John “Pooh” Whetstone during a March 1 house fire. Lowndes County Emergency Management...
Alabamians Stay Aware: Severe Weather Threat Later This Week
The severe weather season has surely picked up the pace. Alabamians are faced with more severe weather later this week. We are closely monitoring a system that could impact our coverage area with active weather on Thursday afternoon. We are several days ahead of this system, so weather information could...
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man confirmed dead at Staton Correctional facility
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed on Wednesday the death of an incarcerated individual at Staton Correctional facility. Brandon Taylor, a 39-year-old incarcerated man at the Elmore County facility, was found unresponsive in his bed...
wbrc.com
Helena residents react to draft ordinance for low-speed vehicles
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - After Shelby County residents voted yes in November on allowing local governments to create their own rules and regulations for low-speed vehicles, the city of Helena has created a draft ordinance with rules and regulations for these vehicles on city-owned streets and roads. Officials say the...
Two cousins charged with double murders along Alabama interstate
Two cousins have been charged with killing two people whose bodies were found a few miles apart along a stretch of Interstate in Alabama. Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19, were arrested and charged with capital murder. Both men are from the Montgomery and Lowndes County area. They were arrested in Lowndes County.
tdalabamamag.com
How Alabama commits performed in the All-American Bowl
Multiple Alabama signees put up great performances in the 2023 All-American Bowl. Keon Keeley finished the game with 2.5 tackles, a sack and a pass breakup. Keeley displayed a good motor throughout the game by consistently showing great effort when going after the opposing quarterback. The 6-foot-6, 240-pounder puts pressure on opposing offensive linemen with his combination of speed and power.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama WR Isaiah Bond recaps freshman year with dope highlight video
Nick Saban has consistently recruited superstar wide receivers to the University of Alabama. The Crimson Tide has its next great one in Isaiah Bond. As a former four-star from Buford, Ga., Bond possesses the speed, routes, hands, footwork, and playmaking capabilities that resemble Jaylen Waddle and Jameson Williams. The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder caught everyone’s attention in 2022, posting 17 receptions for 220 yards and a touchdown. Bond split time as a receiver and return specialist, but he played in all 13 games.
elmoreautauganews.com
Alabama Concealed Carry Law Changes/Update: What you Need to Know
For those that have been tracking this and have asked, as of January 1st, the State of Alabama no longer requires residents to have to apply for and obtain a concealed carry permit for pistols to be carried on their persons/vehicles. This applies to those persons who are LEGALLY allowed to carry a pistol or handgun (you know who you are if you’re not and for what reason). You can still apply for and obtain a concealed carry permit from the Sheriff’s Office in the county where you reside (not the PD), but it is not required within Alabama anymore.
tdalabamamag.com
Time to remember Alabama’s first national championship under Nick Saban
Alabama’s goal as a football program is to return to the College Football Playoff and win a national championship. As its sights are on showing the masses it dominates the sport, we reflect on a special memory. On this date, 13 years ago, confetti fell on the Crimson Tide...
selmasun.com
Morgan Academy basketball wrap-up for Jan. 5-6
Following AISA basketball action Jan. 5 and 6, Morgan Academy saw its junior varsity girls go 6-3, its junior varsity boys go 3-6, its varsity girls go 9-5 overall and 0-2 in regional play and its varsity boys go 5-6 overall and 1-2 in regional play. On Jan. 5, the...
