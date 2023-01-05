ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

fox56news.com

KSP investigating deadly Hart Co. bus-involved crash

The crash happened Friday around 4 p.m. on North Jackson Highway. KSP investigating deadly Hart Co. bus-involved crash. The crash happened Friday around 4 p.m. on North Jackson Highway. Jan. 9: Travel perks, luxury cars, and sports. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on January...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Two killed in Breathitt Co. crash

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two men were killed in a Breathitt County crash on Thursday. Kentucky State Police says they received a call of a single-vehicle accident on KY 1098 in the Southfork community Thursday night. KSP says their investigation indicated that 31-year-old Chad Hardin was driving a Chevrolet...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Leatherwood Elementary to use ‘emergency day’ after water outage

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Leatherwood Elementary School will be closed Monday, January 9, for an ‘emergency day.’. Perry County Superintendent Kent Campbell announced on his Facebook page that the school is suffering from a water outage. Students and staff will not report that day, and staff will make...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia firefighters battle house fire, explosion in Kenova

(Video above courtesy of Austin West) KENOVA, WV (WOWK) — Wayne County 911 said there was a structure fire in Kenova, West Virginia, on Sunday evening. Dispatchers answered the call around 6 p.m. They said the fire started in the 100 block of Wilson Court. Dispatchers also said there were no injuries. They were not […]
KENOVA, WV
fox56news.com

Mt. Sterling woman arrested on drug charges

A traffic stop in Montgomery County lead to deputies arresting a Mt. Sterling woman on drug charges. A traffic stop in Montgomery County lead to deputies arresting a Mt. Sterling woman on drug charges. Laurel County deputies locate fake cop. The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said they have located the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

LIHEAP Crisis enrollment period open now through March 31st

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Officials with Community Action Agencies across the mountains announced the crisis component for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP, is now open. Rick Baker, the LKLP executive director who oversees the operation in Leslie, Knott, Letcher and Perry County, told WYMT’s...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
The Hazard Herald

Water issues ongoing from Christmas storm

The City of Hazard held a special utilities meeting Tuesday to discuss the current situation concerning the extensive water breaks due to the recent sub-zero temperatures experienced over the Christmas holiday. The meeting consisted of employees of the city who have been working continuously since the inclement weather first arrived...
HAZARD, KY
The Hazard Herald

Perry County Schools names Campbell new superintendent

In less than two months, the Perry County Schools Board of Education voted to end its current superintendent’s contract early and named a new superintendent. During a special meeting held Dec. 26, the board named West Perry Elementary Principal Kent Campbell to succeed Jonathan Jett, whose retirement is set to become effective Dec. 31.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Laurel County Woman Arrested For Fraudulent Use Of A Credit Card

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested Julia Rae Davis age 57 of Paris, KY on Thursday afternoon January 5, 2023 at approximately 3:20 PM. The arrest occurred at a motel in southern Laurel County approximately 9 miles South of London after Sgt. Mehler was dispatched to a complaint of illegal use of a debit/credit card and that the person allegedly using it was staying there.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
The Hazard Herald

HPD: Intoxicated man was attempting to grab children

A Floyd County man was arrested in Hazard after, police said, he was found to be intoxicated on Broadway and attempting to “grab some kids” as they were walking by. According to an arrest citation written by Hazard Police Officer John Holbrook, at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 3, the HPD received a report that a man, later identified as Matthew E. Moore, 42, of Sugar Camp Road, Prestonsburg, was standing in the middle of Broadway Street attempting to grab some children who were walking to school.
HAZARD, KY
The Hazard Herald

The Hazard Herald

