Man indicted in attempted stabbing of Nassau detectives: DA

COPIAGUE, N.Y. (1010 WINS) — A man has been indicted for attempting to stab two Nassau County police detectives last March in Copiague, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said Thursday.

Eric Terranova, 40, is charged with two counts of attempted aggravated assault on a police officer, two counts of first-degree attempted assault, two counts of menacing a police officer, four counts of second-degree attempted assault and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the investigation, the two detectives arrived at Terranova's home on Buchanan Avenue at 4:30 p.m. on March 19, 2022, to look into allegations that he had made threatening phone calls to employees of a Stop & Shop grocery store in Nassau County.

Terranova allegedly began fidgeting with his hands in his jacket pockets while speaking with the detectives on his front porch. According to prosecutors, when the police questioned if he had any weapons, Terranova took a switchblade knife from his pocket and handed it to them.

Terranova allegedly suddenly became irate, stormed into his home and slammed the front door shut.

Surveillance video then showed the detectives return to their unmarked vehicle. Terranova exited the side entrance of his home and charged at the detectives as one of the detectives entered the driver's side of the vehicle and the other was about to enter the passenger side.

Prosecutors said Terranova was holding a switchblade knife over his head and screaming he was "God."

The detectives repeatedly directed Terranova to drop the knife. Terranova ignored their commands and continued to charge at the detectives. The officers then fired their weapons, striking Terranova.

Terranova then ran directly at one of the detectives with the knife still raised over his head. The detectives continued to fire their handguns until Terranova fell to the ground.

Both detectives immediately rendered aid to Terranova and yelled for bystanders to call 911. The defendant was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

"Thankfully, the defendant’s brazen attack on these police officers in broad daylight ended without the loss of life," Tierney said in a statement. "It is a stark reminder of the dangers police officers face on a daily basis."

A grand jury declined to charge the officers for their actions.

Terranova is being held on $500,000 cash, $1 million bond or $5 million partially secured bond. His slated to appear in court again on Monday.