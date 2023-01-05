ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

KSBW.com

Monterey County storm: Evacuation warnings for entire Salinas River

SALINAS, Calif. — A strong atmospheric river brought several inches of rain and high winds across the Central Coast. Heavy rains have caused widespread flooding and forced hundreds of people to evacuates from their homes. Evacuation Orders. Evacuation map: Evacuation Map. San Lorenzo Creek - Evacuation Order issued for...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Evacuation rates being offered at Monterey county hotels

MONTEREY, Calif. — Severe winter storms have caused numerous floods, slides and road closures throughout Monterey County. With multiple areas in the region impacted, the Monterey County hospitality industry has announced they are offering residents, under current or future evacuation orders, discounted rates on hotel rooms with many waiving pet policies to help keep families together.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Schools across the Central Coast close during Monday's storm

SALINAS, Calif. — Schools in Monterey and Santa Cruz counties are closing as a dangerous atmospheric river is making it unsafe for students and staff to get to campus. In Santa Cruz County, all Bonny Doon Union Elementary School District schools were closed on Monday. In addition, Bradley Elementary School was closed in Watsonville.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Highway 101 flooding at Gilroy prompts closure and causes traffic mess on Monday

GILROY, Calif. — Update from the California Highway Patrol:. US-101 northbound, at SR-25, has one lane open. US-101 southbound, south of 10th St. is still closed. Both directions of Highway 101 in the Gilroy area have been shut down due to flooding on Monday according to the California Highway Patrol. It's unclear when lanes will reopen.
GILROY, CA
KSBW.com

Hazel Hawkins Hospital cancels public forum on Monday due to storm

HOLLISTER, Calif. — A public forum at Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital has been cancelled on Monday due to severe weather. The facility they planned to use, the Veterans Memorial Building on 649 San Benito Street in Hollister, has been updated to an emergency evacuation center to an emergency shelter.
HOLLISTER, CA
KSBW.com

A look at the storm timeline for your neighborhood and when flooding is expected

SALINAS, Calif. — A storm brought heavy rain and gusty winds overnight and into early morning Monday. The storm reached its highest intensity in the overnight hours. The heavy rain and gusty winds are expected to continue throughout the morning, but will begin to calm down in the afternoon as the storm moves to the east and south.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Flood advisory issued for Watsonville on Saturday

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The City of Watsonville has issued a Flood Advisory that goes into effect today through Tuesday for the following areas shaded in blue on this map:. The city of Watsonville has also posted the map here. Residents should prepare for possible flooding and evacuations. Pre-filled sandbags...
WATSONVILLE, CA

