Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Lincoln City Council appoints Michelle Suarez to fill Raybould’s seat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Scottsbluff native Michelle Suarez will now fill the Lincoln City Council seat left vacant by Jane Raybould. On Monday, Suarez was unanimously approved by the City Council to fill the District 3 seat, which covers southwest and central Lincoln. She will now take over for...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

LTU engineer wins Mayor’s Award of Excellence for Lincoln employees

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird handed out her monthly Award of Excellence on Monday at the city council meeting. Zachary Becker, a senior engineer in the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department, was given the honor. Gaylor Baird said Becker’s leadership helped get the 56th Street...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief

LINCOLN — “Win Big Money” and “Win $15,000 Today” read the signs at a small outlet at a strip mall in Kearney, Nebraska. One wall of the mostly barren shop is lined with video machines that are a dead ringer for slot machines that are now being played at Nebraska’s first legal casinos in Lincoln […] The post Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
insideradio.com

50-Year Nebraska Broadcasting Exec Dick Chapin Has Died.

Dick Chapin, who spent more than 30 years managing Lincoln, NE-based Stuart Broadcasting, and was the first person ever to be elected as Chairman of both the Radio Advertising Bureau and the National Association of Broadcasters, passed away at 99 in Lincoln on Jan. 5. During his more-than-50 years of...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Gov. Jim Pillen announces NDOT Director

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announced Friday that he has appointed the next director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). Pillen has appointed Vicki Kramer as the next NDOT director. "Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state's transportation...
LINCOLN, NE
3 News Now

THIS WEEK IN WEATHER HISTORY: The 1975 Omaha Blizzard

If you watched our Channel 3 Then, 3 News Now series of videos that aired at the end of last year (and if not...you can find them on our YouTube Channel). On one of those videos, Chief Meteorologist Mark Stitz and Meteorologist Caitlin Connel uncover an old film of cars stuck in snow, people walking to shelter, and even a bus stuck in a drift. These were scenes commonplace in the days following January 10, 1975. On that day, Omaha experienced one of the most impactful blizzards recorded in the area. In this installment of This Week in Weather History let us look back at this historic blizzard.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two sentenced for gaining access to vacant Beatrice manufacturing plant

BEATRICE - Two persons caught allegedly attempting to take property from a vacant manufacturing plant in Beatrice were sentenced last week. 36-year-old Brandyn Tomes, of Lincoln was sentenced to a three-year-probation term for convictions of 2nd-degree criminal trespass and possession of a controlled substance. 39-year-old Julie Rodgers, of Lincoln was...
BEATRICE, NE
doniphanherald.com

Tax issue forces Bellevue Chamber of Commerce to suspend operations

OMAHA — The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce has announced that it will suspend operations because of a tax issue dating back to 2011. Citing the loss of federal tax-exempt status, Chamber President and CEO Michelle Andahl announced that she would step down and the organization’s programming would be suspended indefinitely. Chamber members were encouraged to join the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce in the interim.
BELLEVUE, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska lands Virginia wide receiver transfer Billy Kemp

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Matt Rhule and his staff added another transfer on Monday night in Virginia wide receiver Billy Kemp. Kemp, in five seasons with Virginia, caught 192 passes for 1,774 yards and eight touchdowns. The 5-foot-9, 172-pounder initially declared for the draft before entering the portal on...
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want to live'

Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillens dance at Nebraska governor's inaugural ball. Updated:...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

City of Omaha alleges juror in federal civil trial spoke to former Omaha police officer

The City of Omaha is requesting an evidentiary hearing in its bid for a new trial in a federal civil case won by a former Omaha police captain. In filings last week, Deputy City Attorney Michelle Peters alleges that one juror of the eight-person jury “spoke to people about the trial, which was learned by a former Omaha police officer during the trial.”
OMAHA, NE

