ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Keep Tyler Beautiful reveals three new traffic boxes featuring floral artwork

By Cynthia Miranda
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bp0tx_0k4qGErG00

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Keep Tyler Beautiful has wrapped three new stunning traffic boxes.

This is part of the city’s Beauty and the Box program, which was started in 2016 to add more beauty in Tyler by using designs from local artists.

New Rose Capital mural in full bloom in Tyler

The project grew and there are now 94 vinyl-wrapped boxes. The initiative originally only added artwork to traffic cabinets in non-residentially zoned areas, but now they are also going to decorate other places.

“We are now wrapping traffic boxes that are in residential zones as long as they are not right in front of a house,” said Erin Garner, the Keep Tyler Beautiful Coordinator. “We had several boxes like the one on Broadway Avenue and Rice Road that is considered residential but is not directly in a neighborhood. We are so excited to be opening up the program to these boxes but will be limiting artwork to nature imagery like roses, azaleas, bees and other flora and fauna that displays Tyler’s natural beauty.”

East Texas seafood restaurants gear up for crawfish season

The boxes listed below and their location were recently revealed:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CCAlN_0k4qGErG00
Loop 323 and New Copeland Road
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yzkfb_0k4qGErG00
Broadway Avenue and Rice Road
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xgQ6k_0k4qGErG00
Front Street and Lyons Avenue

The following boxes were also wrapped:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T2Mp4_0k4qGErG00
Loop 323 and Earl Campbell Parkway
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kfTH7_0k4qGErG00
Broadway Avenue and Centennial Parkway
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01wTS8_0k4qGErG00
Front Street and Bonner Avenue
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Tyler-favorite restaurant Traditions announces closure

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The owners of Traditions, a longtime favorite restaurant in Tyler, announced they will close the venue’s doors permanently. In a letter sent out by Kandi, Robert and Kristn Owens, it was revealed that Saturday was the restaurant’s last day of service and that as of Sunday Traditions would no longer be open for business after 23 years of operation.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Popular Tyler, TX Restaurant Announces They are Closing After 23 Years

This morning, the owners of a popular cafeteria-style restaurant in Tyler, Texas announced that they plan to close their doors after 23 years. Via a post on their Facebook page, the owners of Traditions Restaurant in Tyler announced they're planning to close the upscale cafeteria and catering business after 23 years. You can tell by the tone of the post that the Owens Family had a tough decision to make. Here's some of what they had to say to their customers:
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

200 Pop Watch Shirts Will Be Given Out This Month in Longview, TX

When was the last time you went to a high school basketball game and cheered on athletes that are playing because they love the game? If you’re like me, it’s been way too long, but you have an incentive to check out a game soon. As the first 200 home side adult tickets to watch the Spring Hill Panthers take on the Henderson Lions will receive a free Spring Hill ‘White Out’ Pop Watch shirt. The game will be played at Spring Hill in Longview, Texas on Tuesday, January 17th.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

New Rose Capital mural in full bloom in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A couple of roses are in full bloom in Tyler. A new mural that was unveiled in December of 2022 features bright pink, red and yellow colored roses on a black background. “Welcome to the Rose Capital” is written on the wall and the artwork is known as the Rose Capital […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

The 90th Texas Rose Festival Queen is Laura Bryan

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The 90th Texas Rose Festival Parade Queen and theme was announced on Thursday. The 2023 queen is Laura Bryan, a Tyler native and sophomore at Southern Methodist University. The theme for 2023 is The Story of Film. “I am overwhelmed with excitement to join the 89th past queens that have come […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Cirque Italia to bring ‘Water Circus’ to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Cirque Italia has announced plans to bring their “Water Circus” show to Tyler starting Jan. 19 in the Broadway Square Mall parking lot. The circus said they plan to hold performances under their white and blue big top tent from Jan. 19 to 22. The following showtimes have been announced: Cirque […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Alzheimer’s Alliance debuts new dementia legal guide

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Alzheimer’s Alliance recently created a free guide to help families caring for someone with dementia. The web and print version of their Legal Guide for Dementia Care was made after receiving funding from the Texas Bar Foundation in hopes of being a life-changing resource for East Texas families. Rebecca Smith […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
US105

Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon

Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler police respond to stabbing on S. Kennedy Ave.

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man was stabbed in Tyler Saturday night, then taken to a hospital where he is recovering. Just before 9 p.m., Tyler police were called to S. Kennedy Ave. on a report that a man had been stabbed. The victim said he didn’t know where he was stabbed or by whom.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Lab mix Buck available for adoption in Tyler

Buck is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. He is a 9-year-old Labrador retriever mix. Buck weighs about 80 pounds and is fully vetted. He has lots of love to give and is just waiting for the perfect family or person to give it all to. Buck will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting sweet Buck, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet-and-greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview Police officer, veteran dies from cancer

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police Department has announced that Officer Larry Solomon died from angiosarcoma cancer at his home, surrounded by his family on Saturday morning Jan. 8. Solomon was a veteran of the U.S Marine Corp and served as police officer in Longview for eight years. He and his wife had two children. […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy