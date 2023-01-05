Read full article on original website
Related
KSBW.com
Monterey County storm: Evacuation warnings for entire Salinas River
SALINAS, Calif. — A strong atmospheric river brought several inches of rain and high winds across the Central Coast. Heavy rains have caused widespread flooding and forced hundreds of people to evacuates from their homes. Evacuation Orders. Evacuation map: Evacuation Map. San Lorenzo Creek - Evacuation Order issued for...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County storm: Most evacuation orders lifted, neighborhoods recovering from flooding
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A strong atmospheric river brought several inches of rain and high winds across the Central Coast. Heavy rains have caused widespread flooding and forced hundreds of people to evacuates from their homes. >>Find your zone, here. Evacuation Orders. >>Find your zone, here. Watsonville area: CRZ-E071,...
KSBW.com
San Benito County: Storm brings evacuation orders and flood watches
SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. — San Benito county has posted a map showing road closures throughout the county. You can access that map by clicking here. A small section of Aromitas Road south of Quarry Road. Panoche Road from its intersection at CA 25 to the small community of...
KSBW.com
Evacuation rates being offered at Monterey county hotels
MONTEREY, Calif. — Severe winter storms have caused numerous floods, slides and road closures throughout Monterey County. With multiple areas in the region impacted, the Monterey County hospitality industry has announced they are offering residents, under current or future evacuation orders, discounted rates on hotel rooms with many waiving pet policies to help keep families together.
KSBW.com
Schools across the Central Coast close during Monday's storm
SALINAS, Calif. — Schools in Monterey and Santa Cruz counties are closing as a dangerous atmospheric river is making it unsafe for students and staff to get to campus. In Santa Cruz County, all Bonny Doon Union Elementary School District schools were closed on Monday. In addition, Bradley Elementary School was closed in Watsonville.
KSBW.com
Monterey County storm: Evacuation orders issued, power outage affected peninsula
SALINAS, Calif. — A strong atmospheric river brought several inches of rain and high winds across the Central Coast. Heavy rains have caused widespread flooding and forced hundreds of people to evacuates from their homes. Monterey County Evacuation Orders. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation order...
KSBW.com
Power outages being reported on the Monterey peninsula by PG&E on Monday
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Thousands of customers are without power in Monterey countyaccording to PG&E. The areas most impacted area are Pebble Beach, Del Monte Forest and areas of Carmel Valley. According to their website the power should be back for come areas on the peninsula by Monday evening.
KSBW.com
Highway 9 closed at several locations due impacts of severe weather including slides
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. — Highway 9 over the Santa Cruz mountains is closed at several sections due to severe weather which has caused slides blocking at least 2 sections of the road. The California Highway Patrol put out a traffic alert due to a slide blocking the state route...
KSBW.com
Evacuation warnings issued for areas of Monterey County due to forecast storm
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation warnings on Sunday due to a forecast storm and dangers of possible flooding. The areas under evacuation warning include, areas along the Pajaro River in North Monterey County which will impact 330 structures and 1,000 people. Areas...
KSBW.com
Highway 101 flooding at Gilroy prompts closure and causes traffic mess on Monday
GILROY, Calif. — Update from the California Highway Patrol:. US-101 northbound, at SR-25, has one lane open. US-101 southbound, south of 10th St. is still closed. Both directions of Highway 101 in the Gilroy area have been shut down due to flooding on Monday according to the California Highway Patrol. It's unclear when lanes will reopen.
KSBW.com
Hazel Hawkins Hospital cancels public forum on Monday due to storm
HOLLISTER, Calif. — A public forum at Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital has been cancelled on Monday due to severe weather. The facility they planned to use, the Veterans Memorial Building on 649 San Benito Street in Hollister, has been updated to an emergency evacuation center to an emergency shelter.
KSBW.com
Schools closures continue Tuesday on the Central Coast due to severe weather
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Monterey Peninsula Unified School District has announced their district schools will be closed on Tuesday due to severe weather. The Pajaro Valley Unified School District also announced they will be closing their schools on Tuesday. They cite the flash flood watch put out by the...
KSBW.com
A look at the storm timeline for your neighborhood and when flooding is expected
SALINAS, Calif. — A storm brought heavy rain and gusty winds overnight and into early morning Monday. The storm reached its highest intensity in the overnight hours. The heavy rain and gusty winds are expected to continue throughout the morning, but will begin to calm down in the afternoon as the storm moves to the east and south.
KSBW.com
Flood advisory issued for Watsonville on Saturday
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The City of Watsonville has issued a Flood Advisory that goes into effect today through Tuesday for the following areas shaded in blue on this map:. The city of Watsonville has also posted the map here. Residents should prepare for possible flooding and evacuations. Pre-filled sandbags...
Comments / 0