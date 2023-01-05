UCF Football News

UCF coaching decisions and NFL Draft announcements.

During the past couple of days, there's been quite a bit of news with UCF Football in terms of coaching and the NFL Draft. Let's dive in.

As discussed in the opinion article about Darin Hinshaw taking over play calling duties earlier today, head coach Gus Malzahn has made it clear that he’s happy with his new offensive coordinator.

Malzahn was not done with his coaching decisions either. He also provided an opportunity for an assistant coach already on the staff.

Running back coach and co-offensive coordinator Tim Harris, Jr. has done a commendable job with UCF’s running backs, and the offense overall, since being in Orlando. Promotion deserved.

There’s also the situation with a player that’s moving on and deserved every bit of applause that he received from Knight Nation while he wore the black and gold, and that’s running back Isaiah Bowswer . He was at UCF for two seasons after being with the Northwestern Wildcats.

Just like Bowser, former tight end Kemore Gamble has announced his intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. He played one season for the Knights after being at the University of Florida.

One more NFL Knight to mention, and that’s long snapper Alex Ward . He has been one of the nation’s best long snappers during the past few seasons. Good luck to Ward as he heads off to pro football.

Good luck to each Knight that's moving on, as well as the others that have or will decide to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

