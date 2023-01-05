Read full article on original website
Floating dock under construction at The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment in San Marcos
The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment is located at 201 San Marcos Springs Drive, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Officials with The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment announced Jan. 6 construction is underway on a new glass-bottom boat dock at Spring Lake to improve accessibility for visitors and resilience to the area from extreme weather.
Red Bud Lane widening on horizon in Round Rock
The project will widen Red Bud Lane from two to five lanes with a continuous left-turn lane at the intersection as well as adding a median to divide the road. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The city of Round Rock made two right of way purchases in November and December in anticipation...
New Braunfels grants funding to local arts and heritage organizations
The New Braunfels City Council approved the allocation of funds from hotel occupancy tax revenue during its Jan. 9 regular meeting. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The city of New Braunfels approved the allocation of over $700,000 in grant awards from hotel occupancy tax to various arts and heritage organizations during a Jan. 9 regular meeting.
KSAT 12
Ringtail responsible for outage in Boerne; power restored, city says
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: Power has been restored to the Boerne area. According to the Bandera Electric Cooperative Twitter page, if you’re still experiencing an outage, report it by using the myBEC app or call 866-226-3372, option 2, for more information. According to Chris Shadrock, director of communications...
Road closures upcoming on Castell Avenue in New Braunfels
The road work is part of the New Braunfels Utilities Castell Avenue-East 24-Inch Water Line Project. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) New Braunfels Utilities continues its work on the Castell Avenue 24-inch water line major infrastructure improvement project. Located in the downtown New Braunfels area, the project is designed to increase water transmission capacity and reliability by replacing severely aged infrastructure, according to NBU.
Round Rock transportation master-plan update to include focus on city growth, narrow roads
Master plan updates include a corridor study of Sam Bass Road. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Officials are updating Round Rock's transportation master plan for completion in 2023, and it will include corridor studies of McNeil and Sam Bass roads. In July, Round Rock officials approved a $574,000 engineering contract with Kimley-Horn...
New indoor play area now open in Lakeway
Pikopye’s Town lake-themed playhouse center opened a second location in Lakeway in mid-December. (Courtesy Leah Reed/Pikopye’s Town) Children’s indoor play area Pikopye’s Town opened in mid-December at 1607 N. RM 620, Lakeway. The center, Pikopye’s Town by the Lake, features a themed play area with eight...
This Texas Highway Is Being Expanded To Hopefully Reduce Congestion
These improvements will hopefully reduce congestion on "one of the top most congested highways" in Texas.
4 development stories to follow in 2023 in Round Rock, Pflugerville, Hutto
A proposed 12-acre mixed-use development at 21101 FM 685, Pflugerville, has another chance to move forward. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) In December, several actions were taken that Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto residents should keep their eye on in 2023. Hutto adopted new water and wastewater master plans; Williamson County experts...
dailytrib.com
NEW BIZ: 24-hour Cefco gas station planned for Marble Falls
The Marble Falls City Council approved a plat for a new gas station and convenience store during its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 3. Located on U.S. 281 and Resource Parkway, the Cefco filling station will have pumps for passenger vehicles and semi-trucks and will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
With limited water infrastructure, Leander prioritizes commercial development
The city of Cedar Park will use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to expand the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority's water treatment plant. (Community Impact staff) The first episode of the Austin Breakdown podcast in 2023 tackles how suburbs like Leander and Cedar Park are strategizing how to develop their remaining land with limited water resources available. Plus, reporter Hannah Norton discusses how the Texas Legislature is set to address startling data on maternal mortality and morbidity. Community Impact reporters Zacharia Washington and Hannah Norton weigh in.
Octapharma Plasma set to open location in Southwest Austin
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommends donors only donate twice within a seven-day period, with at least two days between donations. (Courtesy Octapharma Plasma) Octapharma Plasma is set to open a new location this summer at 500 W. William Cannon Drive, Ste. 438A, Austin. Octapharma Plasma offers various promotions...
Check out 4 local businesses coming soon to New Braunfels
Nathan Alderety is the owner of Comal River Tattoo. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Several new businesses will be opening soon in New Braunfels, including a tattoo shop located downtown, an intensive outpatient program and a Pickleball Club. 1. Comal River Tattoo. Chain of Strength Tattoo Co., formerly located in Universal City,...
Cedar Park Eye Care celebrates 20 years of business
Cedar Park Eye Care opened Nov. 18 in 2002. (Courtesy Pexels) Cedar Park Eye Care reached its 20-year anniversary Nov. 18. The business specializes in eye exams, dry-eye syndrome, contact lens exams, myopia management and computer lens syndrome. Founded by Dr. Dennis McCarty, Cedar Park Eye Care is located at...
In testy meeting, St. Mary's strip bar owners pressure construction crews
SAN ANTONIO — In a testy meeting Friday, bar owners told city leaders they should fire the contractor redoing roads and sidewalks along the St. Mary's strip. Construction will eventually make the stretch more walkable, but bad weather and an early sewerage mistake have delayed completion. The problems also forced road closures bar owners did not initially expect.
Mochinut announces closure of San Marcos shop
Mochinut at 700 N. LBJ Drive, Ste. 102B, announced its closure Jan. 5. (Courtesy Mochinut) Mochinut announced the closure of its San Marcos shop, located at 700 N. LBJ Drive, Ste. 102B, on Jan. 5 via social media. "We have made the difficult decision to close down our Mochinut San...
New Braunfels City Council determines funding for proposed 2023 bond
The City Council is anticipated to call for the May bond election during the Feb. 13 regular meeting. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Transportation projects, the Southeast Library Branch and the Mission Hill Park were prioritized by the New Braunfels City Council to be propositions on the May ballot. The council met Jan. 5 to determine the funding scenarios for the proposed 2023 bond election.
Cosmos clothing store at Arbor Walk to close by end of March
The owner, Abdullah Maraclu, will transfer all merchandise left at the end of the lease in March to his other stores in Round Rock and Lakeline Mall. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Cosmos, a clothing store at 10515 N. Mopac, Ste. A130, Austin, carrying women’s attire and accessories, will close at the...
Campus Trailhead apartments set for August opening in San Marcos
While under construction, the Campus Trailhead office will be located at 202 N LBJ Drive, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Campus Trailhead is a new apartment complex, located at 222 Ramsay St., San Marcos, set to open in August in time for the fall semester at Texas State University. The new apartments are not strictly for students, but students can opt to rent out a single room in an apartment or an entire apartment. The complex will offer roommate matching with other students.
Sherwin-Williams now offering painting solutions in western Round Rock
The third Round Rock location of Sherwin-Williams opened Dec. 30, 2022, at 17280 N. RM 620. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The third Round Rock location of Sherwin-Williams opened Dec. 30, 2022, at 17280 N. RM 620. Sherwin-Williams offers interior and exterior painting supplies, paint and wallpaper. 512-212-8189. Brooke Sjoberg is the...
