FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
dakotanewsnow.com
Homestyle cooking offered at Kaladi’s Bistro
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This locally-owned bistro offers nothing but comfort, from its homecooked meals to its cozy environment. It is a perfect place to eat out without all of the stress. “You come in, you get to chat with friends. I’ve had people here before that...
Puppy stolen in the middle of the night from Sioux Falls pet shop
A Sioux Falls pet shop is asking for your help finding the person who broke into their store and stole one of their expensive puppies.
KELOLAND TV
Second Sioux Falls Fazoli’s near opening
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fazoli’s, a value fast-food Italian chain, will open its second Sioux Falls location January 12, according to an announcement. The east-side store, located at 5120 E. Arrowhead Parkway, will join the current location at 4224 W Empire Pl. “Since opening our first Fazoli’s,...
Why Does South Dakota Snow Appear To Have A Blue Tint?
What is that picture? Is it a giant pile of shaving cream? Or could it be a big egg that is about to hatch an alien? OK, maybe I'm watching too many sci-fi movies. It's actually a pile of snow in Sioux Falls that has buried a high-power white LED floodlight. The alien egg sound more fun though. But the question I had when I took the picture is how come the snow appears to be blue?
KELOLAND TV
Is fast or slow better for driving over potholes?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It is a rough ride across many paved streets these past few weeks, especially in Sioux Falls as snow, ice and plowing have all combined to gouge out deep, jagged holes and crevices in the city streets. Hitting these holes, especially at driving speed,...
KELOLAND TV
Man in wheelchair struggles on snowy sidewalks
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls wants to remind homeowners and businesses to make sure they scoop their sidewalks clear of snow. While it may be easy for some of you to get around on unshoveled walks, that’s not the case for everyone. It’s...
KELOLAND TV
As snow days mount, Tea schools utilize ‘virtual days’
TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Across South Dakota, many schools have already had a handful of snow days this winter. During the mid-December blizzard, many schools in central South Dakota had three or four snow days. In Sioux Falls, the Sioux Falls School District has had three snow days of no school this year.
KELOLAND TV
Puppy stolen in the middle of the night at Mini Critters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls pet shop is asking for your help finding the person who broke into their store and stole one of their expensive puppies. The thief was caught on surveillance video. “We noticed the dog was missing, so we went back and reviewed...
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: January 7th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Frosty Frolics is a celebration of winter activities in Sioux Falls. Today’s events include a Fun Run/Walk at 9 a.m. at Spencer Park; Storytime with hot chocolate and crafts at 9:30 a.m. at Prairie West Library; Ice Fishing Frenzy at 10 a.m. at Family Park; cardboard sled I-Kid-A-Rod at 1 p.m. at Morningside Park Shelter and a Nature Stroll from 1-4 p.m. at the Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum. There are also free skate rentals at all city outdoor rinks. Frosty Frolics end Sunday.
Suicide Burger Coming To Sioux Falls?
Sioux Falls has it's own Downtown Burger Battle currently underway but a new player has decided to play their walk-on card. Anyone of the 30-plus local offerings is about to look like an hors d'oeuvre when this Goliath makes its debut Thursday. Burger King is sending a message to the...
KELOLAND TV
Feeding SD administers Senior Box Program across state
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A statewide food non-profit wants to make sure people of all ages aren’t making the tough decision between paying bills or buying food. Feeding South Dakota is making sure older adults will continue to have the food they need by administering the Senior Box Program across the entire state.
KELOLAND TV
Looking back at the snowstorm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s winter storm paralyzed much of southeastern KELOLAND, with some towns reporting more than two feet of snow. For some communities like Sioux Falls, life came to a standstill. If you didn’t have a 4-wheel drive, you weren’t moving. And even 4-wheel drive didn’t guarantee you wouldn’t get stuck. More than a foot of snow, on top of up to 20 inches already on the ground in places, was more than enough to shut down travel.
KELOLAND TV
SDSU Campus full of pride after Jacks win national title
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU campus is alive with pride today. Students and faculty say the football team’s victory in Texas yesterday to bring home a national championship has everyone excited. 886 miles separate the SDSU Campus from the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, where the Jackrabbit...
KELOLAND TV
Dry pattern continues; No bitter cold for now
The weather pattern this week is looking mostly dry and quiet in large sections of KELOLAND. We have had some patchy fog, including this view from our Eureka LIVE CAM. The snow cover map hasn’t changed much over the weekend. Sioux Falls still has 19″ on the ground.
KELOLAND TV
An updated look at snowfall predictions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heavy snow last week in southeast KELOLAND vaulted the snow totals in and around Sioux Falls. It’s the second week of January and I’m only a little more than a foot away from my prediction for Sioux Falls. While the numbers haven’t changed for others. Here’s a look at where we are at.
dakotanewsnow.com
Jackrabbits fans arrive in Frisco with 24 hours to game time
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For many this is the team’s first true championship experience. Mark Ovenden and Cooper Seamer are live from Frisco.
Florida Man’s ‘Bucket List’ Trip Derailed by Sioux Falls Blizzard
'Bucket Lists' come in all shapes and sizes for so many different people but the concept is the same - do those things you've always wanted to do before you kick the bucket. A lot of the lists out there involve traveling to places you've only dreamed of, but for one South Florida man that dream became a bit of a nightmare.
What South Dakota Town Was Named to “Must Visit List” and Why
Those of us that are lucky enough to call South Dakota home already know that it is a special place. A recent article outlining 50 underrated cities from across the nation includes one in South Dakota as a 'must visit.'. Unsurprisingly, there are many SD gems, including Sioux Falls, that...
KELOLAND TV
Inside KELOLAND: Continued growth in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 2022 brought another big year for Sioux Falls as the city continues to see a lot of growth. Thousands of more people call the city home. An estimated $1.9 billion in building permits were issued last year, breaking a record set in 2021. In...
KELOLAND TV
The problem of potholes in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the City of Sioux Falls continues to clear the streets of snow, a new problem has emerged. The melting snow has exposed a sea of potholes in Sioux Falls streets. “They’re starting to pop up, just like they typically would every year, but...
