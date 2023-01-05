Read full article on original website
citysuntimes.com
New ‘Barker’s Market’ Pet Festival at The Thumb in Scottsdale Jan. 8
All pet owners are invited to bring their furry friends to The Thumb BBQ bistro/gas station/car wash in Scottsdale on Sunday, Jan. 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a new, outdoor “Barker’s Market” Pet Festival. This fun-filled Barker’s Market will be held once a month...
fox10phoenix.com
Model shopping container homes to go on display in Downtown Phoenix
The homes will be on display from February to May, and after the display run is over, they will be transformed into transitional housing for the homeless. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
This Huge Flea Market in Arizona is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
W Scottsdale Unveils New Collection of Penthouse Suites
W Scottsdale, located in the heart of the city’s booming Entertainment District, has announced the forthcoming unveiling of a new collection of penthouse suites. In February, W Scottsdale will debut five new penthouse suites, expanding the hotel’s existing collection of 12 penthouse suites to 17 suites and a total of 241 rooms property wide.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
New restaurant here brings Cantonese classics
Ah-Wok-Tukee Asian Cuisine, featuring Cantonese classics and more, soft-opened Dec. 5 on Chandler Boulevard near South Marketplace Way in Ahwatukee Foothills and already has seen lines out the door. The grand opening is slated for Jan. 7, with discounts at dinner for dine-in only. Owner Tammy Loc, who moved to...
Over Easy to Take Up Residence in Peoria’s Shops at Lake Pleasant Development
The new shopping center, which is due to open this fall, also includes an In-N-Out, Raising Cane’s, and Handel’s Ice Cream.
Your 2023 guide to the Barrett-Jackson's collector car auction in Scottsdale
Here's your 2023 guide to the Barrett-Jackson's collector car auction held at WestWorld of Scottsdale from January 21- 29!
luxury-houses.net
A $5.37 Million Charming Traditional Style Home in Scottsdale Arizona Impresses You With Views Of Lush Mountain And Million Dollar City Light
10234 E Journey Ln Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10234 E Journey Ln, Scottsdale, Arizona offers you the top of sophistication and comfort with quality craftsmanship throughout with elegant finishes. This Home in Scottsdale provides 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,841 square feet of living space. To know more about 10234 E Journey Ln, please get in touch with Gerald Tulman (Phone: 480 291 1600) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Chihuahua-Dachshund blends seeking their forever homes
These male Chihuahua-Dachshund blends are 4 months old and seeking their forever homes. They're all currently available for adoption through Chandler-based Lucky Paws AZ - Cage Free Animal Rescue and Sanctuary. "I rescued their mom (Joni) from the euthanasia list pregnant in July, she was 12 pounds pregnant with seven...
phoenixmag.com
December 2022 Restaurant Openings and Closings
Clever name for a new Ahwatukee restaurant serving up egg foo young, orange chicken, Mongolian beef, lo mein and other favorites. Home of the $9.99 lobster meal opens a third Valley location. 1901 W. Pinnacle Peak Rd., Phoenix, angieslobster.com. Black Rock Coffee. Stop by for your favorite coffee drink or...
azbex.com
400KSF Retail Center Planned in Laveen
Retail development firm Vestar is planning a 400KSF, $130M commercial center in Phoenix’s Laveen Village. Laveen Towne Center will include a department store, entertainment outlets, specialty shops, restaurants and other associated uses on a historic farm site at the SWC of Dobbins Road and 59th Avenue. The 40-acre Towne Center development is part of a larger 90-acre site.
nevalleynews.org
Valley hikers, bikers can see strange creatures while exploring the desert
Arizona hosts some of the most unusual creatures in the U.S. and many can be seen by hikers and bikers using the numerous desert trails surrounding Phoenix. A number of interesting creatures can be observed from the Brown’s Ranch trail, and others, at Scottsdale’s McDowell Sonoran Preserve. The 30,500-acre preserve is considered the largest urban park in the country.
AZFamily
Popular Phoenix movie theater, upscale Chandler winery hit with health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KB Home Announces The Grand Opening of Cordillera, A New-Home Community in Gilbert, Arizona
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 6, 2023-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Cordillera, a new community of single-family homes in popular Gilbert, Arizona. The community is situated on East Riggs Road, just west of Higley Road near Loop 202 and Highway 101. Cordillera is zoned for the highly ranked Chandler Unified School District and just minutes away from Patterson Elementary School, Payne Junior High School and Basha High School. The new community is also close to shopping, dining and entertainment in Gilbert’s vibrant Heritage District and minutes to Gilbert Regional Park, which hosts a popular fishing lake, large splash pad, modern playground and volleyball, pickleball and tennis courts. Homeowners will appreciate the proximity to San Tan Mountain Regional Park, which features 10,000 acres of pristine desert hiking, horseback riding and mountain biking trails. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005440/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Cordillera, a new-home community in Gilbert, Arizona. (Photo: Business Wire)
Things to do: Gem & Mineral Show, 2Xtreme Monster Trucks, 5k-9 Fun Run and more
Events to check out this weekend include the Flagg Gem & Mineral Show, 5K-9 FUN RUN by PetSmart, and 2Xtreme Monster Trucks. Here’s where to head out with the family the weekend of January 6-8.
santansun.com
New Chandler eatery focuses on healthy food
Flower Child, which opened its first outlet in Chandler recently, has a catchy slogan: “Healthy Food for a Happy World.”. The restaurant seeks to fulfill its premise by making food from scratch, sourcing ingredients close to each eatery’s location whenever possible and serving healthy food for a variety of lifestyles.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Bashas’ getting new support center
Bashas’ corporate workers will be moving into some new digs this spring, owner The Raley’s Companies announced. Raley’s is currently investing in a new Arizona office space that will serve as Bashas’ new support center, and provide modern amenities and an open-concept layout that fosters collaboration to Bashas’ Division support and administrative team members, according to the company in a release.
Scottsdale developer rolls out plans for $3.6B master-planned community
El Dorado Holdings Inc. has plopped down $82.7 million for 4,150 acres of vacant land for developing a master-planned community that will include 12,000 homes as well as commercial space.
Phoenix New Times
Your Guide to Taiyou Con 2023 in Downtown Mesa — Tickets, Special Guests, and More
Anime is seemingly taking over the pop-culture world, one fan at a time. Interest in the Japanese-born animation genre has increased exponentially over the past few years, especially during the pandemic, as millions have gotten into shows like One-Punch Man and Attack on Titan or flicks like Akira. And anime...
