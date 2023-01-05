WHERE'S LINDA? NYPD search for Bronx woman, 67, reported missing before New Year

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD released a photo Thursday of a 67-year-old Bronx woman who has been missing since last week, according to authorities.

Linda Rubbo-Padilla was reported missing and was last seen leaving her residence on Friday, December 30, 2022 at approximately 1 p.m., officials said.

The missing woman is described as being 5'2" tall, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair.

She was last seen wearing blue pants and a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).