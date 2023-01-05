Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Lincoln City Council appoints Michelle Suarez to fill Raybould’s seat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Scottsbluff native Michelle Suarez will now fill the Lincoln City Council seat left vacant by Jane Raybould. On Monday, Suarez was unanimously approved by the City Council to fill the District 3 seat, which covers southwest and central Lincoln. She will now take over for...
klkntv.com
LTU engineer wins Mayor’s Award of Excellence for Lincoln employees
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird handed out her monthly Award of Excellence on Monday at the city council meeting. Zachary Becker, a senior engineer in the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department, was given the honor. Gaylor Baird said Becker’s leadership helped get the 56th Street...
Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief
LINCOLN — “Win Big Money” and “Win $15,000 Today” read the signs at a small outlet at a strip mall in Kearney, Nebraska. One wall of the mostly barren shop is lined with video machines that are a dead ringer for slot machines that are now being played at Nebraska’s first legal casinos in Lincoln […] The post Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
insideradio.com
50-Year Nebraska Broadcasting Exec Dick Chapin Has Died.
Dick Chapin, who spent more than 30 years managing Lincoln, NE-based Stuart Broadcasting, and was the first person ever to be elected as Chairman of both the Radio Advertising Bureau and the National Association of Broadcasters, passed away at 99 in Lincoln on Jan. 5. During his more-than-50 years of...
News Channel Nebraska
Gov. Jim Pillen announces NDOT Director
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announced Friday that he has appointed the next director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). Pillen has appointed Vicki Kramer as the next NDOT director. "Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state's transportation...
KETV.com
Bellevue Chamber of Commerce suspensions leaves mayor, businesses confused
BELLEVUE, Neb. — The president of the Bellevue chamber of commerce suspended all programming and said she's stepping down due to a tax issue that's more than a decade in the making. The chamber hadn't been operating under federal tax-exempt status since 2011. But Bellevue's mayor and some business...
New COVID-19 cases increase in Omaha metro
The Douglas County Health Department on Monday confirmed that 244 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the Department since our last report on Thursday.
3 News Now
THIS WEEK IN WEATHER HISTORY: The 1975 Omaha Blizzard
If you watched our Channel 3 Then, 3 News Now series of videos that aired at the end of last year (and if not...you can find them on our YouTube Channel). On one of those videos, Chief Meteorologist Mark Stitz and Meteorologist Caitlin Connel uncover an old film of cars stuck in snow, people walking to shelter, and even a bus stuck in a drift. These were scenes commonplace in the days following January 10, 1975. On that day, Omaha experienced one of the most impactful blizzards recorded in the area. In this installment of This Week in Weather History let us look back at this historic blizzard.
News Channel Nebraska
Two sentenced for gaining access to vacant Beatrice manufacturing plant
BEATRICE - Two persons caught allegedly attempting to take property from a vacant manufacturing plant in Beatrice were sentenced last week. 36-year-old Brandyn Tomes, of Lincoln was sentenced to a three-year-probation term for convictions of 2nd-degree criminal trespass and possession of a controlled substance. 39-year-old Julie Rodgers, of Lincoln was...
doniphanherald.com
Tax issue forces Bellevue Chamber of Commerce to suspend operations
OMAHA — The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce has announced that it will suspend operations because of a tax issue dating back to 2011. Citing the loss of federal tax-exempt status, Chamber President and CEO Michelle Andahl announced that she would step down and the organization’s programming would be suspended indefinitely. Chamber members were encouraged to join the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce in the interim.
Omaha man to lose house, pickup and $400K as part of federal drug sentence
An Omaha man arrested for placing a fake bomb at the Douglas County Courthouse will forfeit his home, his pickup and $400,000 in drug trafficking proceeds.
klkntv.com
Nebraska lands Virginia wide receiver transfer Billy Kemp
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Matt Rhule and his staff added another transfer on Monday night in Virginia wide receiver Billy Kemp. Kemp, in five seasons with Virginia, caught 192 passes for 1,774 yards and eight touchdowns. The 5-foot-9, 172-pounder initially declared for the draft before entering the portal on...
knopnews2.com
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
KETV.com
Start of construction on Blair bypass delayed another week by paperwork glitch
BLAIR, Neb. — A paperwork glitch delays a phase of the Blair bypass that was set to begin Monday by another week. But neighbors and business owners say the project can't start soon enough. “I can still feel the walls shake. The plates will rattle a little bit as...
klkntv.com
Nebraska City teacher bullied, abused special needs student, court documents allege
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska City teacher has been accused of bullying and abusing a student with special needs, court documents allege. Melissa Valenta, 50, a life skills teacher at Nebraska City High School, is being charged with felony child abuse. The student suffers from several medical and...
WOWT
Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want to live'
Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillens dance at Nebraska governor's inaugural ball. Updated:...
klkntv.com
Nebraska senator introduces bill to cap insulin price at $100 a month
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – There’s a push to lower insulin prices in Nebraska, capping the cost at $100 a month for those with private insurance. The legislation, introduced by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, would start in January 2024. There’s already a $35 cap on insulin prices for...
WOWT
More than 140 Omaha Police officers stop paying dues to Latino Peace Officers Association following FBI searches
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s been a mass exodus from an Omaha nonprofit. It comes after the FBI searched homes and a business last month. The Omaha Latino Peace Officers Association is hemorrhaging dues-paying members. The current president and past president, who are both Omaha Police officers, are under...
klkntv.com
Nebraska storms are reminder to make sure you have insurance coverage you need
SEWARD, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s been more than six months since large hail brought widespread damage to Seward, but some homeowners are still waiting on repairs. That’s why it’s important to have clear communication with your insurance agent about your exact needs. Mandy Cutshall and her...
North Platte Telegraph
City of Omaha alleges juror in federal civil trial spoke to former Omaha police officer
The City of Omaha is requesting an evidentiary hearing in its bid for a new trial in a federal civil case won by a former Omaha police captain. In filings last week, Deputy City Attorney Michelle Peters alleges that one juror of the eight-person jury “spoke to people about the trial, which was learned by a former Omaha police officer during the trial.”
