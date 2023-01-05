ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copiague, NY

Man indicted in attempted stabbing of Nassau detectives: DA

By Brian Brant
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVbpz_0k4qFhIQ00

COPIAGUE, N.Y. (1010 WINS) — A man has been indicted for attempting to stab two Nassau County police detectives last March in Copiague, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said Thursday.

Eric Terranova, 40, is charged with two counts of attempted aggravated assault on a police officer, two counts of first-degree attempted assault, two counts of menacing a police officer, four counts of second-degree attempted assault and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the investigation, the two detectives arrived at Terranova's home on Buchanan Avenue at 4:30 p.m. on March 19, 2022, to look into allegations that he had made threatening phone calls to employees of a Stop & Shop grocery store in Nassau County.

Terranova allegedly began fidgeting with his hands in his jacket pockets while speaking with the detectives on his front porch. According to prosecutors, when the police questioned if he had any weapons, Terranova took a switchblade knife from his pocket and handed it to them.

Terranova allegedly suddenly became irate, stormed into his home and slammed the front door shut.

Surveillance video then showed the detectives return to their unmarked vehicle. Terranova exited the side entrance of his home and charged at the detectives as one of the detectives entered the driver's side of the vehicle and the other was about to enter the passenger side.

Prosecutors said Terranova was holding a switchblade knife over his head and screaming he was "God."

The detectives repeatedly directed Terranova to drop the knife. Terranova ignored their commands and continued to charge at the detectives. The officers then fired their weapons, striking Terranova.

Terranova then ran directly at one of the detectives with the knife still raised over his head. The detectives continued to fire their handguns until Terranova fell to the ground.

Both detectives immediately rendered aid to Terranova and yelled for bystanders to call 911. The defendant was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

"Thankfully, the defendant’s brazen attack on these police officers in broad daylight ended without the loss of life," Tierney said in a statement. "It is a stark reminder of the dangers police officers face on a daily basis."

A grand jury declined to charge the officers for their actions.

Terranova is being held on $500,000 cash, $1 million bond or $5 million partially secured bond. His slated to appear in court again on Monday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Herald Community Newspapers

Queens man arrested in Inwood for drugs

A Queens man was arrested after Nassau officers stopped him in Inwood at 11:23 p.m. on Jan. 8. Police saw a 2019 BMW driving east on Burnside Avenue with heavily tinted windows. During the subsequent investigation, officers found that Shadon Chestnut, 22, of 89th Avenue, had fentanyl and cocaine inside the vehicle.
QUEENS, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Nesconset Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly burglarized a business in Nesconset in December. A man allegedly stole items from multiple storage lockers at the Public Storage, located at 770 Nesconset Highway...
NESCONSET, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Medford Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who allegedly stole merchandise from a Medford store. A man allegedly stole an EGO snow blower from Lowe’s, located at 2796 Route 112, on December...
MEDFORD, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed to death in Williamsburg, police say

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was stabbed to death in Brooklyn last week, police said Monday. Authorities found Daniel Ryan, 30, with stab wounds to the neck and torso on the sidewalk in front of 131 Moore St. in Williamsburg just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to the NYPD. Ryan was taken to the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Queens man who shot his wife in hotel gets 22 years in prison

QUEENS, NY – A Queens man who tried to kill his wife during a domestic dispute in a hotel is going to prison. She was naked when police found her in the hotel lobby. Malcom White, who was found guilty in July, was sentenced today to 22 years-to-life in prison for shooting his wife during a dispute at a hotel in Jamaica, Queens, in March 2020. After a two-week trial in July, the jury found White guilty of attempted murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon. Judge Yavinsky sentenced White to 22 years to life. On The post Queens man who shot his wife in hotel gets 22 years in prison appeared first on Shore News Network.
QUEENS, NY
bronx.com

NYPD School Safety Agent, Chemise Kane, 37, Arrested

On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 1442 hours, the following 37-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 106th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Chemise Kane. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment: threat by phone. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYCHA Employee, Malik Fogg, 28, Arrested

On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 2201 hours, the following 28-year-old male on-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Malik Fogg. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYPD seeking couple wanted for indecent act on MTA bus

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is asking the public today for assistance in identifying and finding a couple wanted for performing a lewd act aboard a New York City MTA bus in December. Police are once again asking the public to assist in identifying them. The couple who were aboard an MTA bus in New York City last engaging in a lewd kast month is now being sought by detectives with the NYPD’s 104th Precinct after it was learned a juvenile witness observed them. According to police, on December 16th, the couple engaged in a The post NYPD seeking couple wanted for indecent act on MTA bus appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

Jose Ortiz, 65, Arrested For The Murder Of Tyrone Quick, 45

On Friday, January 06, 2022, at approximately 2057 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an assault inside of an apartment, located in a residential building at 1212 University Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed a 45-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with stab wounds to the chest and a 39-year-old...
BRONX, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy