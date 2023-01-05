Keep Tyler Beautiful reveals three new traffic boxes featuring floral artwork

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Keep Tyler Beautiful has wrapped three new stunning traffic boxes.

This is part of the city’s Beauty and the Box program, which was started in 2016 to add more beauty in Tyler by using designs from local artists.

The project grew and there are now 94 vinyl-wrapped boxes. The initiative originally only added artwork to traffic cabinets in non-residentially zoned areas, but now they are also going to decorate other places.

“We are now wrapping traffic boxes that are in residential zones as long as they are not right in front of a house,” said Erin Garner, the Keep Tyler Beautiful Coordinator. “We had several boxes like the one on Broadway Avenue and Rice Road that is considered residential but is not directly in a neighborhood. We are so excited to be opening up the program to these boxes but will be limiting artwork to nature imagery like roses, azaleas, bees and other flora and fauna that displays Tyler’s natural beauty.”

The boxes listed below and their location were recently revealed:

Loop 323 and New Copeland Road

Broadway Avenue and Rice Road

Front Street and Lyons Avenue

The following boxes were also wrapped:

Loop 323 and Earl Campbell Parkway

Broadway Avenue and Centennial Parkway

Front Street and Bonner Avenue

