Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Utahns welcome 2023 by reevaluating their relationship with alcohol
SALT LAKE CITY — Dry January isn't an accurate way to describe the weather in Utah this month, but the term doesn’t have anything to do with mother nature. It’s about giving-up alcohol for 31 days. Dry January first began as a public health initiative from Alcohol...
kslnewsradio.com
Pandemic-era food and rent assistance programs ending soon in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Two assistance programs that helped Utahns with food and rent during the pandemic will stop in the coming months. The emergency monthly increase for food stamps, officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, called SNAP, will end in March. The monthly increase averaged between $175 to $200 per household.
Outdoor Retailer plans big 'homecoming' as it returns to Utah
When does the Outdoor Retailer trade show start in Utah? Will Outdoor Retailer have other events in Utah this year?
This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah
You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest manmade structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
10 Things Utah Adults Hide From Their Parents
Navigating a relationship with your parents as an adult can sometimes be a little tricky. They still love you, and you still love them, but when you become an adult, you have to establish boundaries. On the one hand, you want to be treated as an adult with your own...
eastidahonews.com
Plan to ride an OHV in Utah? You may need to take an educational course first
SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — Riding off-highway vehicles is a popular activity in Utah, but anyone 18 and older will now need to complete an online educational course before they can ride most off-highway vehicles on state public lands. The free educational course is required for adults who plan...
bitcoinist.com
Strange Antennas Used For A Secret Crypto Mining Activity Are Sprouting In Utah’s Hills
Strange antennas have been spotted cropping from the hills of Salt Lake City in Utah, that seem to be linked to a crypto mining company. According to KSLTV-5, the antennas appeared a year ago and authorities still have no idea who is leaving them on the hills. The unit consists...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
13 Words Only Utahns Know How To Pronounce
People from all over the world come to Utah for our amazing National Parks, and other fun things to do. But when people from out of town try to pronounce certain Utah words, it's obvious they are not locals. It's not like you're going to be punched in the face...
Whose river is it anyway? Stream access fight once again on battlefield
The Utah Supreme Court is considering a case arguing that because early Utah settlers had freely accessed waterways in the area for fishing, anglers today should be able to cross private property to get to public fishing.
Utah is the land of fry sauce. So who has the best fries in the state?
Where are the best French fries in Utah? Best fries in Utah. Where to get fries in Utah. Best fries in Salt Lake City.
The Smallest City In Utah Has Only 149 People
When I first moved to St. George, Utah from Las Vegas, I was under the impression that St. George was a tiny town. I was wrong. St. George is actually the 5th largest city in the state, and is growing every day. Wanna see what a TRULY small town in...
ksl.com
Utah prairie dog comeback forces change to state management
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Prairie dogs, found only in the southwestern part of the state, are making a comeback. Consequently, the Utah Wildlife Board of the Division of Wildlife Resources has approved changes to how it will manage the animal. Populations of the Utah prairie dog have increased...
knpr
Researchers issue dire warning for Great Salt Lake
Researchers have published an emergency briefing warning that the Great Salt Lake could disappear “as we know it” in the next five years. They’re calling on Utah’s governor, legislature and residents to make drastic changes to reverse the lake’s decline. "Facing this crisis will require...
KSLTV
Outdoor Retailer makes its big return to Utah this week
SALT LAKE CITY — Monday is a huge day for Utah, as the massive tradeshow Outdoor Retailer gets ready to make its official return to the Beehive State. The last time downtown Salt Lake City businesses saw an influx from Outdoor Retailer was back in 2017, right before it ended its 21-year run at the Salt Palace. The show was one of Utah’s biggest, known to bring hundreds of millions into the local economy twice a year.
suindependent.com
Who’s Using Most of Utah’s Water?
If you learned that one Utah industry produced less than 1% of our state’s gross product, employed a little over 2% of our workforce, yet used 82% of our water, would that seem like a reasonable allocation of our limited water resources?. Utah’s agriculture industry is the elephant in...
As Colorado Brings Back Wolves, Utah Faces Misinformation
Two years after Coloradoans voted to reintroduce gray wolves in the state’s western slope, the issue is raising concerns in neighboring Utah. Specifically, ranchers and hunters in the Beehive State worry that predators will adversely affect their livestock and prey animals, respectively. Kirk Robinson, Ph.D, is the founder and executive director of the Western Wildlife […] The post As Colorado Brings Back Wolves, Utah Faces Misinformation appeared first on DogTime.
kslnewsradio.com
Animal shelters inundated, pushing capacity after new year
SALT LAKE CITY — For weeks ahead of the new year, animal shelters around Utah and the nation offered reduced adoption fees, fostering perks, and more to try to get some of their shelter animals into new homes. But after the new year, and pushes for adoption — shelters...
ksl.com
Utah Latinos passing on cultural traditions during Día de los Reyes
SALT LAKE CITY — Irma Hofer grew up in Baja California, Mexico, setting her shoes out by her bed or next to the window each year on Jan. 5 before going to sleep. The tradition was in anticipation of a visit from the three wise men, who leave presents in and around the shoes for children to wake up to on Jan. 6, or Día de los Reyes — a holiday celebrated in many Hispanic countries. The Jan. 6 date honors the wise men's journey, which tradition says would have taken 12 days from the time they saw the Christmas star.
ksl.com
Poaching up 11% in 2022, Utah wildlife officials say
SALT LAKE CITY — A little less than 1,300 animals were illegally killed in Utah last year, representing an 11% increase in year-over-year cases, state wildlife officials said Thursday. However, fewer big game animals were killed in 2022. There was also a decrease in citations issued to hunters and...
Comments / 0