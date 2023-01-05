Read full article on original website
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE CO. BEATS BOYD CO. TO WIN THE CLASS 2A SECTION 8 CHAMPIONSHIP
Eastern, Ky. — The Lawrence Co. Girls Basketball team ( 11-3 ) is headed to Owensboro after winning the Class 2A Section 8 Championship 60-50 over Boyd Co. Saturday at Floyd Central. 2A Section 8 Champs. Katina Ward, Leandra Curnutte, Steve Curnutte, Kaison Ward, Abby Nelson, Emmalee Holt, Kensley...
fox56news.com
KSP investigating deadly Hart Co. bus-involved crash
The crash happened Friday around 4 p.m. on North Jackson Highway. KSP investigating deadly Hart Co. bus-involved crash. The crash happened Friday around 4 p.m. on North Jackson Highway. Jan. 9: Travel perks, luxury cars, and sports. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on January...
WKYT 27
Two killed in Breathitt Co. crash
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two men were killed in a Breathitt County crash on Thursday. Kentucky State Police says they received a call of a single-vehicle accident on KY 1098 in the Southfork community Thursday night. KSP says their investigation indicated that 31-year-old Chad Hardin was driving a Chevrolet...
wymt.com
Leatherwood Elementary to use ‘emergency day’ after water outage
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Leatherwood Elementary School will be closed Monday, January 9, for an ‘emergency day.’. Perry County Superintendent Kent Campbell announced on his Facebook page that the school is suffering from a water outage. Students and staff will not report that day, and staff will make...
wymt.com
Five months after floods, search continues for missing Breathitt Co. woman
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been more than five months since 60-year-old Vanessa Baker went missing from the Lost Creek community. But search and rescue crews were still hopeful they could find her Saturday. “We’ve been planning this for three weeks,” said Chief John May of Wolfe County...
thelevisalazer.com
MANSLAUGHTER, STRANGULATION AND THREATENING DEPUTY AMONG MARTIN COUNTY INDICTMENTS
Martin County Grand Jury met on January 5, 2023 and started off the new year with a slew of indictments including manslaughter as Timothy Ramey is charged with manslaughter in the second degree by causing the death of Brenda Maynard in an auto accident. There is also a strangulation charge and thefts of over $1,000 in copper from AT&T.
West Virginia firefighters battle house fire, explosion in Kenova
(Video above courtesy of Austin West) KENOVA, WV (WOWK) — Wayne County 911 said there was a structure fire in Kenova, West Virginia, on Sunday evening. Dispatchers answered the call around 6 p.m. They said the fire started in the 100 block of Wilson Court. Dispatchers also said there were no injuries. They were not […]
fox56news.com
Mt. Sterling woman arrested on drug charges
A traffic stop in Montgomery County lead to deputies arresting a Mt. Sterling woman on drug charges. A traffic stop in Montgomery County lead to deputies arresting a Mt. Sterling woman on drug charges. Laurel County deputies locate fake cop. The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said they have located the...
wymt.com
‘Use them, not abuse them’: Officials respond to Magoffin County park incident
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After community complaints brought attention to an issue at a Magoffin County park, officials are highlighting the importance of taking care of community spaces. A video shared on Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman’s Facebook page asked the public’s help identifying the drivers of several vehicles caught...
WKYT 27
Community gathers to support Wolfe Co. student in critical condition
CAMPTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Michael Brewer’s happy place is the Wolfe County High School gym. “He loves to play [basketball],” said Stacy Usher, Brewer’s neighbor. “He’ll come in here, any free time he has, throughout the day and shoot baskets.”. It’s where the high school...
Kentucky man racks up multiple charges after Floyd County traffic stop
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — One Kentucky man is facing several drug-related charges after he was pulled over in the Prestonsburg area on Saturday. Prestonsburg Police Department says Officer J. Arms stopped a 2006 Buick Lacross for a traffic violation. The officer found methamphetamine and heroin in the vehicle, police say. Authorities say that Earl […]
Officials: Despite tragedy, Hazard, Perry County had a successful 2022
Though officials say progress in 2022 was made more difficult by the summer’s historic and deadly flooding, both Hazard and Perry County had successes, even as they recovered. While both Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini and Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander acknowledged how devastating the flooding was, both also...
wymt.com
LIHEAP Crisis enrollment period open now through March 31st
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Officials with Community Action Agencies across the mountains announced the crisis component for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP, is now open. Rick Baker, the LKLP executive director who oversees the operation in Leslie, Knott, Letcher and Perry County, told WYMT’s...
SOAR EKY Gala rescheduled for April 29, award nominations extended to Jan. 31
Shaping Our Appalachian Region’s (SOAR) first-ever EKY Gala, presented by Kentucky Power, has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 29, 2023. The event will still take place at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg. The gala will include a red carpet arrival, awards ceremony, and reception celebrating those moving Appalachian...
wymt.com
‘Do not stop for this vehicle’: Officials issue warning to Laurel County drivers
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to drivers on Sunday. Officials said someone installed blue flashing lights on their car, and the person is reportedly stopping other cars in southern Laurel County. The person is not a police officer, and...
Water issues ongoing from Christmas storm
The City of Hazard held a special utilities meeting Tuesday to discuss the current situation concerning the extensive water breaks due to the recent sub-zero temperatures experienced over the Christmas holiday. The meeting consisted of employees of the city who have been working continuously since the inclement weather first arrived...
Perry County Schools names Campbell new superintendent
In less than two months, the Perry County Schools Board of Education voted to end its current superintendent’s contract early and named a new superintendent. During a special meeting held Dec. 26, the board named West Perry Elementary Principal Kent Campbell to succeed Jonathan Jett, whose retirement is set to become effective Dec. 31.
q95fm.net
Laurel County Woman Arrested For Fraudulent Use Of A Credit Card
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested Julia Rae Davis age 57 of Paris, KY on Thursday afternoon January 5, 2023 at approximately 3:20 PM. The arrest occurred at a motel in southern Laurel County approximately 9 miles South of London after Sgt. Mehler was dispatched to a complaint of illegal use of a debit/credit card and that the person allegedly using it was staying there.
1 dead, 2 injured in fatal crash in London
A fatal two-vehicle accident led to the intersection of KY Highway 192 and the Hal Rogers Parkway briefly being shut down on Saturday.
HPD: Intoxicated man was attempting to grab children
A Floyd County man was arrested in Hazard after, police said, he was found to be intoxicated on Broadway and attempting to “grab some kids” as they were walking by. According to an arrest citation written by Hazard Police Officer John Holbrook, at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 3, the HPD received a report that a man, later identified as Matthew E. Moore, 42, of Sugar Camp Road, Prestonsburg, was standing in the middle of Broadway Street attempting to grab some children who were walking to school.
