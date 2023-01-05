ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comal County, TX

Community Impact Austin

Floating dock under construction at The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment in San Marcos

The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment is located at 201 San Marcos Springs Drive, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Officials with The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment announced Jan. 6 construction is underway on a new glass-bottom boat dock at Spring Lake to improve accessibility for visitors and resilience to the area from extreme weather.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KSAT 12

Ringtail responsible for outage in Boerne; power restored, city says

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: Power has been restored to the Boerne area. According to the Bandera Electric Cooperative Twitter page, if you’re still experiencing an outage, report it by using the myBEC app or call 866-226-3372, option 2, for more information. According to Chris Shadrock, director of communications...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Road closures upcoming on Castell Avenue in New Braunfels

The road work is part of the New Braunfels Utilities Castell Avenue-East 24-Inch Water Line Project. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) New Braunfels Utilities continues its work on the Castell Avenue 24-inch water line major infrastructure improvement project. Located in the downtown New Braunfels area, the project is designed to increase water transmission capacity and reliability by replacing severely aged infrastructure, according to NBU.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

New indoor play area now open in Lakeway

Pikopye’s Town lake-themed playhouse center opened a second location in Lakeway in mid-December. (Courtesy Leah Reed/Pikopye’s Town) Children’s indoor play area Pikopye’s Town opened in mid-December at 1607 N. RM 620, Lakeway. The center, Pikopye’s Town by the Lake, features a themed play area with eight...
LAKEWAY, TX
dailytrib.com

NEW BIZ: 24-hour Cefco gas station planned for Marble Falls

The Marble Falls City Council approved a plat for a new gas station and convenience store during its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 3. Located on U.S. 281 and Resource Parkway, the Cefco filling station will have pumps for passenger vehicles and semi-trucks and will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Community Impact Austin

With limited water infrastructure, Leander prioritizes commercial development

The city of Cedar Park will use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to expand the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority's water treatment plant. (Community Impact staff) The first episode of the Austin Breakdown podcast in 2023 tackles how suburbs like Leander and Cedar Park are strategizing how to develop their remaining land with limited water resources available. Plus, reporter Hannah Norton discusses how the Texas Legislature is set to address startling data on maternal mortality and morbidity. Community Impact reporters Zacharia Washington and Hannah Norton weigh in.
LEANDER, TX
Community Impact Austin

New Braunfels City Council determines funding for proposed 2023 bond

The City Council is anticipated to call for the May bond election during the Feb. 13 regular meeting. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Transportation projects, the Southeast Library Branch and the Mission Hill Park were prioritized by the New Braunfels City Council to be propositions on the May ballot. The council met Jan. 5 to determine the funding scenarios for the proposed 2023 bond election.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Campus Trailhead apartments set for August opening in San Marcos

While under construction, the Campus Trailhead office will be located at 202 N LBJ Drive, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Campus Trailhead is a new apartment complex, located at 222 Ramsay St., San Marcos, set to open in August in time for the fall semester at Texas State University. The new apartments are not strictly for students, but students can opt to rent out a single room in an apartment or an entire apartment. The complex will offer roommate matching with other students.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

